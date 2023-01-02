ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moscow, ID

Idaho murder suspect Kohberger wearing suicide-prevention vest, police used crime scene DNA: sources

By Laura Ingle, Dan Springer, Caitlin McFall
 3 days ago
Idaho murders: Process underway to bring suspect Bryan Kohberger back to Moscow

STROUDSBURG, Pa. - The process has started to bring suspect Bryan Kohberger back to Idaho, where he will face charges for the murders of four college students. Kohberger, a 28-year-old doctoral student and teaching assistant at Washington State University, was arrested by state police at his parents’ home in eastern Pennsylvania last Friday, and will be transported to Idaho within 10 days. He waived extradition Tuesday afternoon.
MOSCOW, ID
Bryan Kohberger's family 'shocked,' believes police nabbed wrong man in Idaho murders: report

MONROE COUNTY, Penn. - Idaho murder suspect Bryan Kohberger's family is "shocked" and doesn't believe he slaughtered four college students, according to a report. "They don’t believe it to be Bryan. They can’t believe this," Monroe County Chief Public Defender Jason LaBar told NBC News. "They’re obviously shocked. This is certainly completely out of character, the allegations, and really they’re just trying to be supportive with the understanding that these four families have suffered loss."
MOSCOW, ID
Idaho murder suspect Bryan Kohberger spotted for first time since arrest

STROUDSBURG, Pa. - Idaho murder suspect Bryan Kohberger waived his right to an extradition hearing in a Pennsylvania court on Tuesday, speeding up his transfer to Idaho to stand trial. Earlier Tuesday, Kohberger was spotted for the first time since his arrest stepping out of a prisoner transport van outside...
STROUDSBURG, PA
