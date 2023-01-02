Idaho murder suspect Kohberger wearing suicide-prevention vest, police used crime scene DNA: sources

The cold front that brought rain and a few storms yesterday and this morning has pushed out of our area to the east taking the threat of any rain or severe weather with it. Skies are clearing and high pressure is building in. Winds tonight will be out of the NW around 5-10 mph and that will usher in some cooler air overnight with many parts of SE Texas dipping into the 40s. Look for a few beautiful, bright and pleasant days Wednesday through Friday with lots of sunshine and highs near 70. More clouds and rain will return for the weekend with the best chance for rain on Sunday.

