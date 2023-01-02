Idaho murder suspect Kohberger wearing suicide-prevention vest, police used crime scene DNA: sources

Read full article on original website
Surviving Roommate of Idaho Murders Saw Masked Killer in the Home, According to AffidavitNikMoscow, ID
The suspect in the murders in Idaho has declined extradition to PennsylvaniaMalek SherifMoscow, ID
A former student of Bryan Kohberger discusses behavioral shift following Idaho killingsMalek SherifMoscow, ID
According to a lawyer, the suspect in the Idaho college student killings wants to bypass the extradition hearing.GodwinMoscow, ID
Public Defender Anne Taylor has been identified as the defense lawyer for Idaho murder suspect Bryan KohbergerJoseph GodwinMoscow, ID
fox26houston.com
Idaho murders: Process underway to bring suspect Bryan Kohberger back to Moscow
STROUDSBURG, Pa. - The process has started to bring suspect Bryan Kohberger back to Idaho, where he will face charges for the murders of four college students. Kohberger, a 28-year-old doctoral student and teaching assistant at Washington State University, was arrested by state police at his parents’ home in eastern Pennsylvania last Friday, and will be transported to Idaho within 10 days. He waived extradition Tuesday afternoon.
fox26houston.com
Bryan Kohberger's family 'shocked,' believes police nabbed wrong man in Idaho murders: report
MONROE COUNTY, Penn. - Idaho murder suspect Bryan Kohberger's family is "shocked" and doesn't believe he slaughtered four college students, according to a report. "They don’t believe it to be Bryan. They can’t believe this," Monroe County Chief Public Defender Jason LaBar told NBC News. "They’re obviously shocked. This is certainly completely out of character, the allegations, and really they’re just trying to be supportive with the understanding that these four families have suffered loss."
fox26houston.com
Bryan Kohberger: Suspect in Idaho murders waives right to fight extradition, police to give live update
STROUDSBURG, Pa. - A criminology graduate student charged in the November slayings of four University of Idaho students aived his right to an extradition hearing in a Pennsylvania court on Tuesday, speeding up his transfer to Idaho to stand trial. Bryan Kohberger, a 28-year-old doctoral student and teaching assistant at...
fox26houston.com
Idaho murder suspect Bryan Kohberger spotted for first time since arrest
STROUDSBURG, Pa. - Idaho murder suspect Bryan Kohberger waived his right to an extradition hearing in a Pennsylvania court on Tuesday, speeding up his transfer to Idaho to stand trial. Earlier Tuesday, Kohberger was spotted for the first time since his arrest stepping out of a prisoner transport van outside...
