saturdaytradition.com
Iowa QB, member of 2022 recruiting class, reportedly opts for transfer portal
Iowa football has lost another player to the transfer portal. On Tuesday morning, Carson May, a freshman quarterback and member of the 2022 recruiting class made his decision to test the transfer portal after a year with Iowa, according to sources. May, who is listed at 6-foot-5, was a lock-in...
saturdaytradition.com
Michigan WR announces he will enter NCAA Transfer Portal
Michigan wide receiver Andrel Anthony Jr. announced Wednesday night that he would be entering the transfer portal after 2 seasons in Ann Arbor. Anthony hails from “enemy territory” – East Lansing. Fittingly, he had his best game as a Wolverine against his hometown school last season. As...
saturdaytradition.com
Nebraska WR, former 4-star prospect, reportedly hits transfer portal
Nebraska reportedly lost a wideout to the transfer portal on Tuesday. ESPN’s Adam Rittenberg reported the news. WR Zavier Betts left the team earlier this year and is now in the portal. Betts compiled 417 yards receiving and 2 total touchdowns during his time at Nebraska. Betts played in 18 games from 2020-2021. However, Betts did not see the field once this season.
saturdaytradition.com
Joel Klatt weighs in on questionable targeting reversal during Peach Bowl
Joel Klatt has now given his thoughts on the interesting targeting decision regarding Marvin Harrison Jr. in the Peach Bowl. It appeared that Harrison was targeted by a Georgia defender, but the officials reviewed the call and overturned it. Harrison left the game with a concussion and didn’t play the...
saturdaytradition.com
Ethan Nation, 2023 CB from Georgia, announces B1G commitment at All-America Game
Ethan Nation is headed to the Big Ten to play college football. The sought-after cornerback out of Georgia announced his commitment to Nebraska on Tuesday. Nation revealed his college decision at the Under Armour All-America Game. Soon after, Nebraska announced Nation as a Husker, indicating he has signed with the...
Damar Hamlin's Doctors Were Asked If He Can Play Football Again
The doctors who have been caring for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center provided a welcome update on Thursday when they told reporters that Hamlin has woken up and demonstrated that he's still neurologically intact. Hamlin, who suffered cardiac arrest ...
saturdaytradition.com
Damar Hamlin update: Change of mood shown around hospital following recent improvements from Bills S
Damar Hamlin’s condition seemed to take a step forward on Wednesday, according to ESPN’s Coley Harvey. Harvey talked about how Hamlin’s family is feeling after some positive signs were shown. Harvey stated that Doctors ran certain tests on Hamlin to show certain levels. The doctors received some...
saturdaytradition.com
Damar Hamlin update: Buffalo Bills update status on safety injured during MNF
Damar Hamlin remains in serious condition following a serious incident on Monday Night Football. A safety for the Buffalo Bills, Hamlin made a tackle on Cincinnati Bengals receiver Tee Higgins. After getting up from the tackle, Hamlin collapsed on the field. According to reports from the broadcast, Hamlin received CPR...
saturdaytradition.com
Illinois DL latest to hit transfer portal following 2022 season
Another member of the Illinois program is reportedly heading for the transfer portal. This time, it is a member of the defensive front. According to reports, defensive lineman Verdis Brown is heading for the transfer portal. Brown made the switch to the defensive line in 2021 after beginning his career as an offensive lineman.
saturdaytradition.com
Joel Klatt believes youth is what makes Penn State football scary for years to come
Joel Klatt is one of the members of the sports media world that is buzzing about Penn State after its win over Utah in the Rose Bowl. Klatt talked about what makes the Nittany Lions so scary in the coming years on ‘The Joel Klatt Show’. Klatt thinks...
saturdaytradition.com
Luke Fickell poaches defensive coach from Minnesota HC PJ Fleck's staff, per report
Luke Fickell is new to Wisconsin, but not the B1G. He likely knows the rich-standing and under-the-radar rivalry between Wisconsin and Minnesota on the football field. The 1st-year Badgers’ coach might have added a bit more fuel to the fire to next season’s battle for Paul Bunyan’s Axe. As if there wasn’t animosity between the Fickell and Gophers’ coach PJ Fleck to begin the season.
saturdaytradition.com
Sean Clifford, James Franklin react to emotional Rose Bowl win in QBs final game
Sean Clifford capped his Penn State career Monday night with a Rose Bowl appearance. For one of the all-time leaders for the Nittany Lions, that game could not have gone much better. Clifford was named the offensive MVP of the Rose Bowl while going 16-for-22 with 279 yards and 2...
saturdaytradition.com
Kirk Ciarrocca, Minnesota OC, reportedly targeted by B1G program for same role
Kirk Ciarrocca returned to PJ Fleck’s Minnesota coaching staff in 2022. Could he be preparing to leave the Gophers for a second time?. According to ESPN’s Pete Thamel, Rutgers is “targeting” Ciarrocca to be the new OC for the Scarlet Knights. A deal is not currently complete but is expected to be finalized in the upcoming days.
saturdaytradition.com
RJ Young lists 2 B1G stars as Heisman Trophy candidates for 2023
R.J. Young has his favorites for the Heisman Trophy in 2023. No surprise, the B1G is represented. ‘The Number One College Football Show’, a program Young hosts, tweeted out its top 4 candidates entering the offseason to hoist up college football’s most coveted award. While Colorado’s Shedeur...
saturdaytradition.com
Michigan football program under NCAA investigation, per report
The Michigan football program has been under an NCAA investigation, according to reports on Thursday. Nicole Auerbach with The Athletic reported Thursday evening that the Wolverines have been under investigation and are expected to receive a Notice of Allegations by Friday. Those Allegations are expected to detail minor infractions, but the investigation also deals with Michigan’s response.
saturdaytradition.com
Tom Izzo cites rising ceiling for Michigan State's season following dominant win over Nebraska
Tom Izzo is guiding his Michigan State team into the return of B1G play as we embark on 2023. After an up-and-down start to the season, he likes the trajectory for the Spartans after a win Tuesday night. In that matchup, the Spartans knocked off Nebraska 74-56 after building a...
saturdaytradition.com
Zed Key breaks down how Buckeyes can top No. 1 Purdue in Columbus
Zed Key knows that when teams are vulnerable, they attack. Is there a program more down in the dumps right now than top-ranked Purdue?. The Boilermakers are coming off a 65-64 home loss to Rutgers, ending their perfect 13-0 start. Last season, Purdue lost to the Scarlet Knights on the road before going on a 19-6 run to close out the regular season.
saturdaytradition.com
Tom Izzo shares expectation for rivalry atmosphere in East Lansing for visit from Michigan
Tom Izzo knows the heated in-state rivalry between Michigan State and Michigan is a bit more tense coming out of the 2022 football season. A lot of that stems from the brawl following the 2022 football game in Ann Arbor, but Izzo made it clear those actions better not have any carryover on the basketball court.
saturdaytradition.com
Zed Key leaves Ohio State's matchup vs. Purdue with apparent shoulder injury
Zed Key is a key contributor for Ohio State hoops this season. Unfortunately, he left the court in obvious pain during the first half of action against No. 1 Purdue. After battling for position in the paint, Key’s left arm appeared to go limp with the forward visibly battling pain. Time was eventually called with Key leaving the court and immediately heading to the locker room to be evaluated.
saturdaytradition.com
Hickey: Face it -- the Jim Harbaugh era at Michigan is as good as done
Jim Harbaugh is done with college football. At this point, that much seems quite clear. The sooner Michigan fans accept this as reality, the easier the rest of this process will become. Whether it’s Carolina, Indianapolis, Denver or a heretofore unknown location, Harbaugh appears dead set on returning to the...
