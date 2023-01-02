ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Comments / 0

Related
saturdaytradition.com

Michigan WR announces he will enter NCAA Transfer Portal

Michigan wide receiver Andrel Anthony Jr. announced Wednesday night that he would be entering the transfer portal after 2 seasons in Ann Arbor. Anthony hails from “enemy territory” – East Lansing. Fittingly, he had his best game as a Wolverine against his hometown school last season. As...
ANN ARBOR, MI
saturdaytradition.com

Nebraska WR, former 4-star prospect, reportedly hits transfer portal

Nebraska reportedly lost a wideout to the transfer portal on Tuesday. ESPN’s Adam Rittenberg reported the news. WR Zavier Betts left the team earlier this year and is now in the portal. Betts compiled 417 yards receiving and 2 total touchdowns during his time at Nebraska. Betts played in 18 games from 2020-2021. However, Betts did not see the field once this season.
LINCOLN, NE
saturdaytradition.com

Joel Klatt weighs in on questionable targeting reversal during Peach Bowl

Joel Klatt has now given his thoughts on the interesting targeting decision regarding Marvin Harrison Jr. in the Peach Bowl. It appeared that Harrison was targeted by a Georgia defender, but the officials reviewed the call and overturned it. Harrison left the game with a concussion and didn’t play the...
COLUMBUS, OH
saturdaytradition.com

Ethan Nation, 2023 CB from Georgia, announces B1G commitment at All-America Game

Ethan Nation is headed to the Big Ten to play college football. The sought-after cornerback out of Georgia announced his commitment to Nebraska on Tuesday. Nation revealed his college decision at the Under Armour All-America Game. Soon after, Nebraska announced Nation as a Husker, indicating he has signed with the...
LINCOLN, NE
saturdaytradition.com

Damar Hamlin update: Buffalo Bills update status on safety injured during MNF

Damar Hamlin remains in serious condition following a serious incident on Monday Night Football. A safety for the Buffalo Bills, Hamlin made a tackle on Cincinnati Bengals receiver Tee Higgins. After getting up from the tackle, Hamlin collapsed on the field. According to reports from the broadcast, Hamlin received CPR...
saturdaytradition.com

Illinois DL latest to hit transfer portal following 2022 season

Another member of the Illinois program is reportedly heading for the transfer portal. This time, it is a member of the defensive front. According to reports, defensive lineman Verdis Brown is heading for the transfer portal. Brown made the switch to the defensive line in 2021 after beginning his career as an offensive lineman.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
saturdaytradition.com

Luke Fickell poaches defensive coach from Minnesota HC PJ Fleck's staff, per report

Luke Fickell is new to Wisconsin, but not the B1G. He likely knows the rich-standing and under-the-radar rivalry between Wisconsin and Minnesota on the football field. The 1st-year Badgers’ coach might have added a bit more fuel to the fire to next season’s battle for Paul Bunyan’s Axe. As if there wasn’t animosity between the Fickell and Gophers’ coach PJ Fleck to begin the season.
MADISON, WI
saturdaytradition.com

Kirk Ciarrocca, Minnesota OC, reportedly targeted by B1G program for same role

Kirk Ciarrocca returned to PJ Fleck’s Minnesota coaching staff in 2022. Could he be preparing to leave the Gophers for a second time?. According to ESPN’s Pete Thamel, Rutgers is “targeting” Ciarrocca to be the new OC for the Scarlet Knights. A deal is not currently complete but is expected to be finalized in the upcoming days.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
saturdaytradition.com

RJ Young lists 2 B1G stars as Heisman Trophy candidates for 2023

R.J. Young has his favorites for the Heisman Trophy in 2023. No surprise, the B1G is represented. ‘The Number One College Football Show’, a program Young hosts, tweeted out its top 4 candidates entering the offseason to hoist up college football’s most coveted award. While Colorado’s Shedeur...
GEORGIA STATE
saturdaytradition.com

Michigan football program under NCAA investigation, per report

The Michigan football program has been under an NCAA investigation, according to reports on Thursday. Nicole Auerbach with The Athletic reported Thursday evening that the Wolverines have been under investigation and are expected to receive a Notice of Allegations by Friday. Those Allegations are expected to detail minor infractions, but the investigation also deals with Michigan’s response.
ANN ARBOR, MI
saturdaytradition.com

Zed Key breaks down how Buckeyes can top No. 1 Purdue in Columbus

Zed Key knows that when teams are vulnerable, they attack. Is there a program more down in the dumps right now than top-ranked Purdue?. The Boilermakers are coming off a 65-64 home loss to Rutgers, ending their perfect 13-0 start. Last season, Purdue lost to the Scarlet Knights on the road before going on a 19-6 run to close out the regular season.
COLUMBUS, OH
saturdaytradition.com

Zed Key leaves Ohio State's matchup vs. Purdue with apparent shoulder injury

Zed Key is a key contributor for Ohio State hoops this season. Unfortunately, he left the court in obvious pain during the first half of action against No. 1 Purdue. After battling for position in the paint, Key’s left arm appeared to go limp with the forward visibly battling pain. Time was eventually called with Key leaving the court and immediately heading to the locker room to be evaluated.
COLUMBUS, OH
saturdaytradition.com

Hickey: Face it -- the Jim Harbaugh era at Michigan is as good as done

Jim Harbaugh is done with college football. At this point, that much seems quite clear. The sooner Michigan fans accept this as reality, the easier the rest of this process will become. Whether it’s Carolina, Indianapolis, Denver or a heretofore unknown location, Harbaugh appears dead set on returning to the...
ANN ARBOR, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy