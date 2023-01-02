Read full article on original website
actionnewsnow.com
KCRA.com
KCRA Today: Wind gusts top 50 mph in NorCal, 3 bodies discovered after Sac Co flooding, Grass Valley man shot by police
KCRA 3 is rounding up all the information you need to know to get a head start on your day. Here you'll find what you missed overnight, what's happening throughout the day, the forecast and how your commute is shaping up. You can also watch our morning newscasts live from...
actionnewsnow.com
Northern Chico watches for possible flooding
CHICO, Calif. - Storms like the one currently rolling in have flooded roads and houses in neighborhoods in Rock Creek and across Highway 99. Action News Now spoke with people living along Rock Creek; many say they're used to dealing with the risk of flooding around this time of year, but some are not worried.
Deadly bomb cyclone washes away popular California beach
The beach in Capitola, California, was inundated as a powerful and deadly bomb cyclone struck the Golden State.
GV Wire
Overnight Storm Brought 106 MPH Wind Gust. Thunderstorms Forecast for Valley.
Wednesday’s overnight storm brought wind gusts peaking at 40 to 45 mph across the Valley and a mighty gust of 106 mph that was recorded at 10:13 p.m. at the Grapevine’s peak on Interstate 5, National Weather Service meteorologist Bill South said Thursday. The atmospheric river that took...
actionnewsnow.com
Storm Tracker Forecast: Very wet & windy conditions persist Thursday
Keep your umbrella handy, give yourself extra time to get to where you need to go, and keep your phone charged as you get ready to take on your Thursday. The winter storm that brought out heavy rain, snow, gusty winds, and thunderstorm activity yesterday is tracking north off the West Coast in the Pacific and will continue to drive the potential for more rain, snow, gusty winds and thunderstorms across northern California today. Flash Flood Watch remains in effect in the Sierra, Butte County, Glenn County, and northern Trinity County through 7am Thursday morning. The biggest concern is the potential for mudslides and debris flows around our more recent burn scars. Flood Watch is in effect for the valley, foothills, and portions of the Northern Mountains through 10am Friday. A Winter Storm Warning is set to stay in effect in the Sierra through 4am Friday due to the potential for another 1 to 2 feet of snow and wind gusts up to 50mph out of the south. Hazardous travel conditions are likely for our higher elevations through the next several days due to the snow, and our snow levels are projected to stay up to around 5000'. A Wind Advisory will be in effect for the valley in Shasta & Tehama Counties, the Butte County Foothills, and Trinity County through 1pm Thursday due to gusts up to around 45mph. Modoc County will remain under a High Wind Warning through 4pm Thursday due to the potential for gusts up to 70mph out of the south. We'll have pockets of heavy rain and snow across our region through the day, and there is a decent chance for thunderstorm activity developing through your Thursday. Thunderstorms could produce locally heavy rain and gusty winds if they do develop, and that will drive elevated flooding and debris flow concerns. Locally strong gusts of wind will also be a concern for more trees being downed into roads and power lines. That will bring more potential for travel impacts and power outages through the day on Thursday. Temperatures are starting out in will end up in the low to mid 50's in the valley, 40's in the foothills, and 30's to 40's in our mountain zones today. Sustained south winds to 30mph and gusts up to 45mph are looking likely for the valley and foothills. South gusts up to 50mph will be possible across the Sierra. Between a half an inch to an inch of rain is projected for the majority of our region through early Friday morning. Some areas will get up to an inch and a half of rain through early Friday.
actionnewsnow.com
1 of 3 found dead after Sacramento County flooding identified as Orland resident
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. - One of the three people found dead in the southern part of Sacramento County after the New Year’s Eve storm was an Orland resident. NBC affiliate KCRA reports 61-year-old Katherine Martinez of Orland was found dead Wednesday inside a submerged vehicle impacted by the flooding at New Hope Road west of Orr Road.
Bomb cyclone forecast to pound Calif. beaches with waves up to 30 feet tall
A bomb cyclone is churning up the Pacific Ocean and is expected to send monster waves up to 30 feet tall to Northern and Southern California coast on Thursday.
californiaglobe.com
California Snowpack at 174% of Average, is Highest In Forty Years
The first California Department of Water Resources (DWR) snow survey of 2023 conducted this week found that the statewide snowpack is currently at 174% the average, one of the highest early total since the 1980s. While many experts are cautiously optimistic at the current snowpack total, a figure that is...
Waves up to 50 feet pound NorCal amid storm, causing flooding and erosion
Monster waves, some as tall as 30 to 50 feet, pounded Northern California's coast on Thursday.
actionnewsnow.com
2 cars t-bone at roundabout north of Oroville
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - Two cars were involved in an early morning crash Thursday at the roundabout on Clark Road and Durham-Pentz Road. California Highway Patrol Officer Bourriague said one car t-boned into the driver's side of a second car around 7 a.m., causing the Mazda that was hit to be pushed all the way across to the opposite side of the roundabout.
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyo Truckers Concerned With California Truck Law That Bans All Trucks, Buses Made Before 2010
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Beginning with the new year, large trucks and buses made before 2010 are banned from California’s roads, which would include any Wyoming trucks entering the Golden State. “Do I think that zero emissions vehicles are the future? Yeah, I do....
actionnewsnow.com
Large tree blocking the road in northern Shasta County
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - Strong winds knocked down a large tree Thursday morning towards the City of Shasta Lake, blocking a residential road. The tree came down across a phone line sometime after 3 a.m. on Macs Road off of Lake Boulevard in north Redding. The County of Shasta Public...
TIMELINE | When and where the atmospheric river storm hits Northern California
CALIFORNIA, USA — Flooding concerns continue through Thursday in Northern California. The bomb cyclone moved onto California's shoreline Wednesday evening, with the Bay Area seeing the brunt of the storm. Intense downpours brought in over an inch of rain in a matter of hours, but the biggest concerns lay with the strong winds and gusts.
actionnewsnow.com
Redding residents surprised by Wednesday’s wind event
REDDING, Calif. - Many people who have lived in Redding for many years say the wind Wednesday night surprised them. The wind gusted up to more than 55 mph on Wednesday night. Some people say their power flickered but they never lost power. "I was more surprised by the wind....
What California can learn from wave of storms
The series of rain and snow storms buffeting California this month contains lessons for politicians, if they pay attention.
actionnewsnow.com
Roads closed, sandbags available across Northern California as winter storm pushes through
NORTHERN CALIFORNIA - Several roads across Northern California are closed as a strong winter storm barrels through the area. Report flooding, down trees or other needs in Chico at (530) 894-4200 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. After hours, call police at (530) 897-4900. For non-immediate infrastructure needs in Chico,...
