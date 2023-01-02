ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Red Bluff, CA

actionnewsnow.com

Ironman World Championships split between Kona and France

The Ironman World Championships for men and women will be split between Nice, France, and the traditional home of Kailua-Kona, Hawaii, the next four years. Source: https://olympics.nbcsports.com/2023/01/05/ironman-kona-nice-world-championships/
KAILUA-KONA, HI
actionnewsnow.com

Northern Chico watches for possible flooding

CHICO, Calif. - Storms like the one currently rolling in have flooded roads and houses in neighborhoods in Rock Creek and across Highway 99. Action News Now spoke with people living along Rock Creek; many say they're used to dealing with the risk of flooding around this time of year, but some are not worried.
CHICO, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Storm Tracker Forecast: Very wet & windy conditions persist Thursday

Keep your umbrella handy, give yourself extra time to get to where you need to go, and keep your phone charged as you get ready to take on your Thursday. The winter storm that brought out heavy rain, snow, gusty winds, and thunderstorm activity yesterday is tracking north off the West Coast in the Pacific and will continue to drive the potential for more rain, snow, gusty winds and thunderstorms across northern California today. Flash Flood Watch remains in effect in the Sierra, Butte County, Glenn County, and northern Trinity County through 7am Thursday morning. The biggest concern is the potential for mudslides and debris flows around our more recent burn scars. Flood Watch is in effect for the valley, foothills, and portions of the Northern Mountains through 10am Friday. A Winter Storm Warning is set to stay in effect in the Sierra through 4am Friday due to the potential for another 1 to 2 feet of snow and wind gusts up to 50mph out of the south. Hazardous travel conditions are likely for our higher elevations through the next several days due to the snow, and our snow levels are projected to stay up to around 5000'. A Wind Advisory will be in effect for the valley in Shasta & Tehama Counties, the Butte County Foothills, and Trinity County through 1pm Thursday due to gusts up to around 45mph. Modoc County will remain under a High Wind Warning through 4pm Thursday due to the potential for gusts up to 70mph out of the south. We'll have pockets of heavy rain and snow across our region through the day, and there is a decent chance for thunderstorm activity developing through your Thursday. Thunderstorms could produce locally heavy rain and gusty winds if they do develop, and that will drive elevated flooding and debris flow concerns. Locally strong gusts of wind will also be a concern for more trees being downed into roads and power lines. That will bring more potential for travel impacts and power outages through the day on Thursday. Temperatures are starting out in will end up in the low to mid 50's in the valley, 40's in the foothills, and 30's to 40's in our mountain zones today. Sustained south winds to 30mph and gusts up to 45mph are looking likely for the valley and foothills. South gusts up to 50mph will be possible across the Sierra. Between a half an inch to an inch of rain is projected for the majority of our region through early Friday morning. Some areas will get up to an inch and a half of rain through early Friday.
BUTTE COUNTY, CA
californiaglobe.com

California Snowpack at 174% of Average, is Highest In Forty Years

The first California Department of Water Resources (DWR) snow survey of 2023 conducted this week found that the statewide snowpack is currently at 174% the average, one of the highest early total since the 1980s. While many experts are cautiously optimistic at the current snowpack total, a figure that is...
CALIFORNIA STATE
actionnewsnow.com

2 cars t-bone at roundabout north of Oroville

BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - Two cars were involved in an early morning crash Thursday at the roundabout on Clark Road and Durham-Pentz Road. California Highway Patrol Officer Bourriague said one car t-boned into the driver's side of a second car around 7 a.m., causing the Mazda that was hit to be pushed all the way across to the opposite side of the roundabout.
OROVILLE, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Large tree blocking the road in northern Shasta County

SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - Strong winds knocked down a large tree Thursday morning towards the City of Shasta Lake, blocking a residential road. The tree came down across a phone line sometime after 3 a.m. on Macs Road off of Lake Boulevard in north Redding. The County of Shasta Public...
SHASTA COUNTY, CA
MIX 106

The Number Of Californians Moving to Boise In 2023 Is…Something

Hey kids, did you know lots of folks from California have been relocating to Boise in recent years?. If you somehow didn't hear that, then you definitely aren't on any type of social media, because it's pretty much all anyone from Idaho talks about. Yes, some people from California are moving to Boise to start a new life, and yes, we have numbers to back it up.
BOISE, ID
LIFE_HACKS

“Most Haunted Cemetery In California”- 5 Places You Dare Not To Visit

California is home to a number of haunted cemeteries, each with its own history and ghostly tales. Here are five of the most haunted cemeteries in the state:. 1. Old City Cemetery in Sacramento: This cemetery dates back to the mid-1800s and is the final resting place for many of Sacramento's pioneers. It is said to be haunted by the ghost of a little girl named Sarah, who died in a tragic accident at the cemetery. Visitors have reported seeing her ghost playing near her grave, as well as hearing strange noises and feeling sudden drops in temperature.
CALIFORNIA STATE
actionnewsnow.com

Redding residents surprised by Wednesday’s wind event

REDDING, Calif. - Many people who have lived in Redding for many years say the wind Wednesday night surprised them. The wind gusted up to more than 55 mph on Wednesday night. Some people say their power flickered but they never lost power. "I was more surprised by the wind....
REDDING, CA
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Burger Places in California

Photo byPhoto by amirali mirhashemian on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in California and you love eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in California that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious foo, every day of the week.
CALIFORNIA STATE

