Read full article on original website
Related
Latest on possible Severe Weather Outbreak January 2-3, 2023
Day 1 Convective OutlookPhoto byStorm Prediction Center. Tornadoes are possible for the first few days of 2023 in the Southern United States which have already been ravaged by several severe outbreaks towards the end of 2021. Severe thunderstorms are likely Monday from Eastern Oklahoma, Eastern Texas, Arkansas, and Louisiana. A few strong tornadoes are possible, as well as large hail and damaging winds. The storms will occur in the afternoon and could continue well into the night. Another outbreak of severe weather is possible tomorrow as well when this system shifts off to the east.
lite987whop.com
Tornado Watch until 11 a.m. Tuesday, Jan 03
The NWS Storm Prediction Center has issued a * Tornado Watch for portions of Southeastern Arkansas Southwestern and central Kentucky Northern Louisiana Western and northern Mississippi Western and middle Tennessee Extreme east Texas * Effective this Tuesday morning from 255 AM until 1100 AM CST. * Primary threats include... A few tornadoes possible Isolated damaging wind gusts to 70 mph possible SUMMARY...A corridor of strong to occasionally severe thunderstorms will continue to pose an intermittent tornado and damaging-gust hazard as it shifts slowly eastward across the watch area, and through a favorable environment, during the remainder of this morning. The tornado watch area is approximately along and 70 statute miles east and west of a line from 45 miles south southeast of Shreveport LA to 55 miles northeast of Bowling Green KY. For a complete depiction of the watch see the associated watch outline update (WOUS64 KWNS WOU6). PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... REMEMBER...A Tornado Watch means conditions are favorable for tornadoes and severe thunderstorms in and close to the watch area. Persons in these areas should be on the lookout for threatening weather conditions and listen for later statements and possible warnings. && OTHER WATCH INFORMATION...This tornado watch replaces tornado watch number 3...tornado watch number 4...tornado watch number 5. Watch number 3 4 5 will not be in effect after 255 AM CST. AVIATION...Tornadoes and a few severe thunderstorms with hail surface and aloft to 1 inch. Extreme turbulence and surface wind gusts to 60 knots. A few cumulonimbi with maximum tops to 500. Mean storm motion vector 24035.
WEATHER UPDATE: 3 tornadoes confirmed in Georgia
Atlanta is waking up Wednesday to the same heavy rain it fell asleep to, but it won’t last all day.
KTTS
Severe Thunderstorms Possible Today, Tonight
(KTTS News) — Severe thunderstorms are possible Monday afternoon and evening. The National Weather Service says the best chance for storms is south of Highway 60, with the best chance for heavy rain and flooding south of I-44. A few strong to severe thunderstorms are possible later this afternoon...
Missouri Flooding: Heavy Rains Turn Roads Into Rivers in Pics Posted by Fire Department
Missouri is now experiencing extensive flooding as heavy rain turns roads into rivers from Monday night to early Tuesday morning. In its latest Facebook post, the Campbell Volunteer Fire Department in Campbell, Missouri shared images of the damage caused by the flooding. “Lots of flooding around,” the post reads. “Be safe. We have guys out doing what they can, but not a lot we can do until the water goes down.”
1-4 Severe Weather Continues, Be Ready
The United States of America with thePhoto bythe National Weather Service, National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and - or AccuWeather. It looks as though the severe weather is not wanting to stop.
La Niña could bring more tornado outbreaks, snow, and flooding to Middle Tennessee
Wondering what's going on with the wild swings in weather around Tennessee—look no further than La Niña.
WEATHER ALERT Tornado Watch[ and Flood Advisory 1-3,2023
Hazardous Weather Outlook National Weather Service Nashville TN 215 AM CST Tue Jan 3 2023 TNZ005>011-023>034-056>066-075-077>080-093>095-041000- Stewart-Montgomery-Robertson-Sumner-Macon-Clay-Pickett-Houston- Humphreys-Dickson-Cheatham-Davidson-Wilson-Trousdale-Smith-Jackson- Putnam-Overton-Fentress-Perry-Hickman-Lewis-Williamson-Maury- Marshall-Rutherford-Cannon-De Kalb-White-Cumberland-Bedford-Coffee- Warren-Grundy-Van Buren-Wayne-Lawrence-Giles- 215 AM CST Tue Jan 3 2023 This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for Middle Tennessee. .DAY ONE...Today and tonight. Strong to severe thunderstorms will be possible through tonight across all of Middle Tennessee. Main threats will be strong to damaging winds, tornadoes, and large hail. Localized flooding may develop where heaviest downpours occur.
Tornado Watch Canceled
A majority of North Alabama and parts of Tennessee under a Tornado Watch until 5 p.m. on Tuesday.
WKYT 27
WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast
Jason Lindsey's Workweek Forecast | Tracking Spring-Like Weather Early Next Week. Spring-like weather arrives, with strong to severe storms and mild temperatures, as we start the new week. Some could see record-breaking high temperatures on Tuesday. Jason Lindsey's Forecast | Spring-Like Storms Arrive Late on Monday. Updated: Dec. 31, 2022...
Heavy storms move into Arkansas as system pushes east
Severe wind damaged an Arkansas school Monday as classes were in session amid a weather system that forecasters said could produce tornadoes in the South, officials said. No injuries were reported at Jessieville School in a storm that was thought to be a tornado at around 2:44 p.m., the Garland County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.
mymoinfo.com
Beware of the Wandering Elk in Missouri
(Bixby) Missouri’s elk herd is supposed to be staying in parts of Reynolds, Carter and Shannon counties but elk don’t follow instructions well and a fence can’t stop one of these majestic animals from going to the other side of the fence if that’s what the big animal wants to do.
TODAY.com
Tornadoes carve paths of destruction in Louisiana and Kentucky
Suspected tornadoes touched down in Louisiana and Kentucky carving a path of destruction. Around 22 million people are at risk for severe weather after the storm system after bringing a devastating deluge to California. NBC’s Miguel Almaguer reports for TODAY, and Dylan Dreyer tracks the forecast.Jan. 3, 2023.
atlantanewsfirst.com
School closures, delays in North Georgia due to inclement weather
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Severe weather is causing some closures and delays in northern Georgia Wednesday morning. Bartow County Schools will operate on a two-hour delay. CLAYTON COUNTY. Clayton County Schools posted an advisory notifying students and parents that weather conditions may cause delays in bus transportation. If...
clarksvillenow.com
WEATHER ALERT: Tornado Watch issued for Montgomery, surrounding counties
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Montgomery and surrounding counties are under a Tornado Watch until 11 a.m. The National Weather Service has issued the alert for Montgomery, Cheatham, Dickson, Houston, Stewart and Robertson counties, in addition to others in Middle Tennessee. A Tornado Watch means that conditions are right...
whopam.com
Severe storms, heavy rain possible Monday night into Tuesday
The chance for severe weather does exist for western Kentucky Monday evening into Tuesday morning, with people urged to keep a way to receive weather warnings nearby as you go to bed tonight. That’s according to the National Weather Service in Paducah, which states that our area is likely to...
Houses damaged after tornado touches down in Illinois
MAROA, Ill. (WCIA)– The storm may be over, but several homes were damaged, and the aftermath will take days to clean up. “It was crazy,” said Beau Laswell. “It was crazy something that I definitely wouldn’t want to live through it again. Laswell and his family were in their home went things went from […]
WTHR
Live Doppler 13 Weather Blog: Thunderstorms and record warmth
INDIANAPOLIS — Low-level moisture associated with a warm front lifting through the state keeps areas of fog and clouds around through the day with a few stray rain showers possible. This front is also bringing the surge of warmer air as highs today will likely reach the upper 50s near 60.
Comments / 19