abc27.com
One dead after Dauphin County crash
HALIFAX TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — One person is dead after a crash occurred on Tuesday, Jan. 3 in Dauphin County. According to Pennsylvania State Police (PSP), troopers were dispatched at 6:52 a.m. to a single-vehicle crash in the 600 block of North River Road in Halifax Township, Dauphin County.
Lehigh County man dies following job site accident in Lehigh Township, coroner says
An Emmaus man has died after being pulled from a construction site accident Wednesday in Lehigh Township, authorities said. Emergency personnel were called at 12:23 p.m. for an injured person at a site being developed for a house in the 4100 block of Mountain View Drive in the Northampton County township, east of Timberline Road, authorities said.
WGAL
UPDATE: Police identify man walking along roadway in Lancaster County
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — UPATE: The man has now been identified. Police in Lancaster County are looking for help in identifying a man. Officers from the Northern Lancaster County Regional Police Department found a man walking along the roadway on Main Street in Rothsville, Warwick Township on Wednesday night.
WFMZ-TV Online
Emmaus man dies after accident at construction job site
LEHIGH TWP., Pa. - An Emmaus area man died after an accident at a construction job site in Northampton County. Nicholas Varec, 36, was pronounced dead at the hospital around 2 p.m. Wednesday, a little more than an hour after the incident, said the Lehigh County coroner in a news release.
WFMZ-TV Online
Bushkill Twp. man dies of carbon monoxide poisoning after running generator during power outage
BUSHKILL TWP., Pa. - A 71-year-old Northampton County man died of carbon monoxide poisoning after using a generator at his home, according to county Coroner Zachary Lysek. Joel S. Kotulka, of the 300 block of Old Allentown Road in Bushkill Township, was discovered unresponsive in his garage on Dec. 25 where a running generator was being used, Lysek said.
WFMZ-TV Online
Bicyclist dies after being hit by sedan in Hunterdon County, NJ
RARITAN TWP., N.J. - A bicyclist died after being hit by a sedan in Hunterdon County. Crews were called to the area of New York Avenue and Route 31 in Flemington for the report of a bicyclist struck by a vehicle shortly after 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, according to a news release from the Raritan Township Police Department.
Man found dead on Lancaster County roadway allegedly climbed onto truck while it was stopped
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — No charges will be filed in the death of an Ephrata man found on a roadway in the borough on Christmas Day, according to the Ephrata Police Department. Paul Donnelly, 39, was found dead near the intersection of West Main Street and Main Avenue, police...
Elderly Delco Couple Were Murdered, Investigators Believe
The husband and wife found dead in their Delaware County home on Monday were murdered, authorities believe. State police were called to a home on Highland Drive in Chester Heights Borough at about 5:15 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 2 for a welfare check, Daily Voice has reported. There, troopers found...
Police find missing man from Berks County
EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — The Tulpehocken Township Police Department has found a missing man they were searching for out of Berks County. Police say they have safely found 65-year-old Herman Manbeck who was declared missing on Wednesday, January 4, after he was last seen around 10:15 a.m. in the area of School Road in Marion […]
WFMZ-TV Online
Crash in Nesquehoning Twp.
Tractor-trailer falls down embankment in Nesquehoning Twp. The crash happened on Route 93 by Paradise Road in Nesquehoning Township shortly after 1:30 p.m.
Video captures moment driver crashes, flips inside Montgomery County car wash
Video obtained by Action News shows the moment a 77-year-old man crashed through a gate and flipped inside the car wash.
Residents, schools told to shelter in place over Dauphin County police incident
UPDATE: The shelter in place was lifted but residents are still asked to avoid the area, according to the Dauphin County Department of Public Safety. UPDATE: The Dauphin County Coroner’s Office has vehicles at the scene. Police confirmed the coroner’s office was notified. Residents in part of Susquehanna...
WFMZ-TV Online
Police: Serious injuries in 3-vehicle crash in Lynn Twp., fuel spills onto roadway
LYNN TWP., Pa. - Pennsylvania State Police are investigating a three-vehicle crash in Lynn Township, Lehigh County Tuesday. The crash happened around 11 a.m. on Route 309, according to state police. The road was closed between the area of Gun Club Road and Mountain Road due to a significant amount...
80-year-old Halifax woman dead after car strikes 2 trees, goes airborne
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — One woman died after a single-vehicle crash in Dauphin County on Jan. 3, according to Pennsylvania State Police (PSP). Gloria Enders, 80, of Halifax, was pronounced dead at the scene of the North River Road crash. PSP reports that Enders was driving in the 600...
WFMZ-TV Online
Construction equipment falls onto car in Hunterdon County, woman taken to hospital
HIGH BRIDGE, N.J. - In Hunterdon County, New Jersey, construction equipment fell off a flat-bed, and on top of a car with someone in it. The accident happened Thursday afternoon in High Bridge at the intersection of Bridge and West Main streets. A 69 News freelance photojournalist at the scene...
Coroner confirms Pa. woman killed by impact when hit by a tractor-trailer
A woman died from blunt force injuries after she was hit by a tractor-trailer while walking down a York County road last week, the coroner’s office confirmed. 37-year-old Kristi Why, who had no fixed address, was walking with a friend on Arsenal Road at the Interstate 83 off-ramp in Manchester Township on Dec. 28, according to York County Coroner Pamela Gay.
18-year-old driver killed in collision with tractor-trailer on American Parkway Bridge in Allentown
Authorities say 18-year-old Elijah Soler was driving a vehicle that collided with a tractor-trailer in Allentown.
WFMZ-TV Online
Allentown police release photo of man wanted in 2021 shooting
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Allentown police are again asking the public for help in finding a suspect in a 2021 shooting. Isaiah Brown is wanted on charges of attempted homicide, aggravated assault and firearm violations. Allentown police released his picture Thursday morning. Brown is accused of shooting another person on March...
Man arrested for trying to lure 11-year-old girls into his car after school in Delaware County
The girls told police the man said something inappropriate to them and then quickly left when an adult walked by.
WFMZ-TV Online
Counties with the most motor vehicle accident fatalities in Pennsylvania
Stacker compiled a list of counties with the highest motor vehicle crash fatality rates in Pennsylvania using data from National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
