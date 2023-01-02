ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lower Heidelberg Township, PA

abc27.com

One dead after Dauphin County crash

HALIFAX TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — One person is dead after a crash occurred on Tuesday, Jan. 3 in Dauphin County. According to Pennsylvania State Police (PSP), troopers were dispatched at 6:52 a.m. to a single-vehicle crash in the 600 block of North River Road in Halifax Township, Dauphin County.
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Emmaus man dies after accident at construction job site

LEHIGH TWP., Pa. - An Emmaus area man died after an accident at a construction job site in Northampton County. Nicholas Varec, 36, was pronounced dead at the hospital around 2 p.m. Wednesday, a little more than an hour after the incident, said the Lehigh County coroner in a news release.
EMMAUS, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Bushkill Twp. man dies of carbon monoxide poisoning after running generator during power outage

BUSHKILL TWP., Pa. - A 71-year-old Northampton County man died of carbon monoxide poisoning after using a generator at his home, according to county Coroner Zachary Lysek. Joel S. Kotulka, of the 300 block of Old Allentown Road in Bushkill Township, was discovered unresponsive in his garage on Dec. 25 where a running generator was being used, Lysek said.
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Bicyclist dies after being hit by sedan in Hunterdon County, NJ

RARITAN TWP., N.J. - A bicyclist died after being hit by a sedan in Hunterdon County. Crews were called to the area of New York Avenue and Route 31 in Flemington for the report of a bicyclist struck by a vehicle shortly after 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, according to a news release from the Raritan Township Police Department.
HUNTERDON COUNTY, NJ
WBRE

Police find missing man from Berks County

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — The Tulpehocken Township Police Department has found a missing man they were searching for out of Berks County. Police say they have safely found 65-year-old Herman Manbeck who was declared missing on Wednesday, January 4, after he was last seen around 10:15 a.m. in the area of School Road in Marion […]
BERKS COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Crash in Nesquehoning Twp.

Tractor-trailer falls down embankment in Nesquehoning Twp. The crash happened on Route 93 by Paradise Road in Nesquehoning Township shortly after 1:30 p.m.
NESQUEHONING, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Allentown police release photo of man wanted in 2021 shooting

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Allentown police are again asking the public for help in finding a suspect in a 2021 shooting. Isaiah Brown is wanted on charges of attempted homicide, aggravated assault and firearm violations. Allentown police released his picture Thursday morning. Brown is accused of shooting another person on March...
ALLENTOWN, PA

