Cameron Batson released by Falcons following ‘physical altercation’ with APD officer

ATLANTA — An Atlanta Falcons practice squad player is off the team after a physical altercation with police that occurred early Saturday morning.

In a tweet, the Atlanta Falcons announced that wide receiver, Cameron Batson, 27, from the practice squad was released from the team.

With the release of Batson, the Falcons currently have 15 players on the practice squad, according to the team.

The incident occurred around 2 a.m. on Interstate 75 northbound near Northside Drive.

He appeared in court on Monday where the judge set bond at $95,000.

The judge set it because, as she noted the player had no prior criminal history and needed to travel for work.

Police say an APD officer was performing a sobriety test during a DUI traffic stop. Officials said, Batson, was driving while intoxicated.

“He actually kicked the officer in the face,” said the assistant district attorney said in court.

When the officer tried to arrest Batson, police say he resisted and fought back, causing the officer to shoot his gun. Police say no one was hit by the gun.

In court, Batson’s attorney argued that the officer involved initially attacked his client.

“He handcuffed Mr. Baston and tased him and there was no reason to do that,” Batson’s attorney said.

According to the APD news release, Batson then got back in his car and ran away. He then crashed his car at Northside Drive and Echota Drive and ran away again.

Officers were eventually able to find and arrest Batson.

Police say the officer was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital. He suffered a shoulder injury in the fight, along with cuts and bruises.

Baston is facing charges of aggravated assault against law enforcement officer when engaged on official duty, aggravated assault, battery, removal of weapon from public official, and driving fleeing to elude police officer.

Batson began his NFL career with the Tennessee Titans in 2018 and signed with the Falcons this past offseason. He has not appeared in a regular-season game with the team.

