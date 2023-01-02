ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

eaglecountryonline.com

Lawrenceburg HS Receives Community Recycling Grant

INDIANAPOLIS – Lawrenceburg High School is among 16 applicants to receive a grant from IDEM. The Indiana Department of Environmental Management (IDEM) today announced the recipients of the agency’s Community Recycling Grant Program. In total, IDEM has awarded $513,593 to 16 applicants. Lawrenceburg High School received $12,779 to...
LAWRENCEBURG, IN
WISH-TV

Advocates call for action on rental rates in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Despite a slight decrease in November, rent prices are still high in Indiana. The Zumper National Rent Report showed Indianapolis as having the sharpest decline in rent for one bedroom apartments at the end of 2022. However, rental rates are still way above where they are...
INDIANA STATE
Indiana Capital Chronicle

Bill to eliminate discrimination against LGBTQ+ Hoosiers should move forward

There is no place for discrimination in Indiana, which is why Shelly’s Voice Advocacy is very excited to announce that we have officially filed legislation in the state of Indiana. Our bill is called the Equal Educational Opportunities Act and aims to extend specific anti-discrimination educational rights statutes to prohibit discrimination based on sexual orientation and […] The post Bill to eliminate discrimination against LGBTQ+ Hoosiers should move forward appeared first on Indiana Capital Chronicle.
INDIANA STATE
eaglecountryonline.com

Link 101 Public Meetings Take Place This Month

Link 101 will identify a selected alternative for an improved State Road 101 connection between the Markland Dam and US 50. (Dillsboro, Ind.) - Public meetings are planned for later this month to introduce a new Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) project in southeast Indiana. Link 101 will identify a selected alternative for an improved State Road 101 connection between the Markland Dam and US 50.
DILLSBORO, IN
beckerspayer.com

Aetna, Indiana health system extend contract, avoid split

Aetna and Munster, Ind.-based Community Healthcare System have agreed to a contract extension, avoiding a split that would have left Aetna commercial and Medicare Advantage members out of network. According to a Jan. 4 news release from Community Healthcare system, the two sides agreed to extend their current contract through...
MUNSTER, IN
city-countyobserver.com

Todd Rokita Invites Hoosiers To Visit IndianaUnclaimed.gov To Kick Off 2023

Attorney General Todd Rokita invites Hoosiers to visit IndiananUNclaimed.gov to kick off 2023. After ringing in the new year, Attorney General Todd Rokita invites Hoosiers to visit IndianaUnclaimed.gov to see if they have some extra money waiting for them in 2023. “Our hardworking Hoosiers deserve to have their money returned,”...
INDIANA STATE
14news.com

Indiana turn signal laws change

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - On January 1, a new law went into effect that replaced previous turn signal policies. Previously, the law stated that drivers had to signal a turn at least 200 feet beforehand. The signal needed to be on 300 feet before turning if the vehicle was traveling over 50 miles per hour.
INDIANA STATE
lakeshorepublicradio.org

Survey: Where Hoosiers live, voting habits may suggest political polarization

More than 44 percent of Hoosiers find it extremely or somewhat important to live in a place where others share their political views. This could be contributing to political polarization. The Indiana Public Broadcasting-Ball State Hoosier Survey also suggests that nearly 80 percent of Hoosiers see major differences between the...
INDIANA STATE
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Snowiest Place in Indiana

Indiana State is the 38th largest in the U.S., with an area of about 36,418 square miles. The state also goes by an official nickname, the Hoosier State. Indiana is in the Midwestern United States, sharing borders with Illinois, Kentucky, Ohio, and Michigan. Are you curious about the origin of...
SOUTH BEND, IN
indianapublicradio.org

Don’t let the cold snap fool you: Winters in Indiana are still warming

Extremely cold temperatures over the holidays delayed some Hoosiers’ travel plans and burst their water pipes. But Indiana winters are still getting warmer on average. According to the independent research and reporting collaboration Climate Central, the average winter temperature has gone up for every Indiana city it studied since 1970.
INDIANA STATE
eaglecountryonline.com

Report: Indiana Among States With Best Roads

INDIANAPOLIS – A recent report shows that Indiana has some of the best roads in the country. Consumer Affairs focused on four main factors to determine the states with the worst and best roads:. Percentage of roads in poor, fair and good condition. Motor crash fatalities on roads per...
INDIANA STATE

