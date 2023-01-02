Read full article on original website
NFL World Is Demanding Serious Packers Punishment
The NFL World is calling for some serious Packers punishment on Monday morning. Sunday night, Packers rookie Quay Walker was ejected from the game for shoving a Lions training staff member. Walker was outraged by the ejection, though it seemed like a pretty obvious decision. You can't do this. While...
Los Angeles Rams Lose Coach
The Los Angeles Rams are coming off a miserable season, one where they set the record for most losses in a season following a Super Bowl win. A lot of decisions have to be made by the team, and one of the biggest is the future of Sean McVay.
TCU Quarterback Is Transferring Following National Championship
Following Monday's 65-7 loss to Georgia in the College Football Playoff National Championship, TCU will look to regroup behind a new quarterback next season. Sam Jackson won't be in the running to replace the NFL-bound Max Duggan. Per On3's Matt Zenitz, Jackson has entered the transfer ...
NFL World Reacts To The Aaron Rodgers Announcement
NFL fans return to the familiar position of awaiting news on Aaron Rodgers' future. The quarterback ended his 18th NFL season when the Detroit Lions eliminated the Green Bay Packers from playoff contention Sunday night. All eyes are again on the four-time MVP, who must decide whether to return next season.
Look: TCU Cheerleader Going Viral Before National Title Game
The College Football Playoff national championship game is finally here, and it's safe to say TCU's cheerleaders are ready for this moment. On Sunday, the official Instagram account for TCU posted a photo of cheerleader Nicky Wright along with the caption: "Getting excited for tomorrow! Who is cheering on the frogs?"
Football World Reacts To The Stetson Bennett Announcement
Stetson Bennett and the Georgia Bulldogs are fresh off of their second straight national championship, but the senior QB reportedly be attending Tuesday's press conference. Per UGA reporter Sarah K. Spencer: "It has just been announced that Stetson Bennett will not be participating in Georgia's ...
TCU Coach Sonny Dykes Is Getting Crushed For His Decision
A conservative decision by Sonny Dykes dug TCU a deeper hole in Monday's College Football Playoff National Championship. Georgia has easily moved the ball, but the Horned Frogs elected to punt on 4th-and-6 at the 47-yard line. Although TCU punter Jordy Sandy forced the Bulldogs to start at the eight, the defending champions quickly mitigated the change in field position.
Look: NFL World Reacts To Bill Belichick's Announcement
New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick will be back for another season in 2023. The Patriots head coach announced on Monday morning that he will return for another season. "Bill Belichick tells reporters that he'll be back for another season in 2023 and, "the process will start today." He'll...
Football World Reacts To Urban Meyer, Michigan Suggestion
If Jim Harbaugh leaves Michigan for the National Football League, would former Ohio State head coach Urban Meyer be a potential candidate for the job?. It seems sacrilegious to even suggest that, considering Meyer coached at Ohio State, dominating Michigan, refusing to even say the word throughout his coaching tenure.
Former Michigan Quarterback Announces Major Transfer Destination
After two lackluster years buried on the Michigan depth chart, one quarterback entered the transfer portal and came out with a potential conference champion for 2023. Taking to Twitter on Monday, quarterback Alan Bowman announced that he is transferring to Oklahoma State. It will be his sixth year and final season in college football - and back in the conference where he began his college career.
Kirk Herbstreit's Reaction To National Title Blowout Is Going Viral
ESPN pays Kirk Herbstreit to speak, but Georgia's first half beatdown of TCU tonight left the veteran analyst speechless. The undefeated Bulldogs outgained the Horned Frogs 354-121 in the opening 30 minutes, scoring five touchdowns while forcing three turnovers on their way to a 38-7 lead at intermission. After Georgia...
Look: Jerry Jones Announces Decision On Mike McCarthy
Next Monday, the Cowboys will face the Buccaneers in the Wild Card round of the playoffs. This game will take place at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. While on 105.3 The Fan this Tuesday morning, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones was asked about the Cowboys' upcoming playoff game. Many ...
5-Star Nephew Of Former College Football Star Is Transferring
Washington quarterback Sam Huard is entering the NCAA transfer portal, per Mike Vorel of the Seattle Times. Huard is the nephew of former Washington quarterback star Brock Huard, and the son of Washington football director of community relations Damon Huard. The young signal caller was a ...
Deion Sanders Names The 1 City He Wanted To Stay 'Forever'
Colorado head coach Deion Sanders appeared on The Pat McAfee Show this Tuesday. While on the show, he was asked about his baseball career. Sanders, who spent four seasons with the Reds, was asked about his experience in Cincinnati. The Hall of Famer revealed that he loved Cincinnati so ...
NFL World Reacts To Dallas Cowboys Arrest Warrant
An arrest warrant has reportedly been issued for Dallas Cowboys rookie pass rusher Sam Williams in conjunction with his alleged role in a car crash last month. The misdemeanor warrant is for reckless driving, per the Plano (Tex.) Police Department. The wreck occurred back on December 22. ...
NFL World Reacts To Dan Snyder's Decision On Sunday
Embattled Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder has kept a pretty low profile of late. And according to the Washington Post's Nicki Jhabvala, Snyder was not in attendance for Sunday's 26-6 win over the Cowboys, per a source with knowledge of the situation. The NFL world reacted to Snyder's absence on...
Football World Reacts To Nick Saban's Performance Tonight
Nick Saban is at the College Football Playoff National Championship Game tonight, but not in his usual role. Instead of coaching one of the teams participating in the title matchup, Saban is analyzing it for ESPN. From the look of a lot of the commentary out there on social media, it sounds like Saban is doing a pretty solid job.
Report: 1 NFL Franchise 'Actively' Pursuing Tom Brady
Tom Brady's time with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers isn't over yet, but it might be soon. The 45-year-old quarterback is set to take on the Dallas Cowboys in the Wild Card round a week from tonight. Dallas and Tampa Bay will kick off at 8:15 p.m. E.T. But once Brady's...
NFL Head Coach Apologizes Following His Final Game
The New York Jets' 2022 season ended in disappointment, with no playoff berth and a regular season finale loss to the Miami Dolphins. Following the game, Jets head coach Robert Saleh issued an apology to everyone. “You know, I say sorry to everybody . . . all the players, all...
Look: Tom Brady Has Scary Message For The Cowboys
It's not often a Tom Brady-led team enters the postseason as an underdog. And if the Bucs are going to have any chance at a deep playoff run they're going to need all hands on-deck. Unfortunately for the Cowboys that could be the case come Monday. Speaking on his "Let's Go!" podcast, Brady said ...
