Former NFL Star Dies Suddenly
Former and current members of the NFL family are offering condolences after former lineman Uche Nwaneri was found dead late last week at his wife's home. According to TMZ, Uche Nwaneri was found dead inside the home after police received a call that the six-foot-four man had collapsed inside a bedroom. First responders were unable to revive Nwaneri.
Damar Hamlin's Doctors Were Asked If He Can Play Football Again
The doctors who have been caring for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center provided a welcome update on Thursday when they told reporters that Hamlin has woken up and demonstrated that he's still neurologically intact. Hamlin, who suffered cardiac arrest ...
Emily Ratajkowski Tweets 'F— the NFL' Amid Damar Hamlin's Injury
It looks like Emily Ratajkowski has a big problem with the NFL. The 31-year-old model and actress went to Twitter on Wednesday to tweet, "Sorry but…f— the NFL," and added no context. This comes shortly after Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field during the game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday night.
'Fire Skip Bayless': Fans Push FS1 to Take Action After Damar Hamlin Reaction
Skip Bayless is no stranger to receiving backlash for the things he says on television on writes on Twitter. But what the 71-year-old FS1 host tweeted on Monday night had fans going after him in a way he's never seen before. During the game between the Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals, Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed and went into cardiac arrest before he was rushed to the hospital. The game was called off, and Bayless went to Twitter to talk about how not playing the game will impact the season.
Shannon Sharpe Reportedly Skips 'Undisputed' Over Skip Bayless' Tweet About Damar Hamlin
Skip Bayless was attacked on social media for the tweet he published about Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin who collapsed on the field during the game against the Cincinnati Bengals. And it looks like his FS1 co-host Shannon Sharpe is one of the many who is not happy with him. According to TMZ Sports, Sharpe skipped the Tuesday morning episode of the FS1 show Undisputed because he was upset with Bayless for tweeting about when the game will be rescheduled minutes after Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest on the field. TMZ Sports also said that FS1 wants Sharpe back as soon as possible but is not sure when he'll return.
LeBron James Falls Ill Before Lakers vs. Heat
Ahead of the Jan. 4 Los Angeles Lakers vs. Miami Heat game set to premiere at 10p EST on ESPN, Mike Trudell announced that Lakers forward LeBron James would not participate due to sudden illness. In a Tweet, Trudell wrote: "Update for tonight from the Lakers: LeBron James (non-COVID illness) and Lonnie Walker IV (left knee soreness) have been downgraded to OUT for tonight's game vs. Miami."
Damar Hamlin Injury: Steelers Coach Mike Tomlin Gets Emotional When Talking About Bills Safety
Mike Tomlin knows Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin very well. The Pittsburgh Steelers coach spoke to the media on Tuesday to talk about Hamlin who collapsed during the game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday night. Hamlin played high school and college football in the Pittsburgh area, and Tomlin said he's known him "since he was about 12."
