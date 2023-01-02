Skip Bayless was attacked on social media for the tweet he published about Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin who collapsed on the field during the game against the Cincinnati Bengals. And it looks like his FS1 co-host Shannon Sharpe is one of the many who is not happy with him. According to TMZ Sports, Sharpe skipped the Tuesday morning episode of the FS1 show Undisputed because he was upset with Bayless for tweeting about when the game will be rescheduled minutes after Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest on the field. TMZ Sports also said that FS1 wants Sharpe back as soon as possible but is not sure when he'll return.

2 DAYS AGO