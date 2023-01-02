ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

247Sports

QUICK TAKE: Lady Vols own glass in 80-69 win

The Lady Vols dominated the offensive glass to stake an 80-69 win over Mississippi State and stay perfect in the SEC. Jordan Horston led Tennessee (11-6, 3-0) with 27 points and completed the double-double with 14 rebounds. Rickea Jackson notched 28 points, and Tess Darby added 13 points. Horston tallied 13 points and nine rebounds in the fourth quarter to seal the win.
KNOXVILLE, TN

