Mentor vs. West Geauga girls basketball: Clutch shots down the stretch lead Cardinals past Wolverines
Mallory Chicone is one of those players who isn’t afraid of pressure situations. Earlier this week in practice, the junior guard from Mentor asked for the ball to shoot a free throw to end practice. Make it and practice is over. Miss it and both her and her teammates had to run sprints.
Scranton Prep teams sweep Lynett Memorial titles
SCRANTON – Both Scranton Prep basketball teams won Lynett Memorial Tournament titles during a doubleheader Dec. 29 at the Lackawanna Col
QUICK TAKE: Lady Vols own glass in 80-69 win
The Lady Vols dominated the offensive glass to stake an 80-69 win over Mississippi State and stay perfect in the SEC. Jordan Horston led Tennessee (11-6, 3-0) with 27 points and completed the double-double with 14 rebounds. Rickea Jackson notched 28 points, and Tess Darby added 13 points. Horston tallied 13 points and nine rebounds in the fourth quarter to seal the win.
Mahoney’s Strong fourth quarter lifts Boca Raton past Spanish River
BOCA RATON, FLORIDA – The Boca Raton Bobcats scored 35 of their 57 points in the second half to defeat the Spanish River Sharks, 57-50, behind 10 different scorers. Junior point guard Luke Dahmer led a well-balanced Bobcat attack with 12 points. Junior small forward Ethan Litten scored 29 points on ...
Wednesday's Top Prep Performers from basketball, soccer and wrestling
Highlights from Wednesday in high school sports: BOYS BASKETBALL Zane Carter finished with 20 points and 10 rebounds, Daniel Ortiz scored 14 points, Luke Ortiz had nine points and three blocks, and Colin Guenther had seven points, four assists and three steals to lead Buena (16-2, 3-1) to a 60-44 win over rival Ventura...
