ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texoma's Homepage

Here are the most popular New Year’s Resolutions in 2023

Texoma's Homepage
Texoma's Homepage
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hdyea_0k19yfYK00

ROCHESTER, N.Y. ( WROC ) — Eat better. Exercise more. Save money. The most popular goals Americans set in the new year tend don’t come as much of a surprise.

With the start of a new year comes the perfect opportunity to launch new habits. And while some may not stick, there’s no harm in trying!

LOCAL NEWS: United Regional welcomes first baby of 2023

Need some inspiration? See the most popular New Year’s resolutions below, according to a survey conducted by Statista.com. Respondents were able to pick multiple goals, meaning the total percentage is higher than 100%.

1. Exercise more – 52%

Brace yourself for a busier gym — at least for the first few weeks of the year. 52% of participants said they wanted to hit the gym more this year.

2. Eat healthier – 50%

Exercise alone can only do so much. Coming in at number 2, survey respondents are hoping to eat more homecooked meals.

The anti-dementia diet: What foods to eat and which to avoid

3. Lose weight – 40%

Keeping with the health trend, another goal on Americans’ mind is losing weight. In a country where two-thirds of people are overweight or obese, this may not come as a shock.

4. Save more money – 39%

With inflation hitting highs it hasn’t in decades, this one shouldn’t come as a shock. According to some exerts, inflation rose about 6% in the past 12 months. But even without inflation, many people elect to tighten up their wallets in the new year.

Inflation is slowing, but still high. What you need to know

5. Spend more time with family/friends -37%

Coming off the holiday season, many will have seen family and friends they don’t usually get to spend time with. Why not carry that energy into next year, with a resolution to further your relationships? As travel finally hits pre-pandemic levels , it seems as though many are.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Texomashomepage.com.

Comments / 0

Related
Texoma's Homepage

Missing Collin County teen from Amber Alert found unharmed

UPDATE: Alexis Vidler was found unharmed at a home near Princeton and Celina Police said she was returned to the custody of CPS. CELINA, Texas (KETK) – An Amber Alert has been issued for a missing 17-year-old from Celina who is reported to have been abducted. Alexis Vidler was last seen on Monday in the […]
CELINA, TX
Texoma's Homepage

Iowa Park man charged with exploitation of his mother

IOWA PARK (KFDX/KJTL) — An Iowa Park man is charged with exploiting his elderly mother by using her social security payments for personal purchases. Raimy Winter was booked for exploitation of the elderly on Wednesday, January 4, 2023. The investigation began in December after an Adult Protective Services investigator notified police that Winter was in […]
IOWA PARK, TX
Texoma's Homepage

Two arrested in narcotics search warrant

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Police allegedly find meth and arrest two while executing a search warrant Wednesday.According to the arrest affidavit, on Jan. 4, 2023, officers with the Wichita Falls Police Special Operations Unit arrested Israel Junior Contreras and Brigette Louise Larque during a narcotics search warrant at 1913 6th St. A search of the […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
Texoma's Homepage

Traffic stop yields drugs, stolen ID, arrest

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita Falls Police arrested Russell Adam Grothe after he reportedly tried to evade arrest and was found with drugs and stolen ID. According to the probable cause affidavit, on Friday, Dec. 30, 2022, police tried to stop a green Honda Civic on N. Eighth Street. The driver accelerated in an attempt […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
Texoma's Homepage

3-year-old tests positive for meth, mother arrested

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls woman has been arrested after she and her 3-year-old child tested positive for meth. According to the arrest warrant, on Oct. 23, 2022, Child Protective Services contacted the Wichita Falls Police Department to report a child endangerment case. The CPS worker reported, Rebecca Lynn Ervin and her infant […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
Texoma's Homepage

One arrested after pursuit and manhunt

WICHITA FALL (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita County deputies arrested a man involved in a high-speed pursuit a few nights ago after a search near Hampton and Stesco road. According to Wichita County Sheriff David Duke, 49-year-old James Daniel Harris evaded police a few nights ago during a chase and was able to get away. Since then, […]
WICHITA COUNTY, TX
Texoma's Homepage

WFPD responded to a “volley” of gunfire Sunday

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Police responded to a report of someone shooting from a balcony Sunday morning.  According to the arrest affidavits, at 12:38 a.m., Sunday, Jan 1, 2023, Wichita Falls Police responded to the area of 10th and Taylor for a man shooting a gun. The officers had to take cover when they heard a volley […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
Texoma's Homepage

Theft suspect holds stolen phone ransom for $30

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A man that allegedly stole a phone called the victim and asked for $30 to return it. According to the police report, on Tuesday, January 3, Wichita Falls Police were sent to the McDonald’s on Holliday Street for theft. The victim told them the suspect, later identified as Cody Noisey, called […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
Texoma's Homepage

Man bites dog, hits boy, makes plea deal

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Florida man who bit a dog and hit his stepson pleads guilty today, January 5, 2023, and will be on probation for 3 years, pay a $1,000 fine and perform 160 hours of unpaid community service. James William Stevenson was arrested for injury to a child in May 2020 in […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
Texoma's Homepage

United Regional welcomes first baby of 2023

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The team at United Regional welcomed the first child of 2023 to Wichita Falls this morning. Katherine Vela was born to parents Mireya Piedra and Daniel Vela at 8:53 a.m. She weighed 6 pounds and 6 ounces and measured 19.75 inches long. Katherine’s mother said Katherine was born prematurely and she’s […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
Texoma's Homepage

Texoma's Homepage

16K+
Followers
11K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Texoma's local news and weather authority at www.texomashomepage.com

 https://www.texomashomepage.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy