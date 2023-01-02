Effective: 2023-01-05 23:48:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-06 04:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Brown; Calumet; Door; Kewaunee; Manitowoc; Menominee; Northern Oconto County; Outagamie; Portage; Shawano; Southern Marinette County; Southern Oconto County; Waupaca; Waushara; Winnebago PATCHY FREEZING DRIZZLE MAY RESULT IN LOCALLY HAZARDOUS TRAVEL OVERNIGHT Patchy freezing drizzle is expected across parts of far northeast, central and east central Wisconsin, including the Fox Valley, through 4 am. Although the main roads and highways have been treated, it is possible that there may be minor icing on secondary roads, bridges and overpasses. Locally hazardous travel conditions are possible through the overnight hours. Late night travelers should be alert for slippery stretches, especially on untreated secondary roads. The worst conditions may be encountered in the Fox Valley, where freezing drizzle has been most persistent.

