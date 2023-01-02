ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Martina Navratilova Reveals “Double Whammy” Cancer Diagnosis

By Alex Darus
 3 days ago
Martina Navratilova is a tennis superstar. But to Bravo fans, she’s best known as Julia Lemigova’s wife and half of the first LGBTQ+ couple ever on Real Housewives of Miami . Martina and Julia are a power couple who like to do things their own way. Martina may not love the cameras or the noise that comes with being a wife of a Real Housewife, but she sure does love Julia.

Julia and Martina are going through a rough patch on Season 5 of RHOM and Larsa Pippen’s rumor mill will no doubt further the strain. But with strong family and very good friends like Adriana de Moura around, the pair will hopefully get through it. It seems like run-of-the-mill marriage growing pains and some recent news will likely put what’s important into perspective when it comes to their relationship.

The tennis superstar and RHOM side character recently revealed some shocking health news. According to tennis.com , Martina has recently been diagnosed with Stage 1 throat cancer and an unrelated early stage of breast cancer. It’s heartbreaking to hear of anyone going through such a major life change. Martina previously conquered a non-invasive breast cancer diagnosis in 2010. However, it can’t be easy to hear the scary “c” word from a doctor yet again.

Despite the news, Martina is keeping positive and striving to get better. She’ll start treatment in January and has a strong prognosis. “This double whammy is serious but still fixable, and I’m hoping for a favorable outcome,” she said. Martina also spoke of being encouraged by other breast cancer survivors to be shown that there is life after being diagnosed with cancer. “It’s going to stink for a while, but I’ll fight with all have I got,” Martina added. If you’ve ever seen her play tennis, you know her determination is undefeatable. Someone as loving as Julia will undoubtedly be right by Martina’s side to support her in this fight. We send love and well wishes to Martina as she works toward recovery, and to her loved ones dealing with the sad news.

TELL US – DO YOU HAVE ANY WELL WISHES FOR MARTINA AMID HER CANCER DIAGNOSIS?

[Photo Credit: Charles Sykes/Bravo]

The post Martina Navratilova Reveals “Double Whammy” Cancer Diagnosis appeared first on Reality Tea .

