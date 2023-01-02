Read full article on original website
Fanatics has sold its 60% share in Candy Digital to a group of investors led by Galaxy Digital, CEO Michael Rubin told staff. Sports merchandising giant Fanatics has divested its majority stake in NFT firm Candy Digital, according to a company memo obtained by Decrypt. Fanatics CEO Michael Rubin informed...
The chairman of Animoca Brands had previously suggested that its metaverse fund raise could reach as much as $2 billion. Animoca Brands will aim to raise $1 billion for its metaverse investing fund in the early part of this year, softening previous ambitions to raise as much as $2 billion.
