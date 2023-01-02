Read full article on original website
Related
laconiadailysun.com
Patrick J. Conway, 75
PITTSFIELD — Patrick Joseph Conway, 75, of Main Street, passed away at his home in Pittsfield on Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022. Patrick was born April 30, 1947, in Troy, New York, to the late Patrick J. Conway and Mary (Dipch) Duval.
laconiadailysun.com
Earl E. Guyer Jr., 83
ALTON — Earl E. Guyer Jr., 83, of Alton, passed away on Friday, Dec. 16, 2022, at home. Earl was born on June 16, 1939, in Ossining, New York, the son of the late Earl E. Guyer Sr. and Irene M. (LeCroix) Guyer.
laconiadailysun.com
Sally A. Stevens, 69
CONCORD — Mrs. Sally A. (Smith) Stevens, 69, of Concord, passed away peacefully at home with her son by her side on Dec. 27, 2022, after a long battle with cancer. Born in Exeter, Sally was the daughter of the late Gordon and Lora (Porter) Smith. She was raised and educated in Lynn, Massachusetts, and had been a resident of New Hampshire for over 44 years. Prior to her retirement, she was employed as a housekeeper. She loved being a homemaker. She was a member of the Moose Club and the Penacook Legion. She enjoyed dancing, singing and spending time with friends and family and was always the first person to celebrate your birthday. She routinely played Mrs. Santa at the Lodge and Legion events as well as visiting area nursing homes.
laconiadailysun.com
Francis W. O’Connell III, 75
MOULTONBOROUGH — After 75 years of doing things his way, Francis (Frank, Skip) W. O’Connell III faced his final curtain on Jan. 2, 2023, at his home in Moultonborough. A devoted son, brother, husband, father, grandfather and friend, Frank was born Dec. 18, 1947, in Cambridge, Massachusetts. He grew up in Arlington, the beloved son of the late Patricia (Coakley) O’Connell and Francis W. O’Connell Jr. and step-son of Lorretta O’Connell.
laconiadailysun.com
Matthew A. Colarusso
NORTH READING, Massachusetts — Matthew A. Colarusso, beloved husband of Theresa (Curran) Colarusso, passed away on Monday, Jan. 2, 2023. Born in Laconia, New Hampshire, Matthew is the loving son of the late John and Mary (McCormack) Colarusso. Matthew grew up in Moultonboro, New Hampshire, and was a graduate of Moulton Academy. He then attended Merrimack College in Andover and earned his bachelor's degree in business. His career focused on talent recruitment and hiring, most recently as a corporate recruiter for Commonwealth Financial Network.
laconiadailysun.com
Alane L. Grant, 62
GILFORD — We lost our beloved sister, wife, daughter, niece, aunt and friend, Alane Louise (Parsons) Grant, on Friday, Dec. 30, 2022, at Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center, Lebanon, after a long illness. The family wants to thank the doctors and nurses at DHMC for their efforts in helping Alane over the past couple of years.
Even More Strange Nighttime Sounds Heard in New Hampshire Recently
You might say 2022 went out with a bang in New Hampshire. Actually, there were several, according to residents, leaving some towns wondering what they were…and if they’ll feel them again. Residents in Freedom and Effingham reported hearing a loud bang just after Christmas, so powerful that it...
laconiadailysun.com
Merrill M. Pataski-Fay, 17
GILFORD — Merrill Mischa Pataski-Fay, 17. God called home his most precious angel on Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023. Mischa was born in Laconia, on Jan. 18, 2005, to Merrill P. Fay and Beth Pataski-Fay. Mischa totally loved hockey and played for the Lakers and New England Wolves for many...
laconiadailysun.com
Ralph E. Rannacher, 94
MOULTONBOROUGH — Ralph E. Rannacher, 94, passed away on Dec. 28, 2022, at his son’s house with family by his side. Ralph was born on July 20, 1928, in Manchester. He recently resided in Moultonborough, and Fort Pierce, Florida. Ralph was a past general manager of Standard Hardware Distributors of Merrimack.
Carroll, New Hampshire, Police Create Hilarious Patch Starring a Moose
It's small town USA at it's finest. The tiny town of Carroll, New Hampshire, has less than 1,000 full-time residents, according to the 2020 Census. Carroll is located near Twin Mountain, close to Bretton Woods and the infamous Mount Washington Hotel. It's a gorgeous place to live, especially if you have a good sense of humor.
laconiadailysun.com
Grant will help Meredith library's weatherization project
MEREDITH — The Meredith Public Library has received a $15,000 grant from the Association for Rural & Small Libraries for a weatherization project. "In order for our addition and renovation project to come in at budget, we needed to put some things on hold. This included replacing the windows in the 1980s addition and adding insulation to some areas of the historic building, especially the attic," said library director, Erin Apostolos. "This grant will help to cover the costs of our weatherization project. I will also be applying for a Moose Plate grant as well as one from the National Trust for Historic Preservation in the spring. The trustees have also budgeted for some of this work using funds from the library's Improvement Trust Fund."
Authorities retrieve missing Norwich man’s body from river
Roger Blake, 74, was a former chair of the Norwich Selectboard. Residents said he embodied New England’s small-town, help-your-neighbor values, a generous handyman who was always willing to show up with a wrench, hammer and paintbrush. Read the story on VTDigger here: Authorities retrieve missing Norwich man’s body from river.
New Hampshire Dairy Queen Ranks #1 in Sales in 2022
New Hampshire may have never gotten the giant blizzard many anticipated in December. But plenty of customers in Manchester did. A Dairy Queen located on Second Street in Manchester finished 2022 as the highest-earning store in the United States, according to WMUR. It beat out over 4,000 other franchises for the honor.
NECN
Owner Closing Manchester Day Care After Nearly 20 Years, Citing Nearby Homeless Encampment
The owner of a day care center in downtown Manchester, New Hampshire, plans to close her business in June. Kristine Larocque, owner of Kindertree Learning Center, has worked in the location for nearly 20 years, but with a homeless encampment growing across the street, she said she felt it was no longer safe.
WCAX
Lebanon officials consider turning former dealership into charitable casino
LEBANON, N.H. (WCAX) - A proposal is in the works to turn a former Lebanon car dealership into a casino, with a portion of the earnings going to charity. Cars are no longer sold at the former Gerrish Honda dealership and the building on the Miracle Mile now sits empty. But a plan is in the works to turn it into a charitable casino.
UPDATE: Eversource’s Transformer Move to Hampton, New Hampshire, Delayed
UPDATE: Due to the weather forecast, the move has been postponed until Monday, January 9. Delays are likely Thursday as Eversource moves a transformer from Hooksett to Hampton. It will take all day starting at 9 a.m. to move the 59 ton, 15 foot tall, 37 foot long, 12 foot...
WCAX
Body of missing Norwich man found in Connecticut River
HANOVER, N.H. (WCAX) - New Hampshire authorities have recovered the body of a Norwich man in the Connecticut River after he went missing Monday. New Hampshire Fish and Game says their dive teams recovered the body of Roger Blake, 74. around 10 a.m. Tuesday near Hanover. They say Blake had been tidying up his lawn on Kendall Station Rd. and was last seen by family members around 3 p.m. Monday. They say the family called for help around 5 after finding a rake halfway down a steep embankment near the river. Local emergency crews were unable to find him.
laconiadailysun.com
Concord Mayor Jim Bouley says letter to state demanding more homeless shelter beds, better care was wrong approach
More than half of New Hampshire mayors have called for additional state funding and support to deal with the “immediate” homelessness crisis following the death of a woman and the birth of a baby in a freezing tent in Manchester last month. The letter dated Tuesday requested Gov....
Two-Car Crash Delays Morning Spaulding Turnpike Traffic
A two-car crash on the southbound Spaulding Turnpike and a collision between a cement truck and box truck on the Maine Turnpike caused big backups during the Thursday morning commute. New Hampshire State Police said one vehicle hit the guardrail and another went off the road trying to avoid it...
WMUR.com
No Mega Millions jackpot winner, but two New Hampshire players won big Tuesday
CONCORD, N.H. — No one won Tuesday's Mega Millions jackpot, but there were two big winners in New Hampshire. One iLottery player will take home $40,000, while a $10,000 ticket was sold at the Short Stop Jolly on Lebanon Street in Hanover. The winning numbers were 25, 29, 33,...
Comments / 0