Meredith, NH

Patrick J. Conway, 75

PITTSFIELD — Patrick Joseph Conway, 75, of Main Street, passed away at his home in Pittsfield on Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022. Patrick was born April 30, 1947, in Troy, New York, to the late Patrick J. Conway and Mary (Dipch) Duval.
PITTSFIELD, NH
Earl E. Guyer Jr., 83

ALTON — Earl E. Guyer Jr., 83, of Alton, passed away on Friday, Dec. 16, 2022, at home. Earl was born on June 16, 1939, in Ossining, New York, the son of the late Earl E. Guyer Sr. and Irene M. (LeCroix) Guyer.
ALTON, NH
Sally A. Stevens, 69

CONCORD — Mrs. Sally A. (Smith) Stevens, 69, of Concord, passed away peacefully at home with her son by her side on Dec. 27, 2022, after a long battle with cancer. Born in Exeter, Sally was the daughter of the late Gordon and Lora (Porter) Smith. She was raised and educated in Lynn, Massachusetts, and had been a resident of New Hampshire for over 44 years. Prior to her retirement, she was employed as a housekeeper. She loved being a homemaker. She was a member of the Moose Club and the Penacook Legion. She enjoyed dancing, singing and spending time with friends and family and was always the first person to celebrate your birthday. She routinely played Mrs. Santa at the Lodge and Legion events as well as visiting area nursing homes.
CONCORD, NH
Francis W. O’Connell III, 75

MOULTONBOROUGH — After 75 years of doing things his way, Francis (Frank, Skip) W. O’Connell III faced his final curtain on Jan. 2, 2023, at his home in Moultonborough. A devoted son, brother, husband, father, grandfather and friend, Frank was born Dec. 18, 1947, in Cambridge, Massachusetts. He grew up in Arlington, the beloved son of the late Patricia (Coakley) O’Connell and Francis W. O’Connell Jr. and step-son of Lorretta O’Connell.
MOULTONBOROUGH, NH
Matthew A. Colarusso

NORTH READING, Massachusetts — Matthew A. Colarusso, beloved husband of Theresa (Curran) Colarusso, passed away on Monday, Jan. 2, 2023. Born in Laconia, New Hampshire, Matthew is the loving son of the late John and Mary (McCormack) Colarusso. Matthew grew up in Moultonboro, New Hampshire, and was a graduate of Moulton Academy. He then attended Merrimack College in Andover and earned his bachelor's degree in business. His career focused on talent recruitment and hiring, most recently as a corporate recruiter for Commonwealth Financial Network.
LACONIA, NH
Alane L. Grant, 62

GILFORD — We lost our beloved sister, wife, daughter, niece, aunt and friend, Alane Louise (Parsons) Grant, on Friday, Dec. 30, 2022, at Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center, Lebanon, after a long illness. The family wants to thank the doctors and nurses at DHMC for their efforts in helping Alane over the past couple of years.
GILFORD, NH
Merrill M. Pataski-Fay, 17

GILFORD — Merrill Mischa Pataski-Fay, 17. God called home his most precious angel on Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023. Mischa was born in Laconia, on Jan. 18, 2005, to Merrill P. Fay and Beth Pataski-Fay. Mischa totally loved hockey and played for the Lakers and New England Wolves for many...
LACONIA, NH
Ralph E. Rannacher, 94

MOULTONBOROUGH — Ralph E. Rannacher, 94, passed away on Dec. 28, 2022, at his son’s house with family by his side. Ralph was born on July 20, 1928, in Manchester. He recently resided in Moultonborough, and Fort Pierce, Florida. Ralph was a past general manager of Standard Hardware Distributors of Merrimack.
MANCHESTER, NH
Grant will help Meredith library's weatherization project

MEREDITH — The Meredith Public Library has received a $15,000 grant from the Association for Rural & Small Libraries for a weatherization project. "In order for our addition and renovation project to come in at budget, we needed to put some things on hold. This included replacing the windows in the 1980s addition and adding insulation to some areas of the historic building, especially the attic," said library director, Erin Apostolos. "This grant will help to cover the costs of our weatherization project. I will also be applying for a Moose Plate grant as well as one from the National Trust for Historic Preservation in the spring. The trustees have also budgeted for some of this work using funds from the library's Improvement Trust Fund."
MEREDITH, NH
Authorities retrieve missing Norwich man’s body from river

Roger Blake, 74, was a former chair of the Norwich Selectboard. Residents said he embodied New England’s small-town, help-your-neighbor values, a generous handyman who was always willing to show up with a wrench, hammer and paintbrush. Read the story on VTDigger here: Authorities retrieve missing Norwich man’s body from river.
NORWICH, VT
Lebanon officials consider turning former dealership into charitable casino

LEBANON, N.H. (WCAX) - A proposal is in the works to turn a former Lebanon car dealership into a casino, with a portion of the earnings going to charity. Cars are no longer sold at the former Gerrish Honda dealership and the building on the Miracle Mile now sits empty. But a plan is in the works to turn it into a charitable casino.
LEBANON, NH
Body of missing Norwich man found in Connecticut River

HANOVER, N.H. (WCAX) - New Hampshire authorities have recovered the body of a Norwich man in the Connecticut River after he went missing Monday. New Hampshire Fish and Game says their dive teams recovered the body of Roger Blake, 74. around 10 a.m. Tuesday near Hanover. They say Blake had been tidying up his lawn on Kendall Station Rd. and was last seen by family members around 3 p.m. Monday. They say the family called for help around 5 after finding a rake halfway down a steep embankment near the river. Local emergency crews were unable to find him.
HANOVER, NH
Two-Car Crash Delays Morning Spaulding Turnpike Traffic

A two-car crash on the southbound Spaulding Turnpike and a collision between a cement truck and box truck on the Maine Turnpike caused big backups during the Thursday morning commute. New Hampshire State Police said one vehicle hit the guardrail and another went off the road trying to avoid it...
ROCHESTER, NH

