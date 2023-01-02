MEREDITH — The Meredith Public Library has received a $15,000 grant from the Association for Rural & Small Libraries for a weatherization project. "In order for our addition and renovation project to come in at budget, we needed to put some things on hold. This included replacing the windows in the 1980s addition and adding insulation to some areas of the historic building, especially the attic," said library director, Erin Apostolos. "This grant will help to cover the costs of our weatherization project. I will also be applying for a Moose Plate grant as well as one from the National Trust for Historic Preservation in the spring. The trustees have also budgeted for some of this work using funds from the library's Improvement Trust Fund."

MEREDITH, NH ・ 1 DAY AGO