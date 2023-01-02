Read full article on original website
First baby of 2023 in Great Falls
He arrived on his due date of Sunday, January 1st, at 10:49 a.m., and weighed in at 7 pounds, 11 ounces and stretching 21 inches long.
They’re Cute, BUT…
Are they licensed? The 2023 dog & cat licenses are available this month (Jan) over at Shelby City Hall. $10, for neutered or spayed, $20, not neutered or spayed. I guess it pays to be neutered...You'll need proof of current rabies vaccination at the time of purchase.
Presby In Conrad Welcomes Everyone
A "FREE" community lunch is coming up this Friday, at the First Presbyterian Church, 4th & Maryland, in Conrad. Friday's free lunch runs from 11, to 1, & it'll be fun. Everyone's to come by for food & fellowship with your good neighbors & friends.. Stay warm...
Red’s Riding Into Conrad
Auditions are coming up on Monday, the 16th, in Conrad, for the Missoula Children's Theatre production of "Red Riding Hood." The performances will be on Saturday, the 21st, with auditions being held down in the Conrad High School auditorium on Monday afternoon, the 16th, from 3:30, to 5:40. Those auditioning should arrive BY 3:30, & count on staying the full 2 hours. Don't worry about a thing, "some" of the cast members will be required to stay for a rehearsal immediately following the audition. Some 50, to 60, roles are up for grabs for local students. ALL students, grades Kindergarten through 12th grade, are encouraged to come out & audition. For more information, please call Jan Carter, at the Pondera Acts Council 278 5409.I submit, "There'll be a lot "riding" on this production."
You Be The Judge
Our Shelby Speech & Drama meet's scheduled for this Saturday, the 7th.This week they're in still in need of some judges, especially the 2 o'clock rounds. If you've always desired a "term on the bench," please contact Jodi Aklestad, at 460 1004. Don't worry about a thing, there'll be a "judges training" session this Thursday night at 7, over at the Shelby High School Auditorium.
Fairfield Sun Times
Great Falls Clinic announces changes to logos and hospital name in 2023
GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Great Falls Clinic announced a change to their logos and the name of their hospital for 2023. Starting Jan. 3, a new logo will was integrated into various digital and physical media. The new logo incorporates a blue line curve to represent the Missouri River and...
ecitybeat.com
Mob Rule Dominates Great Falls Public Education Meeting
Amid a chorus of boos and shout-downs, there were few brave souls that dare to express opinions unpopular to the summonsed mob. In one sentence, that was my overall impression of the recent meeting organized by Montana Office of Public Instruction (OPI) Director Elsie Arntzen, intended to give parents and other member of the public a voice with OPI and local legislators.
A “Boost” 4 The Cowboys & Cowgirls
The Conrad Cowboys play down in Fort Benton, this Friday night, & on Monday night, the 9th, the Conrad Booster Club meets. The booster meeting will get underway at 5:30, SHARP at the Conrad High School Commons. ALL Conrad student parents are welcome to attend. GO Cowboys & Cowgirls!!
WANTED! Healthy Eligible Individuals
This month's National Blood Donor Month, & these Montana winter months are some of the most difficult times to collect lifesaving blood. The American Red Cross has scheduled a blood drawing for today (Wed) over in Cut Bank. Today's "drive" is underway NOW until 5:30, tonight at the Cut Bank Civic Center. You can call Landis, at 521 0174, to set up/schedule your appointment ahead of time. Kate Fry, chief executive officer at America's Blood Centers, says, "National Blood Donor Month is an opportunity to recognize the more than 7 million who donate blood each year & encourage more people to become donors & help save lives." YOU are needed in Cut Bank, today!!
Who’s The Citizen Of The Year?
We'll find out on Sunday, the 29th, over at the Inverness Bar & Supper Club. That's when the WINNER will be honored as the Liberty County Citizen of the Year! In the meantime, the Liberty County Chamber, is accepting nominations for the Liberty County Citizen of the Year. You're encouraged to send in the name of the person you'd like to nominate along with a narrative of their service & accomplishments. Please get your nominations in by the deadline, no later than Wednesday, the 18th, to the Liberty County Chamber, PO Box 632, Chester, MT 589522, or email coordinator@libertycountycc.com. For more information, please contact Sheila, at 759 4848.
montanasports.com
Boys basketball: Great Falls CMR edges Missoula Big Sky at buzzer; Missoula Hellgate outlasts Great Falls High
GREAT FALLS — Great Falls High's boys struggled to find the bottom of the net early in their matchup Tuesday against Missoula Hellgate and it cost them in the long run. The Knights got out to a hot start, building an early double-digit lead. Great Falls didn’t score their first field goal until the 2:42 mark of the first quarter when Wyatt DeVoss elevated from the left block and kissed one off the glass.
Bed Bath & Beyond in Great Falls is closing
The Bed Bath & Beyond in Great Falls is closing store adjoining Holiday Village Mall in Great Falls will be closing permanently soon.
Visitors To Shelby
Service Officers for our Montana Veterans Affairs, will be paying a visit to Shelby, next Wednesday, the 4th. The officers will be "On Duty," Wednesday morning up at the Toole Country Courthouse from 9, until 11:30. Veterans wishing to apply for benefits, should bring along a copy of their discharge paperwork (DD214.) The officers will also be in Cut Bank, Wednesday afternoon from 1:30, to 4, at the Glacier County Courthouse Annex. Thursday morning, it's on to Browning, at the Blackfeet Veteran Center from 9, to 11:30. If you can't make it, don't worry about a thing, the officers will return to the Golden Triangle Wednesday, & Thursday, the 18th, & 19th.
montanarightnow.com
North Dakota man admits fentanyl trafficking in Great Falls
GREAT FALLS — A North Dakota man admitted to trafficking charges today after law enforcement found hundreds of fentanyl pills and a loaded firearm in a vehicle he was driving in Great Falls, U.S. Attorney Jesse Laslovich said. Kelly Sterling Wait, 45, of Williston, North Dakota, pleaded guilty to...
montanarightnow.com
Proposal to use Limestone Hills for aerial gunnery practice raises questions
The public comment period has been extended to Jan. 13 for a proposal to increase the use of the Limestone Hills Training Area on the east side of the Elkhorns in Broadwater County to allow aerial gunnery practice by Malmstrom Air Force Base and Montana Army National Guard helicopters. The...
theelectricgf.com
Man charged in connection with Nov. 24 bounty hunter incident
The Cascade County Attorney’s Office has charged a man in connection with the Nov. 24 bounty hunter incident in Great Falls. Scott Adam was charged with felony counts of assault with a weapon, reasonable apprehension; criminal endangerment; and misdemeanor counts of obstructing a peace officer; resisting arrest and failure to aid a peace officer.
