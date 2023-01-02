Auditions are coming up on Monday, the 16th, in Conrad, for the Missoula Children's Theatre production of "Red Riding Hood." The performances will be on Saturday, the 21st, with auditions being held down in the Conrad High School auditorium on Monday afternoon, the 16th, from 3:30, to 5:40. Those auditioning should arrive BY 3:30, & count on staying the full 2 hours. Don't worry about a thing, "some" of the cast members will be required to stay for a rehearsal immediately following the audition. Some 50, to 60, roles are up for grabs for local students. ALL students, grades Kindergarten through 12th grade, are encouraged to come out & audition. For more information, please call Jan Carter, at the Pondera Acts Council 278 5409.I submit, "There'll be a lot "riding" on this production."

