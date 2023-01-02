Read full article on original website
2news.com
Lyon County Deputies Investigate Christmas Eve Homicide
Lyon County deputies are investigating a Christmas Eve homicide in Fernley. According to deputies, 57-year-old Dean Sandoval was found dead inside a home along Canary Drive near Cottowood Lane and Farm District Road. Police say due to suspicious circumstances at the scene, they are investigating the death as a homicide.
FOX Reno
Investigation underway after man was found dead inside Fernley home
FERNLEY, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — An investigation is underway after a man was found dead inside Fernley home on Christmas Eve, the Lyon County Sheriff's Office said Thursday. According LCSO, at approximately 10:25 p.m. on December 24, LCSO Communication Center received a 911 call about a...
mynews4.com
Man arrested for open murder after late night shooting on Wedekind Road in Reno
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A man is behind bars facing open murder charges after a shooting in Reno late Monday night. Just after 11 p.m. on January 2, police responded to reports of shots fired in the area of the 1600 block of Wedekind Road.
KOLO TV Reno
Woman hospitalized after fight at bus stop
SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - One woman was taken to the hospital after a fight at a bus stop on New Year’s Day. Around 4:00 p.m., officers with the Sparks Police Department responded to the bus stop on Glendale Ave. and Rock Blvd. for reports of a fight between two women.
Record-Courier
Investigators seek suspected shoplifter who reached for pistol
The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the identity of a suspected shoplifter, who allegedly reached for a handgun when confronted by WalMart security 10:40 p.m. Dec. 30. Security believed the man had stolen items concealed in his sweatshirt. The man left the Topsy Walmart in a white hatchback,...
kkoh.com
Douglas County Sheriff’s Office Looking For Armed Suspect
The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a robbery suspect. They say around 10:40 p.m. on Dec. 30, an unidentified man was confronted by Walmart employees about some stolen goods they believed he had hidden under his jacket. He responded by pulling out a firearm. He left the store in Carson City in a white hatchback, possibly a Nissan Versa, with unknown license plates. No one was injured.
kkoh.com
Reward Offered After Suspect Steals Video Games in Carson City
Secret Witness is offering a $250 reward for information leading to the arrest and prosecution of a larceny suspect in Carson City. According to the Sheriff’s Office, a white male adult entered a video game store called Retro Replay and stole two plastic bins filled with video games. The games are valued at around $1,200. He then left the store in a U-Haul westbound on William Street.
2news.com
Woman Arrested After Fatal Crash in South Lake Tahoe
California Highway Patrol troopers have arrested a woman in connection to a deadly rollover crash in South Lake Tahoe. A California woman faces charges in connection with a fatal crash in South Lake Tahoe last September.
KOLO TV Reno
Mother of student accused of assaulting Dilworth Middle School teacher speaks out
SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - On December 15, school police were called to Dilworth Middle School after what the principal described in an email as “an altercation… that resulted in an injury for a staff member.”. During an interview with a DMS educator, she revealed the incident involved a...
KOLO TV Reno
Fernley death investigation continues
FERNLEY, Nev. (KOLO) -The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday it is investigating the death of a man in Fernley on Christmas Eve. The sheriff’s office identified the man as Dean Sandoval, 57. Authorities found him Dec. 24 about 10:30 p.m. in the 600 block of Canary Circle. Sandoval was not responsive and not breathing.
FOX Reno
Kathryn Nance nominated to be Reno's next chief of police
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Kathryn Nance, the deputy chief of operations for the Stockton Police Department, has been nominated to be the next chief of the Reno Police Department. City manager Doug Thornley announced Thursday that he chose Nance for the position, vacated by retiring...
FOX Reno
One person injured in shooting in downtown Reno
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — One person was injured in a shooting Sunday morning in downtown Reno. The shooting happened on New Year's Day at the Siegel Suites Nevadan. One person was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries and Reno Police Department officers are on scene searching for the suspect.
2news.com
Truckee Meadows Fire responds to fourth house fire in four days
Truckee Meadows Fire & Rescue (TMFR) crews quickly knocked down a fire on Cassilis Drive in the North Valleys Monday night. It happened around 9:30 p.m. TMFR says some pets did die in the fire. The home was otherwise unoccupied. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
FOX Reno
Washoe sheriff recounts moments after Jeremy Renner's snowcat ran him over outside Reno
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Washoe County sheriff Darin Balaam held a press conference Tuesday afternoon to set the record straight about what happened to actor Jeremy Renner over the weekend. Timeline of events on the morning of Sunday, January 1:. 8:55 a.m. - Call came...
Jeremy Renner updates fans from ICU following snow plow accident
Actor Jeremy Renner is recovering in the intensive care unit following a snow plow accident he suffered on New Year’s Day. The “Hawkeye” star tweeted a video message from his hospital bed on Thursday morning alongside his mother and sister. “A ‘not (so) great’ ICU DAY, turned to (an) amazing spa day with my sis […]
Gephardt Daily
Sheriff’s office offers new info into Jeremy Renner’s ‘traumatic injury’ call, investigators ‘looking into the circumstances’
Jan. 2 (UPI/Gephardt Daily) — Avengers and Mayor of Kingstown star Jeremy Renner was seriously injured in a snow-plowing incident and was hospitalized in critical but stable condition Sunday. The circumstances of the mishap and nature of his injuries were not immediately disclosed. “We can confirm Jeremy is in...
KOLO TV Reno
What drivers do wrong in weather like this
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Even longtime northern Nevada residents find driving in this weather challenging. This much snow on local roadways isn’t unprecedented, but it is unusual. And local police officers say what they’re seeing indicates a lot of us have rusty winter driving skills and many are just learning on the job. They say they see a lot of common mistakes like driving too fast for the conditions and following too closely, but they say safe winter driving begins with being able to see what you’re doing.
FOX Reno
Chain controls lifted on I-80
Chain controls have been lifted in both directions on I-80. Chain controls are in effect on Wednesday in the following areas:. I-80 westbound from the Donner Lake Interchange to Rainbow. I-80 eastbound is from Kingvale to the Donner Lake Interchange. US-50 from I-580 to Arrowhead Dr. US-50 From Arrowhead Dr...
KOLO TV Reno
Douglas Area Rural Transportation suspends services
MINDEN, Nev. (KOLO) - Douglas Area Rural Transportation will be suspending all service due to the weather and road conditions. They say that should conditions allow; they will resume service on Wednesday. If you would like more information, the county asks that you call 775-782-5500.
Jeremy Renner Posts From Hospital Bed Ahead Of Sheriff’s Press Conference Detailing “Tragic Accident” With Sno-Cat
UPDATED with Renner posting on Instagram: The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office in a press conference Tuesday revealed further information about Jeremy Renner’s New Year’s Day snow-plowing accident near his home in Reno, which saw the two-time Oscar nominee suffering chest trauma and orthopedic injuries, per his reps. The press conference started mere minutes after the Hawkeye actor took to social media to say “Thank you all for your kind words. I’m too messed up now to type. But I send love to you all.” Related Story Jeremy Renner Update: Out Of Surgery For Blunt Chest Trauma, Still Critical But Stable In Intensive Care Related...
