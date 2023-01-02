Kinston police looking for suspects after gazebo destroyed
KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Kinston police have identified the suspects involved in the destruction of the gazebo at Holloway Park on Dec. 31.
Police are classifying the incident as a hit and run and believe juveniles were involved. Investigators said they were in a white Chevrolet Tahoe or Surburban at the time of the incident.
Police responded to Holloway Park at 100 N. Myrtle Ave. at 8:45 p.m. last Saturday and found the destruction. They believe the vehicle involved has front-end damage.
Any information is appreciated and can be reported by calling the Kinston Police Department Tip Line at 252-939-4020 or anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers at 252-523-4444.
