Presby In Conrad Welcomes Everyone
A "FREE" community lunch is coming up this Friday, at the First Presbyterian Church, 4th & Maryland, in Conrad. Friday's free lunch runs from 11, to 1, & it'll be fun. Everyone's to come by for food & fellowship with your good neighbors & friends.. Stay warm...
A Forest Adventure In Conrad
The Missoula's Children's Theatre, along with over 50 of our local students, will be presenting, "Red Riding Hood," in the Conrad High School Auditorium, on Saturday afternoon, the 21st. 2 performances are on tap at 3, & 5, o'clock. You'll experience the original musical adaptation of this classic "real forest adventure" presented locally in our Golden Triangle, by the Pondera Arts Councils. Adult tickets are $10, $7, for seniors, & $5, for students. Don't worry about a thing, tickets will be available for both performances at the door on Saturday, the 21st, 2 weeks from this weekend. For more information, please contact Jan Carter at 278 5409.
Visitors To Shelby
Service Officers for our Montana Veterans Affairs, will be paying a visit to Shelby, next Wednesday, the 4th. The officers will be "On Duty," Wednesday morning up at the Toole Country Courthouse from 9, until 11:30. Veterans wishing to apply for benefits, should bring along a copy of their discharge paperwork (DD214.) The officers will also be in Cut Bank, Wednesday afternoon from 1:30, to 4, at the Glacier County Courthouse Annex. Thursday morning, it's on to Browning, at the Blackfeet Veteran Center from 9, to 11:30. If you can't make it, don't worry about a thing, the officers will return to the Golden Triangle Wednesday, & Thursday, the 18th, & 19th.
Tipsy? Call The Taxi
Tomorrow night's New Year's Eve, & besides that, it's also Saturday night! This could well be a recipe for disaster if you try to drive. Don't worry about a thing, thanks to our Toole County Search & Rescue, you can get a lift safely home when you call the "taxi," the TIPSY Taxi. Happy New Year, & stay alive by calling 434 5585.
Red’s Riding Into Conrad
Auditions are coming up on Monday, the 16th, in Conrad, for the Missoula Children's Theatre production of "Red Riding Hood." The performances will be on Saturday, the 21st, with auditions being held down in the Conrad High School auditorium on Monday afternoon, the 16th, from 3:30, to 5:40. Those auditioning should arrive BY 3:30, & count on staying the full 2 hours. Don't worry about a thing, "some" of the cast members will be required to stay for a rehearsal immediately following the audition. Some 50, to 60, roles are up for grabs for local students. ALL students, grades Kindergarten through 12th grade, are encouraged to come out & audition. For more information, please call Jan Carter, at the Pondera Acts Council 278 5409.I submit, "There'll be a lot "riding" on this production."
Every TWO Seconds!
Every 2 seconds, someone somewhere in our country NEEDS lifesaving blood! Sunburst, is coming to the rescue. They're having a Community Blood Drive next Tuesday (1/3) afternoon. Blood donation hours will be from 12:30, to 5:30, up at the Sunburst Methodist Church. BTW, the Red Cross provides blood products to more than 30 hospitals & medical centers here in Montana.
They’re FREE Today @ The Carousel!
Our Shelby Carousel's open today, New Year's Eve day, from 1, until 8, & it's going to be great. FREE rides for the kids, FREE crafts & FREE ice cones. Hats off to all the sponsors for today including the Tiber Agency, TLC Catering, Big Sky Creative Works, Lona's Inc. & Bill Austin. Happy New Year from out Shelby Carousel, & have FUN...
They’re Cute, BUT…
Are they licensed? The 2023 dog & cat licenses are available this month (Jan) over at Shelby City Hall. $10, for neutered or spayed, $20, not neutered or spayed. I guess it pays to be neutered...You'll need proof of current rabies vaccination at the time of purchase.
A “Boost” 4 The Cowboys & Cowgirls
The Conrad Cowboys play down in Fort Benton, this Friday night, & on Monday night, the 9th, the Conrad Booster Club meets. The booster meeting will get underway at 5:30, SHARP at the Conrad High School Commons. ALL Conrad student parents are welcome to attend. GO Cowboys & Cowgirls!!
