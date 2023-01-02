Read full article on original website
Attorney General Bonta warns against illegal price gouging amidst winter storms
California Attorney General Rob Bonta today issued a consumer alert following the Governor’s declaration of a state of emergency amidst the ongoing winter storms set to continue this week. The heaviest precipitation is expected Thursday morning in Northern California, extending into Thursday night in Southern California. Residual flooding impacts could extend into the weekend along with additional storms lingering into next week. In today’s alert, Attorney General Bonta urges Californians to take precautions to stay safe during the coming storm and reminds them that price gouging during a state of emergency is illegal under Penal Code Section 396.
Assessing California’s climate policies—The 2022 Scoping Plan update
The Legislative Analyst’s Office has just published the following report:. Assessing California’s Climate Policies—The 2022 Scoping Plan Update. California has established statutory goals for reducing statewide greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions, including a target of at least 40 percent below the 1990 level by 2030. The California Air Resources Board (CARB) must develop a plan for meeting this goal, and update this Scoping Plan every five years. In this brief, we evaluate CARB’s recently adopted plan for meeting the state’s 2030 goals.
Salaries in Job Postings, Permitting Jaywalking: What to Know About New California Laws in 2023
A new year is upon us, and so, in California, there is a slate of new laws. Legislation going into effect for 2023 covers a wide variety of issues, from labor to court trials. Here’s an overview of some legislative changes in the Golden State:. Pay Transparency. Senate Bill...
Governor Newsom appoints Nancy Ward as Director of Office of Emergency Services (Cal OES)
Governor Gavin Newsom today announced the appointment of Nancy Ward as Director of the California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services (Cal OES), the first woman to hold the position. Ward has served in several positions at Cal OES since 2014 and brings decades of distinguished leadership in emergency management, including at the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).
Visit Newport Beach Kicks-Off Superbowl Tourism Campaign for Arizona Residents
Visit Newport Beach – the city’s visitor’s bureau – has always been creative when it comes to tapping into new tourism markets. Several years ago, Visit Newport Beach had a large truck with glass walls roam London. Inside the truck was a beach scene complete with lounge chairs and a harbor backdrop where locals could take selfies and enter to win a trip to Newport Beach.
