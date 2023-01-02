Read full article on original website
Related
Police search for juvenile robbery suspects at Orange County mall
Police are searching for a suspect who robbed a shopper at gunpoint at the Brea Mall in December. On Dec. 15, the victim was exiting the shopping mall and returning to her vehicle when a group of male suspects approached her in the parking lot, according to the Brea Police Department. All suspects were believed […]
localocnews.com
Irvine theft suspect used stolen credit cards in Santa Ana
The Irvine Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a male suspect who allegedly took a bag and backpack from a vehicle on New Year’s Eve in the residential area off of Kelvin. The suspect later used the victim’s credit cards to make purchases in...
localocnews.com
The Westminster police arrested a suspect with $32K worth of meth
Yesterday afternoon, Westminster police officers responded to the area of 18th street and Beach Blvd. for a welfare check. Officers located one individual inside the residence. A large quantity of meth was located in plain sight. The individual was arrested and booked into OCJ for possession of drugs for sale.
newsantaana.com
The Tustin Police arrested a driver who blocked an intersection and appeared to be high
Tustin police officers were called to investigate a possible DUI in the Old Town Tustin area. The male driver was stopped blocking traffic lanes with the vehicle running. The suspect exhibited signs of drug intoxication and refused to exit the vehicle. Officers extracted the male from the vehicle and took him into custody.
localocnews.com
Irvine man arrested after stabbing several victims
Yesterday, at around 12:23 p.m., Irvine Police responded to a possible stabbing call at a shopping center near Culver and Walnut. The police determined that the suspect was involved in at least three unprovoked confrontation with male adults, and two of those confrontations resulted in injuries to others. During the...
mynewsla.com
Man Accused of Assaulting Teen Girl on Irvine Trail
A 24-year-old Irvine man was behind bars Wednesday on suspicion of sexually assaulting a 15-year-old girl. Larry Molina was being held on $1 million bail, according to jail records. Police were called about the alleged sexual assault on Peters Canyon Trail near Irvine Boulevard and the state Route 261 toll...
Woman, 2 juveniles arrested after man trying to sell Rolex watch on OfferUp robbed in Irwindale
A man who was trying to sell his watch to a woman he met on OfferUp was robbed at gunpoint in Irwindale, police said Tuesday. The incident was reported around 2 p.m. New Year’s Eve in the 15800 block of Arrow Highway. The victim told responding Irwindale police officers that he had arranged the transaction […]
Police searching for women who ransacked a CVS store in L.A. County
Police are searching for a trio of thieves who ransacked a CVS store in Los Angeles County. The burglary happened at a CVS store in La Verne located at 1479 Foothill Boulevard on Nov. 21, according to La Verne Police. The women entered the shop and began taking items from store shelves while placing them […]
Fontana Herald News
Three suspects are arrested after allegedly committing armed robbery and firing gunshot in San Bernardino
Three suspects were arrested after allegedly committing an armed robbery in San Bernardino, according to the San Bernardino Police Department. Officers were patrolling the area of E and 5th streets when they heard a single gunshot, the P.D. said in a Facebook post on Jan. 3. Then they observed three male suspects standing next to three other subjects whom they robbed.
O.C. deputy accused of molesting 2 jail inmates pleads not guilty
An Orange County sheriff’s deputy pleaded not guilty Wednesday to molesting two female jail inmates and showing them illicit videos of himself.
KTLA.com
Robbery suspects arrested in San Bernardino; 3 loaded handguns recovered
Officers with the San Bernardino Police Department arrested three robbery suspects and recovered three loaded handguns Tuesday, authorities announced. The incident occurred while police were on patrol near the intersection of North E and 5th Streets. After hearing a single gunshot, officers spotted the three suspects who were running to...
Riverside Co. Department of Animal Services seeks arrest warrant for man who abandoned dog
The Riverside County Department of Animal Services is seeking an arrest warrant on a man who was caught on camera abandoning his dog at a cell phone tower.
foxla.com
$50K reward offered for information in unsolved murder of Gabriela De Haro-Perez
WEST COVINA, Calif. - An investigation continues two years after an aspiring nurse was murdered in West Covina. On Jan 2. 2021, West Covina police investigators said 29-year-old Gabriela De Haro-Perez was killed after being shot in the head near the intersection of Azusa Avenue and Amar Road, which borders the cities of West Covina and La Puente in the San Gabriel Valley.
Officers shoot, kill man allegedly armed with sharp object in South Los Angeles
Los Angeles police shot and killed a man who was allegedly armed with a sharp object.
2urbangirls.com
Man arrested after assaulting multiple people in Orange County
IRVINE, Calif. – A 43-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and assault with a deadly weapon for allegedly attacking three men during unprovoked confrontations Tuesday in Irvine, authorities said. Officers were dispatched at about 12:25 p.m. to a possible stabbing call at The Heritage Plaza shopping...
$100,000 reward for unsolved West Covina murder
A $100,000 reward is being offered for information on a woman found shot to death in West Covina. The victim, Gabriela De Haro Perez, 29, was found fatally shot on Jan. 2, 2021, near the intersection of Azusa Avenue and Amar Road, according to the West Covina Police Department. Authorities believe Perez may have been […]
Fox5 KVVU
“Another Las Vegas shooting” man threatened to commit terrorism over divorce, police say
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Rancho Cucamonga, CA man is facing a charge of threatening to commit a terroristic act after he said “another Las Vegas shooting is about to happen,” at his estranged wife’s workplace, according to authorities. Justine Santos, 29, is currently out on...
Fontana Herald News
Police seek suspect who shot at storefront windows of three Fontana restaurants on Dec. 31
Police are looking for a suspect who shot at storefront windows of three Fontana businesses with what appeared to be a pellet gun on Dec. 31, according to the Fontana Police Department. The three restaurants that were victimized along Sierra Avenue were:. • Doña Timos Mexican Grill, 8836 Sierra.
BBC
Handcuffed man tries to escape from moving police car
Dramatic video from a California freeway captures an attempted prisoner escape. The incarcerated man was being transferred when he kicked out the window of a Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department vehicle. The incident was captured on camera on New Year's Eve.
Fontana Herald News
Man is arrested following shooting incident at park in San Bernardino
A man was arrested following a shooting incident at Lytle Creek Park in San Bernardino, according to the San Bernardino Police Department. Officers responded to the shooting and recovered 40-caliber bullet casings, the P.D. said in a Facebook post on Jan. 2. There were no reports of injuries during the...
