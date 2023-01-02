Read full article on original website
Related
kmaland.com
Iowa DNR to treat Nobles Lake, eliminate 'rough fish' population
(Missouri Valley) -- Officials with the Iowa Department of Natural Resources hope to remove invasive river species from a KMAland lake. The DNR announced Tuesday they will be treating Nobles Lake this winter under a layer of ice with a low concentration of Rotenone to eliminate rough fish. The 95-acre cutoff oxbow lake is located in Harrison and Pottawattamie Counties on the Missouri River Floodplain. Bryan Hayes is a Fisheries Biologist with the Iowa DNR. Hayes tells KMA News the more invasive species made their way into the lake, intended to serve as a habitat for waterfowl, following the historic Missouri River flooding in 2011 and 2019.
Southern Minnesota News
Iowa Woman Believed To Be Oldest In U.S. Dies At 115 Years Old
LAKE CITY, Iowa (AP) – An Iowa woman who was believed to be the oldest living person in the U.S. has died at the age of 115. Lampe & Powers Funeral Home in Lake City confirms that Bessie Laurena Hendricks, of Lake City, died Tuesday at the Shady Oaks Care Center. Hendricks celebrated her 115th birthday at the home on Nov. 7 and was listed last year by the Los Angeles-based Gerontology Research Group as the country’s oldest living person until her death.
They lost a 4-year-old son. Now this Iowa farm family is building a regional grief-therapy center.
Manning, Iowa — A wooden cross in a lovingly landscaped garden near the horse barn on this Manning farm marks the final resting place of Jed Riesselman, a little boy who carried an Avengers backpack on the school bus he couldn’t wait to board, smiled at the mention of M&Ms and bonded with a horse […] The post They lost a 4-year-old son. Now this Iowa farm family is building a regional grief-therapy center. appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
UPDATE: Some rural Iowans customers receive 9 days worth of mail, unclear if issue has been resolved
Since November 14, McCabe has documented fifteen days mail hasn't been delivered or picked up. While getting the mail now is a relief, it doesn't help her business which requires her to send packages frequently.
KCCI.com
Video: Fort Dodge firefighters rush in to burning duplex
FORT DODGE, Iowa — The Fort Dodge Fire Department has released a new video of a Monday fire that forced a family from their home. The fire broke out in one half of a duplex. Firefighters rushed in to put out the flames and looked for anyone still inside the duplex.
3 animals found dead in freezers inside Sac City home; Woman arrested
Five animals, two cats and three dogs that were inside a freezer, were found dead inside a home in Sac City on Sunday.
kiwaradio.com
Winter Storm Continues; Some Roads Impassable
Northwest Iowa — A winter storm is dropping freezing rain and snow. Watches and warnings are posted throughout the state. Meteorologist Jeff Zogg, at the National Weather Service, says the ice wasn’t quite as bad as first feared, but it still created very slick sidewalks and roadways. The...
KCCI.com
Iowa man dies in house fire
CASEY, Iowa — A man is dead after his home caught fire in Casey. It happened on West Third Street on Sunday morning. A neighbor called 911, reporting the flames. The fire chief in Casey said 63-year-old Roger Draman lived in the home by himself. He was found dead...
Updated: Winter Weather Advisory issued for Portions of Southwest Iowa
(Des Moines) The National Weather Service issued a Winter Weather Advisory for Pottawattamie, Shelby, Harrison, Audubon, and Guthrie Counties from 6:00 p.m. Monday to 6:00 p.m. Tuesday. Forecasters expect mixed precipitation with snow accumulation of up to two inches, ice accumulations of up to two-tenths of an inch, and wind...
theperrynews.com
Dawson man arrested in Altoona after assaulting Dawson woman
A Dawson man was arrested Thursday morning after allegedly assaulting a woman in Dawson and threatening to “shoot her and slit her throat.”. Zachary Earl Smith, 36, of 309 E. Third St., Dawson, was charged with third or subsequent offense domestic abuse assault, first-degree harassment, obstruction of emergency communications, interference with official acts and fifth-degree criminal mischief.
Atlantic man arrested after breaking into a hotel room and assaulting an individual
(Atlantic) An Atlantic man was arrested for Burglary and other charges following an incident at Turkey Creek Lodge. The Atlantic Police Department says at approximately 8:29 p.m. on Monday, the Cass County Communications Center received a call requesting officers respond to the Turkey Creek Lodge for an individual breaking into another room. Officers on scene were informed that a male individual had broken into a room at the hotel and assaulted an individual inside. As the caller tried to intervene, they were also assaulted by the male subject and officers were told that they had left the scene before arrival. A search of the area was conducted and a male matching the description was located in the area of the Mulberry Mat. That subject was positively identified by witnesses and subsequently, 21-year-old Chanson Hans was taken into custody and charged with Burglary 2nd Degree, Criminal Mischief 4th Degree, Public Intoxication, and Assault Causing Bodily Injury. An additional charge of Simple Assault has been added after further statements and investigation had been completed.
Hammer attack permanently disfigures Des Moines woman, man charged with attempted murder
DES MOINES, Iowa – A Waukee man is charged with attempted murder for allegedly beating a woman so badly with a hammer that she’ll be permanently disfigured — and it’s not the first time he’s used a hammer to attack a woman. It happened Tuesday afternoon at a home on East Dunham Avenue in Des […]
1380kcim.com
Civil Lawsuit Claims Carroll Police Department Violated Carroll Woman’s Rights During December 2020 Detainment
A Carroll woman has filed a lawsuit in Carroll County District Court claiming the Carroll Police Department violated her rights during a December 2020 incident. The plaintiff is 24-year-old Katherine Hill. Her petition names the City of Carroll, the Carroll Police Department, and Officer Jeffrey Nichols as defendants. The lawsuit stems from a Dec. 29, 2020 investigation into a reported gunshot at an apartment in the 900 block of Woodland Drive. The petition alleges authorities detained Hill and another occupant, Dustin Hill, during the incident, but a third individual was not restrained. The suit claims the Hills were both naked when they were handcuffed and remained so until law enforcement retrieved clothing for them. The petition brings four civil counts: violation of the right to be free from unreasonable seizure; violation of the right to due process of law, privacy, bodily integrity, and dignity; violation of the right to freedom, liberty, and happiness; and negligence. She is seeking financial compensation from the defendants for violating her Iowa constitutional rights, past, present, and future mental/emotional harm, court costs, attorney fees, and any other appropriate relief. Dustin Hill was convicted in April 2021 on controlled substance violations and prohibited acquisition of a pistol or revolver related to the December 2020 investigation. He was sentenced to up to 10 years in prison after failing to comply with the terms of his probation.
theperrynews.com
Waukee woman allegedly strangles boyfriend on Christmas Day
A Waukee woman was arrested Sunday after allegedly strangling her boyfriend on Christmas Day and then kicking law enforcement. Megan Marie Barnes, 32, of 2326 S.E. Parkview Crossing Dr., Waukee, was charged with domestic abuse assault-impeding flow of air/blood, assault on persons in certain occupations-bodily injury and assault on persons in certain occupations.
Comments / 0