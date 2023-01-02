ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bend, OR

Meet Remy Denman, St. Charles’ first baby of 2023

By KTVZ news sources
KTVZ News Channel 21
KTVZ News Channel 21
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4X6IY2_0k19wpUS00

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – St. Charles Family Birthing Center has announced that the area's first baby of 2023 came into the world just after 3 a.m. Sunday and is doing fine.

Remy Aspen Denman weighed in 7 pounds, 12 ounces and began life at 21 inches tall.

“Congratulations to parents Briana and Blake Denman. She’s perfect!” the hospital stated in an online announcement. “And from all of us at St. Charles: Happy New Year!”

Blake Denman, a Bend search engine marketer, tweeted his own announcement and photos, saying that “Momma & Remy are doing great. 2023 is already RAD.”

The post Meet Remy Denman, St. Charles’ first baby of 2023 appeared first on KTVZ .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KTVZ

First baby of 2023 born in Bend, with a starting nickname: ‘RAD’

"RAD" (Remy Aspen Denman) was born to proud parents Briana and Blake Denman around 3 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 1 at St. Charles Bend's Family Birthing Center, NewsChannel 21's Tracee Tuesday reports. BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION. KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.
BEND, OR
WWEEK

Fire on the Mountain Will Open Its First Bend Location This Year

Looks like 2023 will be the year of the Buffalo wing in Central Oregon. In the coming months, Fire on the Mountain will bring its wings to a new restaurant in Bend, which will open next door to the Campfire Hotel. It will occupy a space that was once used as an auto sales lot.
BEND, OR
KTVZ

Bend native attends Rose Parade to celebrate life of her daughter, whose organs saved three lives

The colorful and musical Rose Parade rolled down the streets of Pasadena on Monday, the theme: an 'Expression of Hope and Resilience.'. A Bend native's daughter was also honored. Autumn Toelle-Jackson celebrated her daughter, Rylee Marie Jackson, who at just 3 1/2 months old lost her battle with infant botulism, a rare illness that can happen when a baby takes in toxins from a type of bacteria.
BEND, OR
KTVZ News Channel 21

The Giving Plate reaches $3.5 million fundraising goal in 15 months, details revised expansion plans

The Giving Plate food pantry is marking the new year by announcing success in its $3.5 million fundraising goal for its new facility, while also detailing revised plans for the building to serve as a warehouse due to the growing need for its services. The post The Giving Plate reaches $3.5 million fundraising goal in 15 months, details revised expansion plans appeared first on KTVZ.
BEND, OR
KTVZ News Channel 21

Central Oregon still dealing with ‘exceptional’ drought in some areas, despite recent rain and snowfall

Central Oregon is still in a drought, despite recent wet and snowy weather, according to various measurements such as the Oregon Drought Monitor and the latest look at Central Oregon reservoirs from the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation's "Teacup Diagram." The post Central Oregon still dealing with ‘exceptional’ drought in some areas, despite recent rain and snowfall appeared first on KTVZ.
CROOK COUNTY, OR
kwso.org

UPDATED Work & School Delays 1/5/23

Jefferson County 509J schools have cancelled school for today. Snowy roads for bus transportation to rural outlying areas across the district are not safe for students. Due to snowy road conditions especially on outlying and secondary roads – Tribal offices will not open today until 10am. Warm Springs BIA...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, OR
KTVZ News Channel 21

NeighborImpact offering grants to expand Central Oregon’s child care offerings

In an effort to address the child care crisis in Central Oregon, NeighborImpact is supporting the expansion of child care services by providing funding and educational opportunities to child care providers and persons wanting to become child care providers in Crook, Deschutes and Jefferson counties and the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs. The post NeighborImpact offering grants to expand Central Oregon’s child care offerings appeared first on KTVZ.
REDMOND, OR
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ Downtown Bend Farmers Market moving hours due to smoke, heat

You’ll have to plan your trip to the Farmers Market in Downtown Bend a little earlier in the day this year. The board that organizes the market announced the hours will be shifted from the late afternoon to an 11:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. schedule every Wednesday from May through mid-October.
BEND, OR
bendsource.com

Hunnell Camp Scheduled for Closure

On Dec. 28 the City of Bend declared the campsite on Hunnell Road was unsafe and would be removed in March. It's the largest campsite for people living outside of typical homes in Bend, and at peak residency in the summer there were over 100 camps on the road. That number shrank to about 65 over the winter.
BEND, OR
KTVZ News Channel 21

La Pine man arrested, accused of breaking into one SE Bend home, looking in windows of another

A wanted La Pine man has been arrested on burglary, menacing, criminal trespass and other charges, accused of breaking into one southeast Bend home early Tuesday morning and threatening several residents who chased him away, then looking through the windows of another home early Wednesday morning. The post La Pine man arrested, accused of breaking into one SE Bend home, looking in windows of another appeared first on KTVZ.
BEND, OR
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ Man captured in Mexico for fatal Bend-area shooting

A Bend man has been arrested in Mexico in the investigation of a fatal shooting that happened near Bend last summer. The Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office says Jesse Aaron Ray, 39, is facing charges of first-degree manslaughter, criminally negligent homicide and negligently wounding another. The arrest is in the...
BEND, OR
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ Madras woman, son sentenced to prison for abusing foster children

A Madras mother and son have been sentenced to several years in prison for child abuse involving two foster children in their care. Oglivia Pineda-Garcia, 50, received 9 1/2 years and her son Kyle Edgar Macias, 27, received seven years in the case in Jefferson County. The pair was convicted in December after a three-day bench trial.
MADRAS, OR
KTVZ News Channel 21

KTVZ News Channel 21

Bend, OR
8K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Bend, OR from KTVZ News Channel 21, Central Oregon's News Leader.

 https://ktvz.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy