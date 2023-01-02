BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – St. Charles Family Birthing Center has announced that the area's first baby of 2023 came into the world just after 3 a.m. Sunday and is doing fine.

Remy Aspen Denman weighed in 7 pounds, 12 ounces and began life at 21 inches tall.

“Congratulations to parents Briana and Blake Denman. She’s perfect!” the hospital stated in an online announcement. “And from all of us at St. Charles: Happy New Year!”

Blake Denman, a Bend search engine marketer, tweeted his own announcement and photos, saying that “Momma & Remy are doing great. 2023 is already RAD.”

The post Meet Remy Denman, St. Charles’ first baby of 2023 appeared first on KTVZ .