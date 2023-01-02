ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

disneybymark.com

NEWS: Florida Facing MORE Flight Delays Today

Air travel hasn’t been easy lately. Between weather, staffing issues, and more — we’ve been seeing more delays and cancelations across airports nationwide. Florida has been having a particularly rough go of it lately, and it looks like that isn’t going to change anytime soon. The Federal Aviation Administration has warned Florida flights may not go as planned today — here’s what we know.
FLORIDA STATE
Bay News 9

Air traffic control glitch to blame for hundreds of Florida flight delays

ORLANDO, Fla. — After the Southwest Airline problems around Christmas in addition to weather delays, hundreds of travelers flying into Florida found themselves once again dealing with delays and cancelations on Monday, this time thanks to an air traffic control glitch. An air traffic control expert says it was...
FLORIDA STATE
floridaweekly.com

3 SWFL airports set records for passengers with guns

Three airports in Southwest Florida — Punta Gorda, Fort Myers and Sarasota-Bradenton — reported a record number of guns confiscated from passengers in 2022. The year-to-date number on Dec. 19 of 793 guns brought to the Transportation Security Administration’s checkpoints at Florida airports is already 19% higher than in any previous year and includes records set at 14 individual airports.
FORT MYERS, FL
Succex.O

Why Tampa Bay Real Estate Boom May Unlikely Burst Your Bubble.

With property prices seemingly on the rise and rising quickly in Tampa, there is a lot of talk about a real estate bubble in the US and dire predictions that the so-called bubble could burst, leading to a lack of confidence on the part of investors and people seeking a second home. But while this talk of a bubble may be true in some parts of America, it isn’t justified in Florida, particularly in the Tampa Bay and Clearwater areas.
TAMPA, FL
keysweekly.com

FLORIDA KEYS’ PREMIER BOAT SHOW MOVES TO ISLAMORADA

Some of the finest skiffs, center consoles and marine products will be on display as the Island Boat Show returns for another year at a new location. For years, Hawk’s Cay Resort on Duck Key served as the venue for the event that’s organized by Island Community Church in Islamorada. This year, however, the bevy of boats will be situated on the church grounds at 83400 Overseas Highway. Event organizer Annie Reckwerdt said the boat show committee decided to make the move. Still, it didn’t take long for the show to fill up with boats.
ISLAMORADA, FL
10NEWS

VIDEO: U.S Coast Guards rescue Florida man from disabled boat

CLEARWATER, Fla — A 52-year-old man was rescued on Wednesday near Daytona by United States Coast Guards from Clearwater, according to a tweet. A helicopter crew at an Air Station in Clearwater recused the man around 9 p.m. p.m. 68 miles east of Daytona, the tweet explained. Authorities say...
CLEARWATER, FL
fox35orlando.com

Tampa airport's giant flamingo finally has a name after month-long contest

TAMPA, Fla. - The larger-than-life flamingo at Tampa International Airport has greeted thousands of travelers and taken an endless number of photos with them, but during all that time, it didn't have a name. That all ends now. Say hello to: Phoebe. It was submitted by Bryan M., a 63-year-old...
TAMPA, FL
NBC Miami

Are You Middle Class? A Look at Income Brackets of Major Florida Cities

While some people have varying ideas of what it takes to be considered "middle class," Pew Research Center breaks it down for 20 major U.S. metros. In the South Florida metro of Miami, Fort Lauderdale and West Palm Beach, the low-end middle-class income is $43,000, while the high-end middle-class income is $128,000.
TAMPA, FL
The Associated Press

PGT Innovations CEO elected as chair of Sarasota Manatee Airport Authority Board

SARASOTA, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 5, 2023-- PGT Innovations (NYSE: PGTI), a national leader in the premium window, door, and garage door categories, is pleased to announce that Jeff Jackson, the organization’s president and CEO, was recently elected board chair of the Sarasota Manatee Airport Authority board. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230105005997/en/ Jeff Jackson (Photo: Business Wire)
SARASOTA, FL
stpetecatalyst.com

FDOT provides update on $13 million St. Pete project

State and city officials hope an expansive roadway project will reduce the frequency and severity of traffic crashes and improve the quality of life along 5th Avenue North in St. Petersburg. The Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) held a virtual public meeting in December to discuss repaving and “urban corridor...
disneyfoodblog.com

The Latest UPDATE on the Dissolution of Disney World’s Reedy Creek District

Disney World’s Reedy Creek Improvement District has essentially functioned as its own county government for decades — but that could all change soon. After Disney condemned Florida’s Parental Rights in Education bill (which has since become law and dubbed “Don’t Say Gay” by critics), the Florida legislature passed another law — one that would dissolve Reedy Creek in June of this year. Now that the new year is here, what does that mean for the dissolution of the Reedy Creek Improvement District? Here are the latest updates.
FLORIDA STATE
960 The Ref

2 cruise ships rescue more migrants off Florida coast

MIAMI — (AP) — Crew members aboard two cruise ships rescued around two dozen migrants in small boats, the latest episode of hundreds making or attempting landings in the Florida Keys over the past several days, authorities said. Crew members aboard Celebrity Beyond rescued 19 migrants from a...
FLORIDA STATE

