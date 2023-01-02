Read full article on original website
Related
disneybymark.com
NEWS: Florida Facing MORE Flight Delays Today
Air travel hasn’t been easy lately. Between weather, staffing issues, and more — we’ve been seeing more delays and cancelations across airports nationwide. Florida has been having a particularly rough go of it lately, and it looks like that isn’t going to change anytime soon. The Federal Aviation Administration has warned Florida flights may not go as planned today — here’s what we know.
FAA issues ‘delay program’ for flights to Florida
Travelers planning to take to the skies Wednesday may encounter some delays, according to a notice on the Tampa International Airport's website.
Bay News 9
Air traffic control glitch to blame for hundreds of Florida flight delays
ORLANDO, Fla. — After the Southwest Airline problems around Christmas in addition to weather delays, hundreds of travelers flying into Florida found themselves once again dealing with delays and cancelations on Monday, this time thanks to an air traffic control glitch. An air traffic control expert says it was...
Relocators from the North are Still Moving to Florida's Big Cities, But Some Smaller Cities are Being Called "Boomtowns"
It's probably not a secret that some folks from other parts of the country moved to Florida during the pandemic. As people were able to work from home, they could live somewhere cheaper and warmer, and for many, Florida fit the bill.
floridaweekly.com
3 SWFL airports set records for passengers with guns
Three airports in Southwest Florida — Punta Gorda, Fort Myers and Sarasota-Bradenton — reported a record number of guns confiscated from passengers in 2022. The year-to-date number on Dec. 19 of 793 guns brought to the Transportation Security Administration’s checkpoints at Florida airports is already 19% higher than in any previous year and includes records set at 14 individual airports.
FAA slowing volume of flights into Florida due to air traffic issue
ORLANDO, Fla. — Federal Aviation Administration officials said they are slowing the volume of flights heading to Florida due to an air traffic computer issue. As of 2:30 p.m., officials said the issue is being resolved. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. Officials said there is an...
Flights delayed at Florida airports after computer issue
A computer issue is causing delays at airports across Florida, according to officials.
Why Tampa Bay Real Estate Boom May Unlikely Burst Your Bubble.
With property prices seemingly on the rise and rising quickly in Tampa, there is a lot of talk about a real estate bubble in the US and dire predictions that the so-called bubble could burst, leading to a lack of confidence on the part of investors and people seeking a second home. But while this talk of a bubble may be true in some parts of America, it isn’t justified in Florida, particularly in the Tampa Bay and Clearwater areas.
keysweekly.com
FLORIDA KEYS’ PREMIER BOAT SHOW MOVES TO ISLAMORADA
Some of the finest skiffs, center consoles and marine products will be on display as the Island Boat Show returns for another year at a new location. For years, Hawk’s Cay Resort on Duck Key served as the venue for the event that’s organized by Island Community Church in Islamorada. This year, however, the bevy of boats will be situated on the church grounds at 83400 Overseas Highway. Event organizer Annie Reckwerdt said the boat show committee decided to make the move. Still, it didn’t take long for the show to fill up with boats.
This Is The Best Place To Live In Florida For 2023
For anyone thinking about moving to or around the Sunshine State!
10NEWS
VIDEO: U.S Coast Guards rescue Florida man from disabled boat
CLEARWATER, Fla — A 52-year-old man was rescued on Wednesday near Daytona by United States Coast Guards from Clearwater, according to a tweet. A helicopter crew at an Air Station in Clearwater recused the man around 9 p.m. p.m. 68 miles east of Daytona, the tweet explained. Authorities say...
fox35orlando.com
Tampa airport's giant flamingo finally has a name after month-long contest
TAMPA, Fla. - The larger-than-life flamingo at Tampa International Airport has greeted thousands of travelers and taken an endless number of photos with them, but during all that time, it didn't have a name. That all ends now. Say hello to: Phoebe. It was submitted by Bryan M., a 63-year-old...
NBC Miami
Are You Middle Class? A Look at Income Brackets of Major Florida Cities
While some people have varying ideas of what it takes to be considered "middle class," Pew Research Center breaks it down for 20 major U.S. metros. In the South Florida metro of Miami, Fort Lauderdale and West Palm Beach, the low-end middle-class income is $43,000, while the high-end middle-class income is $128,000.
Looking for Something? Florida's Monkey Island Monkeys Still 'On Vacation' Until Further Notice
Monkey Island, December 26, 2022Photo byUncovering Florida. Tourists hoping to catch a glimpse of the playful monkeys at Homosassa's "Monkey Island", one of the area's most popular roadside attractions, may be surprised to learn that the mischievous little critters are currently still "on vacation" and will be until further notice.
PGT Innovations CEO elected as chair of Sarasota Manatee Airport Authority Board
SARASOTA, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 5, 2023-- PGT Innovations (NYSE: PGTI), a national leader in the premium window, door, and garage door categories, is pleased to announce that Jeff Jackson, the organization’s president and CEO, was recently elected board chair of the Sarasota Manatee Airport Authority board. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230105005997/en/ Jeff Jackson (Photo: Business Wire)
stpetecatalyst.com
FDOT provides update on $13 million St. Pete project
State and city officials hope an expansive roadway project will reduce the frequency and severity of traffic crashes and improve the quality of life along 5th Avenue North in St. Petersburg. The Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) held a virtual public meeting in December to discuss repaving and “urban corridor...
disneyfoodblog.com
The Latest UPDATE on the Dissolution of Disney World’s Reedy Creek District
Disney World’s Reedy Creek Improvement District has essentially functioned as its own county government for decades — but that could all change soon. After Disney condemned Florida’s Parental Rights in Education bill (which has since become law and dubbed “Don’t Say Gay” by critics), the Florida legislature passed another law — one that would dissolve Reedy Creek in June of this year. Now that the new year is here, what does that mean for the dissolution of the Reedy Creek Improvement District? Here are the latest updates.
Mysuncoast.com
First Alert Traffic: Car fire snarling traffic on I-75
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A car fire has closed several lanes of traffic on southbound I-75 just south of Fruitville Road. Please avoid the area if possible. Drivers should expect delays.
Fog delays arrival, departure of cruise ships at Port Tampa Bay
Dense morning fog delayed the arrival and departure of three cruise ships Monday at Port Tampa Bay.
960 The Ref
2 cruise ships rescue more migrants off Florida coast
MIAMI — (AP) — Crew members aboard two cruise ships rescued around two dozen migrants in small boats, the latest episode of hundreds making or attempting landings in the Florida Keys over the past several days, authorities said. Crew members aboard Celebrity Beyond rescued 19 migrants from a...
Comments / 0