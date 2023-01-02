Idaho murder suspect Kohberger wearing suicide-prevention vest, police used crime scene DNA: sources

Read full article on original website
Surviving Roommate of Idaho Murders Saw Masked Killer in the Home, According to AffidavitNikMoscow, ID
The suspect in the murders in Idaho has declined extradition to PennsylvaniaMalek SherifMoscow, ID
A former student of Bryan Kohberger discusses behavioral shift following Idaho killingsMalek SherifMoscow, ID
According to a lawyer, the suspect in the Idaho college student killings wants to bypass the extradition hearing.GodwinMoscow, ID
Public Defender Anne Taylor has been identified as the defense lawyer for Idaho murder suspect Bryan KohbergerJoseph GodwinMoscow, ID
Idaho murders: Roommate saw masked man night of killings; cops used DNA, cell phone records to crack case
MOSCOW, Idaho - Newly obtained court documents reveal how authorities used DNA and cell phone records to link suspect Bryan Christopher Kohberger to the brutal killings of four University of Idaho students. According to documents released Thursday morning, authorities began suspecting Kohberger for the murders less than two weeks after...
Bryan Kohberger's phone pinged at Idaho murder scene hours after killings and 12 times prior: investigators
MOSCOW, Idaho - Bryan Kohberger's phone pinged at the scene of the Nov. 13, 2022, quadruple homicide in Moscow, Idaho, just hours after the murders of four college students took place and at least 12 times prior to the massacre, according to an affidavit released Thursday. Investigators determined that the...
Idaho murders: Process underway to bring suspect Bryan Kohberger back to Moscow
STROUDSBURG, Pa. - The process has started to bring suspect Bryan Kohberger back to Idaho, where he will face charges for the murders of four college students. Kohberger, a 28-year-old doctoral student and teaching assistant at Washington State University, was arrested by state police at his parents’ home in eastern Pennsylvania last Friday, and will be transported to Idaho within 10 days. He waived extradition Tuesday afternoon.
Bryan Kohberger: Suspect in Idaho murders waives right to fight extradition, police to give live update
STROUDSBURG, Pa. - A criminology graduate student charged in the November slayings of four University of Idaho students aived his right to an extradition hearing in a Pennsylvania court on Tuesday, speeding up his transfer to Idaho to stand trial. Pennsylvania State Police are holding a press conference at 4:30pm...
New Arizona law allows some people to have their criminal records sealed
PHOENIX - A new Arizona law allows some people in the state to get their criminal records sealed, if they meet certain requirements. "This allows them a second chance, a second chance at life, a second change to be able to get a job, be able to get employment, and not having this be held over their heads for the rest of their lives," said attorney Ben Taylor.
Arizona 2022 election: Abe Hamadeh seeks new trial over recount results
PHOENIX - Abe Hamadeh, the Republican candidate for Arizona attorney general in the 2022 election, has filed a new lawsuit in Mohave County citing "newly discovered evidence" of voter disenfranchisement. The motion for a new trial comes less than a week after the state's election recount, which confirmed that Democratic...
Arizona DPS Director Heston Silbert to retire after nearly 3 years on the job
PHOENIX - The Director of the Arizona Deparment of Public Safety, Heston Silbert, has announced his decision to retire. According to a brief statement, his retirement will take effect on Jan. 6, 2023. "It has been an honor of a lifetime to have served the men and women of the...
Arizona Gov. Hobbs signs order extending employment protections to LGBTQ+ state employees.
In her first act as governor, Katie Hobbs signed an executive order extending employment protections to state employees in the LGBTQ+ community. The order also applies to state vendors and contractors.
Arizonans can now apply to seal their criminal records
With the start of a new year, some Arizonans can benefit from a new law that will allow them to get a second chance at life. However, there are some conditions. FOX 10's Lauren Clark reports.
2022 Election: Kari Lake files appeals in election lawsuit after Hobbs was sworn in as Arizona Governor
PHOENIX - Former Arizona Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake has filed two appeals related to her election lawsuit. One of the appeals is filed with the Appeals Court for her lawsuit claiming fraud, and that technical problems on Election Day were intentional. In December 2022, a judge ruled against Lake, saying there was no evidence of widespread misconduct.
Jackpocket: App that allows people to order lottery tickets on the phone is now available for Arizonans
PHOENIX - There is now a new app that allows Arizonans to order lottery tickets from the comfort of their home. "We're really excited to be celebrating the launch of Jackpocket in Arizona," said Jackpocket CEO Peter Sullivan. Sullivan says the app is basically like Uber Eats, but for the...
Former Arizona State House Speaker to receive Presidential Citizens Medal
Rusty Bowers is set to receive the Presidential Citizens Medal in a ceremony on Jan. 6. Bowers is recognized for resisting pressure to overturn the results of the November 2020 presidential election.
$4M Mega Millions ticket sold in Arizona
TONOPAH, Ariz. - No one took home the Mega Millions jackpot after Tuesday night's drawing, but someone in Arizona is now a lot richer!. Officials say a $4 million ticket was sold at the Tonopah Travel Center, located at 1010 N. 339th Avenue. The winning ticket matched all five white...
