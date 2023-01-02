STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — At least 300 vehicle recalls were issued throughout 2022, according to the National Traffic Safety Administration and published reports. When it comes to major manufacturers, Ford issued the most recalls within the last year, launching 67 separate campaigns affecting 8,636,265 vehicles, according to BusinessNews. That includes over 250,000 F-250 and F-350 Super Duty pickup trucks for fractured driveshafts, and about 350,000 Bronco and Escape SUVs for oil leak problems. According to Yahoo!, the company had over twice the number of potentially impacted vehicles as the next closest brand.

4 DAYS AGO