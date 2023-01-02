ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

saturdaydownsouth.com

LSU sees talented linebacker, former 4-star recruit, reportedly enter transfer portal

LSU will lose some depth on defense as talented freshman linebacker DeMario Tolan has entered the transfer portal, according to multiple reports, including 247Sports. Tolan, who is listed at 6-foot-2 and 222 pounds and had 10 tackles this season, was a 4-star prospect and ranked as the No. 20 linebacker in the 2022 class, according to the 247Sports Composite. He appeared in all but 2 of LSU’s games this season.
BATON ROUGE, LA
saturdaydownsouth.com

Jay Bramblett, LSU punter, announces plans for 2023 season

Jay Bramblett, who had a solid season as LSU’s punter with an average of 44.51 yards per punt, has announced his plans for next season. His best game came against Tennessee when he averaged 54 yards per punt, but he also averaged 51.50 in the Citrus Bowl win over Purdue.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Lake Charles American Press

Scooter Hobbs column: Citrus creates juicy QB race

Sheesh, but isn’t that the way it always happens?. You plan the big trip, spend all that money to take the kids to Disney World, and then all the little munchkins want to do is jump up and down on tacky couches and make snow angels in a big pile of dusty Cheez-It.
BATON ROUGE, LA
aseaofblue.com

Doug Shows makes horrific call in Kentucky’s narrow win over LSU

Doug Shows is one of the most controversial officials in all of sports, and that’s putting it nicely. But even by Doug Shows standards, a call he made in the Kentucky Wildcats’ win over the LSU Tigers was as bad of a call as you’ll see at any level of basketball, which shouldn’t be a surprise from a guy who isn’t even afraid to eject fans from games,
LEXINGTON, KY
lafourchegazette.com

Thibodaux hires Trosclair as new football coach

Thibodaux High School has a new head football coach. He’s a Thibodaux native who said he’s happy to come back home. The school announced today that Drey Trosclair was hired to replace outgoing coach Chris Dugas, who was relieved from his duties as coach at the end of the 2022 season.
THIBODAUX, LA
theadvocate.com

JS Clark has hired its first football coach in program history

Ross Akpan was named the first head football coach of JS Clark Leadership Academy, the school announced on Wednesday. Akpan, who most recently served as the offensive coordinator at Madison Prep, will be introduced at a 3 p.m. Thursday news conference at the Opelousas school. “I am super excited,” Akpan...
OPELOUSAS, LA
WAFB

Inflation smothers smokehouse in Baton Rouge, owner says

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The owner of Pimanyoli’s says it’s time to call it quits. Yolanda Perrilloux chose Wednesday, Jan. 4 to shutter the restaurant’s only Baton Rouge location. “Our closing, albeit sad, has brought me remarkable joy,” Perrilloux shared. Perrilloux explains she fought for...
BATON ROUGE, LA
225batonrouge.com

Two major BR restauranteurs announced they’re moving on this week

Baton Rouge celebrity chef Jay Ducote has left Guaranty Media after more than three years, according to Guaranty President and CEO Flynn Foster. Ducote, who founded Gov’t Taco in White Star Market in 2018, sold his three limited liability companies, which included the restaurant, his spices and sauces brand and the Bite and Booze brand, to Guaranty Media in September 2019. Ducote and his staff became employees of Guaranty under a new division of the company called Jay Ducote Hospitality Group, with Ducote hosting a prime time radio show.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

La. native wins big at Paragon Casino Resort

MARKSVILLE, La. – (WNTZ) – Greenwell Springs, LA, native and Paragon Casino Resort Club Paragon member Julie Klein won more than $90,000 at 12:01 AM on January 1, 2023, while playing one of Paragon Casino Resort’s new Class II gaming machines. Klein, who hit the jackpot while...
MARKSVILLE, LA
lafourchegazette.com

Judge Steven Miller Begins New Role as Appellate Court Judge

With a legal career spanning over 25 years, Judge Steven Miller, R-Thibodaux, will begin his new position this week as First Circuit Court of Appeal judge, a position he was elected to in early November. Friday marked Miller’s last day in court as District 17 Judge in Lafourche Parish, a...
LAFOURCHE PARISH, LA
WAFB

1 person hurt in shooting in Baton Rouge, officials say

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Officials responded to a shooting on the afternoon of Monday, Jan. 2. The shooting happened around 1:45 p.m. on Toulon Drive near Stanley Aubin Lane in Baton Rouge. A victim was taken to the hospital, according to officials. They added the person appears stable. This...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

BRCC announces early closures due to potentially severe weather

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Baton Rouge Community College has announced the early closure of all of its sites due to potentially severe weather on Tuesday, Jan. 3. BRCC officials said all educational sites will close at 11:30 a.m. That includes the Mid City campus, Acadian site, Ardendale site, Central site, Frazier site, Jackson site, New Roads site, and Port Allen site.
BATON ROUGE, LA

