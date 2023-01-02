Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Why the "Worst Prison in America" was also called the "Bloodiest Prison in America."Sarah Walker GorrellBaton Rouge, LA
2 cheerleaders died in an accident involving a Louisiana policeMalek SherifAddis, LA
4 Great Steakhouses in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Baton Rouge Lunch Specials: Phil's Oyster Bar & Seafood RestaurantM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
Related
LSU Transfer Portal Update: Who's in? Who's Out? Where Have Former Tigers Landed?
LSU has been extremely active in the transfer portal since it opened in early December. Adding seven players to fill positions of need while 14 members of the program announced their departure from Baton Rouge, there’s been significant change to this roster. Who’s in? Who’s out? Who can make...
saturdaydownsouth.com
LSU sees talented linebacker, former 4-star recruit, reportedly enter transfer portal
LSU will lose some depth on defense as talented freshman linebacker DeMario Tolan has entered the transfer portal, according to multiple reports, including 247Sports. Tolan, who is listed at 6-foot-2 and 222 pounds and had 10 tackles this season, was a 4-star prospect and ranked as the No. 20 linebacker in the 2022 class, according to the 247Sports Composite. He appeared in all but 2 of LSU’s games this season.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Antoine Sampah, former LSU LB and 4-star recruit, announces transfer destination
Antoine Sampah was a 4-star linebacker recruit from Virginia when he signed with LSU out of Woodbridge (Va.) in the class of 2020. He was rated as the country’s No. 6 inside linebacker and the No. 3 player in his state. On Aug. 29, though, Sampah entered the transfer...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Jay Bramblett, LSU punter, announces plans for 2023 season
Jay Bramblett, who had a solid season as LSU’s punter with an average of 44.51 yards per punt, has announced his plans for next season. His best game came against Tennessee when he averaged 54 yards per punt, but he also averaged 51.50 in the Citrus Bowl win over Purdue.
Lake Charles American Press
Scooter Hobbs column: Citrus creates juicy QB race
Sheesh, but isn’t that the way it always happens?. You plan the big trip, spend all that money to take the kids to Disney World, and then all the little munchkins want to do is jump up and down on tacky couches and make snow angels in a big pile of dusty Cheez-It.
Brian Kelly Broke His Silence On The LSU Football Rumors
Rumors about LSU football players and staff have swirled over the past few days — and head coach Brian Kelly finally broke his silence about these rumors after his team's Citrus Bowl blowout over Purdue. Kelly said these rumors have no merit, but they gained so much traction that...
aseaofblue.com
Doug Shows makes horrific call in Kentucky’s narrow win over LSU
Doug Shows is one of the most controversial officials in all of sports, and that’s putting it nicely. But even by Doug Shows standards, a call he made in the Kentucky Wildcats’ win over the LSU Tigers was as bad of a call as you’ll see at any level of basketball, which shouldn’t be a surprise from a guy who isn’t even afraid to eject fans from games,
lafourchegazette.com
Thibodaux hires Trosclair as new football coach
Thibodaux High School has a new head football coach. He’s a Thibodaux native who said he’s happy to come back home. The school announced today that Drey Trosclair was hired to replace outgoing coach Chris Dugas, who was relieved from his duties as coach at the end of the 2022 season.
theadvocate.com
JS Clark has hired its first football coach in program history
Ross Akpan was named the first head football coach of JS Clark Leadership Academy, the school announced on Wednesday. Akpan, who most recently served as the offensive coordinator at Madison Prep, will be introduced at a 3 p.m. Thursday news conference at the Opelousas school. “I am super excited,” Akpan...
LSU Reveille
'It's not being taken seriously': Students frustrated by lack of handicapped parking around campus
Jaren St. Clair’s doctors told him he wouldn’t be able to walk long distances or climb stairs for some time following his two knee surgeries. The finance freshman secured a handicap tag for the fall semester and quickly realized how difficult it was to find available accessible parking on LSU’s campus.
West Side Journal
Brusly grad fighting for his life in the hospital after crash that killed sister, friend
The third passenger in the crash that killed two Brusly High students and rocked the West Baton Rouge Parish community was Brusly High graduate and former Brusly baseball player Liam Dunn. Dunn was in the back seat when Addis Police David Cauthron crashed into the car Liam was riding in...
Inflation smothers smokehouse in Baton Rouge, owner says
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The owner of Pimanyoli’s says it’s time to call it quits. Yolanda Perrilloux chose Wednesday, Jan. 4 to shutter the restaurant’s only Baton Rouge location. “Our closing, albeit sad, has brought me remarkable joy,” Perrilloux shared. Perrilloux explains she fought for...
225batonrouge.com
Two major BR restauranteurs announced they’re moving on this week
Baton Rouge celebrity chef Jay Ducote has left Guaranty Media after more than three years, according to Guaranty President and CEO Flynn Foster. Ducote, who founded Gov’t Taco in White Star Market in 2018, sold his three limited liability companies, which included the restaurant, his spices and sauces brand and the Bite and Booze brand, to Guaranty Media in September 2019. Ducote and his staff became employees of Guaranty under a new division of the company called Jay Ducote Hospitality Group, with Ducote hosting a prime time radio show.
theadvocate.com
Louisiana priest collaborates with rapper, Sicka Sin, to create music video
The Rev. Josh Johnson, priest at Sacred Heart of Jesus Church in Baton Rouge, is breaking the mold. Johnson collaborated with his brother, Matt Johnson, known as rapper Sicka Sin, to create a music video at Sacred Heart to connect with the community in Mid City. “In everything I do...
wbrz.com
Services to take place this weekend for beloved Live Oak coach, mentor
DENHAM SPRINGS - The community will honor the life of a longtime coach and educator this weekend with services for Freddie Mack London set for Saturday. London passed away Dec. 28 at the age of 70. He spent much of his life mentoring children as a football and basketball coach...
brproud.com
La. native wins big at Paragon Casino Resort
MARKSVILLE, La. – (WNTZ) – Greenwell Springs, LA, native and Paragon Casino Resort Club Paragon member Julie Klein won more than $90,000 at 12:01 AM on January 1, 2023, while playing one of Paragon Casino Resort’s new Class II gaming machines. Klein, who hit the jackpot while...
lafourchegazette.com
Judge Steven Miller Begins New Role as Appellate Court Judge
With a legal career spanning over 25 years, Judge Steven Miller, R-Thibodaux, will begin his new position this week as First Circuit Court of Appeal judge, a position he was elected to in early November. Friday marked Miller’s last day in court as District 17 Judge in Lafourche Parish, a...
1 person hurt in shooting in Baton Rouge, officials say
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Officials responded to a shooting on the afternoon of Monday, Jan. 2. The shooting happened around 1:45 p.m. on Toulon Drive near Stanley Aubin Lane in Baton Rouge. A victim was taken to the hospital, according to officials. They added the person appears stable. This...
BRCC announces early closures due to potentially severe weather
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Baton Rouge Community College has announced the early closure of all of its sites due to potentially severe weather on Tuesday, Jan. 3. BRCC officials said all educational sites will close at 11:30 a.m. That includes the Mid City campus, Acadian site, Ardendale site, Central site, Frazier site, Jackson site, New Roads site, and Port Allen site.
theadvocate.com
Best burgers in Baton Rouge? We asked 12 local chefs to pick their favorites in town.
We asked 12 Baton Rouge-area chefs to pick their favorite burgers in town, with the caveat being they couldn't pick their own. George's, with Curbside as a close second. "George's makes a great no-frills cheeseburger and provides a casual, laissez-faire atmosphere," he said. George Krause, general manager at Proverbial Wine...
Comments / 0