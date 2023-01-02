The San Jose Sharks are certainly in a position where they’ll be sellers at the trade deadline. While there are obvious options for players who will be on the market, it’s almost impossible to rule anyone out as a potential trade chip. Fan favorites, star players, and everyone in between could be available for the right price as general manager (GM) Mike Grier looks to make an impact in his first trade deadline. He has already shown that he’s not afraid to make a deal, as demonstrated when he traded Brent Burns to the Carolina Hurricanes in the offseason.

