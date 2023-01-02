Jennifer Lopez Marks an Enchanting New Year's Eve With a Daring V-Neck Gown That Showcases Her Toned Physique

While some of us stayed home on the couch in yoga pants, Jennifer Lopez chose to go the glamorous route for her New Year’s Eve celebration. The 53-year-old actress looked stunning in a form-fitting gown that showed off her athletic figure .

Lopez shared snippets of her night ushering in 2023 in a cute Instagram Reel set to Ella Fitzgerald’s “What Are You Doing New Year’s Eve?” (See the video HERE .)The festive ensemble had a plunging V-neckline on her red-silk top paired with the lush black skirt of the gown. The outfit was tied together with a statement belt with a floral design that cinched her toned waist . The “Jenny From the Block” singer vamped for the camera sipping champagne and wore glasses adorned with “2023” above the frames. She captioned her video clip, “HAPPY NEW YEAR! // ¡FELIZ AÑO NUEVO!”

This was her first married new year’s celebration with husband Ben Affleck, who did not make an appearance in her video, but he certainly had plenty of cameos in her 2022 recap video. Calling it “one of the best years yet,” Lopez showed plenty of PDA snapshots and wedding photos of the two of them cuddled up together — it’s exactly what you expect from Bennifer. She added , “I cannot wait for all that’s to come next year…”

It’s going to be hard to top the excitement that 2022 brought her, both personally and professionally, but Lopez has Shotgun Wedding coming on Jan. 27. We know this was a special project for her because behind the scenes, Affleck was romancing her via email while she was shooting the film. She probably has that extra J.Lo glow in the film — we can’t wait to see it!

