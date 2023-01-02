Read full article on original website
mycanyonlake.com
January Winds Usher in ‘Cedar Fever’ Season for Canyon Lake
The dreaded cedar fever season blew in with a bang over the New Year’s weekend. The pollen count for Ashe juniper, aka mountain cedar, was “very high” Tuesday at 11,550. But Karl Flocke, a woodland ecologist for Texas A&M Forest Service, said Central Texans actually caught a break last month.
KSAT 12
Photos show what Medina Lake looked like 100 years ago
MEDINA COUNTY, Texas – Medina Lake has been making headlines for all the wrong reasons in recent years due to low water levels but it hasn’t always been so dry. Currently, Medina Lake is just 6.3% full, down roughly 20% from one year ago. The lake is actually...
San Antonio Italian restaurant Albi's Vite to open second location soon
You can pretend you're a guest at the White Lotus.
San Antonio's Smoke announces takeover of massive Park North bar
Park North is getting a taste of Smoke.
This $35 Million Texas Home is a Luxe Waterfront Palace
Texas is home to many stunning homes with beautiful designs and views. This property in Austin is no exception. Take a look inside this $35 million estate with a boathouse, zero edge pool, a private villa, and more. 30+ Photos of a Luxe Waterfront Texas Palace. This stunning home is...
Reason there are so many broken water fountains around Lady Bird Lake
After the Arctic air blasted into Central Texas the week before Christmas, the much warmer temperatures that followed shortly after beckoned many Austinites outside to dethaw.
Orion Knox Jr., founder of San Antonio's Natural Bridge Caverns, dies at 81
He was still exploring in his 70s.
4 Amazing Burger Places in Texas
If you live in Texas and you also happen to love burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Texas that are known for preparing delicious burgers using only fresh ingredients.
River City Imaging to open second location in New Braunfels
The Pak Medical Center of Excellence will have multiple offices specializing in medical care including River City Imaging. (Sierra Martin/Community Impact) The River City Imaging Center will open its second location in New Braunfels at The Center of Excellence located at 1770 Hwy. 46 Ste. 1107 in February 2023. The business provides MRI, CT, 3D Screening Mammograms, Walk-in X-rays, Ultrasound and other related services. The River City Imaging Center has one existing location at 1750 E. Commons St., Suite 1101 that opened in August of 2020. 830-302-4355.
Three TX cities make top 20 list of U.S. Cities With Most Green Space
A new report from Lawn Love has ranked almost 100 cities based on which ones have the most and least amounts of green space, and Texas is home to plenty of green space.
Five Texas Communities Named To The 100 Best Neighborhoods List
An online resource center is making it easier to determine where you want to live by comparing neighborhood statistics from across the country. Every year, Niche ranks the top 100 neighborhoods across the country. In 2022, five neighborhoods in Texas qualified for the list, including three in Richardson. The rankings...
Bandera Bulletin
Businesses, residents reckon with a drying Medina Lake
"I miss sitting on my dock in the evenings chilling, watching the fish and turtles. Now I just watch the grass grow.”. The owner of Hancock Resurfacing, Cherry Cove resident Darrell Hancock has lived on the shores of Medina Lake for over 25 years. Although he loves living on the lake, he says he misses being able to put his boat in the water, as well as other aspects that come with a fuller lake.
4 restaurants now open, coming soon to Northwest Austin
Dog Haus Biergarten is a national franchise that specializes in hot dogs, sausages, burgers and fried chicken. (Emily Lincke/Community Impact) Feeling hungry? There are several recently opened and upcoming restaurants in the Northwest Austin area. Whether you are looking for a local eatery or a tried-and-true chain, there is something new to try or look forward to locally.
San Antonio Asian Festival gets new date, new location for 2023
The beloved fare has been on pause since 2020.
Eater
Second Bar Closes Domain Northside Hotel Location
New American restaurant Second Bar + Kitchen closed its hotel location up in the Domain Northside at the end of 2022. The last day of service at the Archer Hotel on 3121 Palm Way, Suite 101 was on New Year’s Eve, Saturday, December 31, 2022. However, a new restaurant...
Round Rock retailer sold second $1 million ticket
ROUND ROCK, Texas — A Round Rock retailer has sold a second $1 million prize ticket from the Texas Lottery, but the winner has not claimed the ticket yet. The ticket was purchased on Jan. 3 at the Luck Zone, located at 1250 E. Palm Valley Blvd., in Round Rock, according to the Mega Millions website. The winning numbers the person drew were 25-29-33-41-44, but failed to draw the Megaball number of 18.
KSAT 12
Popular San Antonio restaurants to offer special discounted menus for two weeks during Culinaria
SAN ANTONIO – Restaurant weeks are about to return to San Antonio and that means many popular restaurants will offer special three-course prix-fixe menus for diners. Culinaria, a nonprofit organization that promotes San Antonio as a premier food and wine destination, will host the bi-annual restaurant weeks from Jan. 16-28.
Downtown light show canceled through March 2023
SAN ANTONIO — The colorful light show at the San Fernando Cathedral known as "The Saga" will be cancelled through March 2023, according to their website. The site says that due to scaffolding on the front of the San Fernando Cathedral there will be no showings from Jan. 2 to March 13.
10 Most Dangerous Cities To Live In Texas In 2023 According To TikToker
When deciding where to live, many factors typically come into play. Do you consider your family, your job, traffic? If you are single, it may be crime rate, the distance to your job or even the population of the city you are considering moving to. Having lived in Texas my entire life, I may naively think that our state is safe but unfortunately that is not the case.
Documentary shares an overlooked Texas treasure.
Screenshot of a bison cow in Caprock Canyon Statepark.Photo byMeet My Neighbor Productions, Inc. Late last fall documentary filmmakers Charlie and Shauna Rankin of Meet My Neighbor Productions, traveled to Quitaque Texas to film a genetic treasure roaming in the canyons of Caprock Canyon State Park. The story in Quitaque is part of a larger documentary project called NATIVE | The Prodigies of an Icon about the American bison and its remarkable comeback.
