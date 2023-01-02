ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Comments / 0

Related
RadarOnline

Vladimir Putin's Mystery Blonde Spotted By His Side During New Year's Address Identified

The mystery blonde woman spotted by Vladimir Putin’s side during his New Year’s address over the weekend has been identified as an alleged Russian army medic named Anna Sidorenko, RadarOnline.com has learned.Sidorenko, who was one of the dozens of alleged soldiers flanking Putin during his annual address on Sunday, was honored by the 70-year-old Russian leader for her contribution to the Russian war effort.But according to the New York Post, this was far from the first time Sidorenko has been spotted by Putin’s side in recent years.Sibir.Realii, a Russian media outlet, took to Telegram on Monday to reveal Sidorenko was...
checkyourfact.com

FACT CHECK: Video Claims Ukraine Encircled 170,000 Russian Troops

A video shared on Facebook claims Ukraine encircled 170,000 Russian troops in its territory while also preventing any rescue efforts. There is no evidence that Ukraine has encircled a massive amount of Russian soldiers. Fact Check:. Russia announced a 36-hour ceasefire with Ukraine during the Orthodox Christmas holiday, according to...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

McCarthy's stumbles reveal Trump's diminished influence over GOP

In the weeks since former President Donald Trump launched his third presidential campaign, few political moments have underscored his diminished standing inside the Republican Party as the ongoing stalemate over Rep. Kevin McCarthy's bid to be House speaker. So far, Trump's endorsement of McCarthy has failed to deliver a victory...
COLORADO STATE
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Pennsylvania Gov.-elect Shapiro taps Republican targeted by Trump for top state elections job

Democrat Josh Shapiro, the incoming Pennsylvania governor, announced Thursday that he has selected Republican Al Schmidt, a leading opponent of former President Donald Trump's efforts to disrupt the counting of votes in 2020, to become secretary of the commonwealth, the state's top elections official. Schmidt was the lone Republican on...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Biden says he intends to visit US-Mexico border during next week's trip

President Joe Biden said on Wednesday he intends to visit the US-Mexico border when he travels next week to the North American Leaders' Summit in Mexico City. "That's my intention, we're working out the details now," Biden told reporters before boarding Air Force One. The visit would mark Biden's first...
ARIZONA STATE
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Biden and McConnell show off their bipartisan bonafides in Kentucky

A rare scene unfolded Wednesday in Covington, Kentucky: President Joe Biden stood alongside Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, as the two men promoted a major bipartisan legislative accomplishment they achieved together. The president's visit to McConnell's home state to herald the implementation of the massive $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill that...
COVINGTON, KY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Byron Donalds: Who is the hard-right's new nominee for speaker?

The far-right of the House Republican Party nominated Rep. Byron Donalds from Florida for speaker as the floor fight over the gavel continued Wednesday. Republican Rep. Chip Roy of Texas, who nominated Donalds, got two standing ovations from both sides of the aisle, including from GOP leader Kevin McCarthy when he said, "For the first time in history there have been two Black Americans placed into the nomination for speaker of the House."
FLORIDA STATE
WATE

Will Jan. 6 anniversary hit differently in the wake of House probe?

The second anniversary of the Jan. 6 attack has arrived just days after the House committee tasked with reviewing the Capitol riot capped its historic investigation, dropping its 800-plus-page report and releasing thousands of exhibits of raw evidence about the deadly event. But even as the public understanding of what transpired that day has grown […]
The Guardian

Fears US supreme court could radically reshape clean water rules

A 15-year legal tussle over a tiny plot of land near a lake in northern Idaho could culminate in the US supreme court drastically reshaping clean water laws across the country, with a decision by the conservative-dominated court now looming. The case is the latest and perhaps most significant of...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

FBI, ATF and DC police increase reward for information on pipe bombs found near RNC and DNC headquarters to $500,000

The FBI, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the Washington, DC, Metropolitan Police Department are now offering $500,000 for information leading to an arrest of the person who placed pipe bombs near the Republican National Committee and Democratic National Committee headquarters in Washington, DC, the night before the 2021 US Capitol riot, the FBI announced Wednesday.
WASHINGTON, DC

Comments / 0

Community Policy