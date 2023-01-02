Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Take a look at the storm damage in the Bay Area, from fallen powerlines to landslide dangersMalek SherifHealdsburg, CA
Tatiana, the Siberian tiger that killed a teenage boy in the San Francisco ZooCristoval Victorial
California doctor who drove Tesla off cliff to be charged with attempted murderMalek SherifPasadena, CA
Doctor Charged with Trying to Kill Family by Driving Tesla Over 250-foot Cliffjustpene50Pacifica, CA
The 6 US Cities Most at Risk of Danger in a Nuclear AttackAnthony JamesLos Angeles, CA
californiaglobe.com
Oakland NAACP Demands Manual Recount in Mayor’s Race
The Oakland NAACP is demanding a manual recount in the Mayor’s race “due to a razor-thin margin of victory of 677 votes, an unusually high number of disqualified votes, and widespread confusion surrounding ranked-choice voting (RCV).”. This comes on the heels of the Alameda County Registrar of Voters’...
beniciaindependent.com
Seeno vs. Seeno feud casts shadow over huge East Bay land deal
Borenstein: Seeno v. Seeno becoming building empire’s ‘War of the Roses’. Revelations from family legal feud should concern Concord council with Naval Weapons Station project on the line. As Albert D. Seeno III seeks to strike a deal with Concord officials to lead the Bay Area’s largest development...
vallejosun.com
Vallejo City Council says goodbye to three members
VALLEJO – Three members of the Vallejo City Council gave emotional goodbyes on Tuesday as they stepped aside to make way for three new members. Hakeem Brown, Katy Miessner and Pippin Dew were each presented with a resolution honoring their service to the council during Tuesday’s meeting. Dew and Miessner were both termed out of office after being first elected to the council in 2013. Brown, who was elected in 2018, decided against a second term after losing his bid for mayor amid revelations of his criminal history of domestic violence.
Bay Area storm live updates: Large tree falls on 3-story Oakland apartment building
A large eucalyptus tree fell on a three-story apartment building at 3293 Lynde St. in Oakland.
Blocking San Francisco's ‘sitting and sleeping laws' defies logic, city attorney says
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — City Attorney David Chiu filed a motion Tuesday seeking clarification on a judge's order that barred San Francisco from enforcing “sitting, lying, and sleeping laws” against unsheltered people. Judge Donna Ryu’s ruling was made on December 23 in response to a lawsuit, Coalition on Homelessness v. City and County of San […]
calcoastnews.com
Election error flips Oakland school board race
An election error has led to a new winner in an Oakland school board race, according to the Alameda County Registrar of Voters. The mistake was because of an algorithm mistakenly selected as part of rank-choice voting. Following certification of the vote, a group dubbed “FairVote” noted discrepancies in the...
The Town Near San Francisco with More Cemeteries than Residents
The "City Of Souls" - that's what most people refer to Colma town as because it has over 1,509 residents and 1.5 million "souls". Colmais a small incorporated town in San Mateo County, California, on the San Francisco Peninsula in the San Francisco Bay Area.
beyondchron.org
Why San Francisco Must Appeal Misguided Homeless Ruling
Should San Francisco allow people who reject shelter to pitch tents in residential neighborhoods? Does solving homelessness mandate a constitutional right to camp?. U.S. Magistrate Donna Ryu’s December 23, 2022 order says precisely that. In a case brought by seven unhoused individuals and the Coalition on Homelessness against the City and County of San Francisco, Ryu’s preliminary injunction prevents the city from clearing encampments even if shelter is offered to all campers.
California storm updates: Massive waves batter Santa Cruz's West Cliff Dr.
As of Thursday morning, no flooding has been reported yet.
Totally Flooded Parking Lot in San Francisco Bay Area Is Just Wild
These storms are no joke.
California storm updates: What to expect overnight
Get the latest information on the bomb cyclone slamming California.
berkeleyside.org
Church uses psychedelics to experience divine presence
In Berkeley’s Portal Community Center near Ashby BART station, Pastor Bob Otis sits at a table, surrounded by psychedelic plants. The room smells of incense, and light, filtered through stained glass windows, creates colorful patterns on the sepia-colored walls. The pastor has a calm and open demeanor and is dressed casually in colorful garments, a T-shirt and jeans — a contrast to the austere attire of many church leaders.
oaklandside.org
All the East Bay restaurants that opened in December
“Can you recommend a new place to eat?” That’s the question Nosh contributors get the most, and it’s a good one — while we all have our beloved standbys, exploring a new restaurant is one of life’s great pleasures. Every week we tell you the newest restaurants to try in Berkeley, Oakland and the rest of the East Bay, then organize them by region for this, our monthly roundup. We hope it helps you find somewhere new to try.
Bay Area storm live updates: Infant dies after falling tree hits Sonoma County home
An infant has died after a tree fell onto a home in Sonoma County Wednesday night, fire officials said.
Cherished San Francisco bar manager Ilya Romanov dies at 33
A piece of the San Francisco service industry community is lost forever.
beyondchron.org
San Francisco Must Close Drug Markets in 2023
How’s this for a New Year’s Resolution for San Francisco in 2023: the city comes together to close open air drug markets. We’ve had plenty of strong talk but drug markets remain pervasive. Consider:. In December 2021 Tenderloin families met with Mayor Breed and urged her to...
KTVU FOX 2
Man found dead in tent at People's Park: UC Berkeley police
BERKELEY, Calif. - A man in his 30s was found dead inside a tent in People’s Park on Tuesday afternoon, according to police. He was found by neighbors around noon, according to Berkeleyside. UC police and the Alameda County coroner’s office responded and declared him deceased at the scene.
oaklandside.org
Flood displaces hundreds from East Oakland apartment complex
Hundreds of people were displaced from an East Oakland apartment complex on New Year’s Day after the parking garage flooded and PG&E cut power. The residents of Coliseum Connections, a development with half affordable and half market-rate apartments, are now staying at a hotel by the airport for at least several more days. They’re unclear what conditions their homes will be in when they return.
Richmond neighborhood evacuated amid mudslide threat
Residents of a Richmond neighborhood are being evacuated due to a mudslide threat, city officials have confirmed. Point Richmond, also referred to as The Point, is under evacuation Wednesday afternoon.
KTVU FOX 2
Tesla faces employee discrimination claims at Fremont factory
Big changes could be coming to the Tesla plant in Fremont after accusations of discrimination. A state appeals court ruled the company acknowledge a climate of discrimination and take actions to end it.
