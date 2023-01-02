Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Woman faces Reckless Homicide charges for running over toddler in Indiana
Charges are being filed in connection with the death of a toddler run over by a car in Michigan City. Colleen Hopper, 30 was arrested on reckless homicide.
Noblesville man struck and killed while changing tire on I-65
JASPER COUNTY, Ind. — A 25-year-old man from Noblesville is dead after he was struck while attempting to change a tire on Interstate 65 in Jasper County Wednesday morning. According to the Indiana State Police, the crash occurred at approximately 9:45 a.m. on I-65 southbound near the 230 mile marker in Jasper County, just north […]
fox32chicago.com
Driver of stolen vehicle crashes into another vehicle in the Loop: police
CHICAGO - The driver of a stolen vehicle crashed into another vehicle in Chicago's Loop Thursday morning. At about 9:57 a.m., Chicago police officers responded to a call of a person with a gun involved in an auto crash in the 200 block of North Clark Street. According to preliminary...
regionnewssource.org
Hammond Man Killed In Crete Township Shooting
A Hammond man was identified by the Will County Illinois Coroner after a Crete Township Shooting earlier this week. On 12/30/2022, at approximately 9:05 PM, Deputies with the Will County Sheriff’s Office were sent to the 1100 block of E. 263rd Street in Unincorporated Crete Township for a shooting. Deputies were advised that a twenty-five-year-old male had been struck by gunfire. Deputies were further advised that the male appeared to be deceased.
95.3 MNC
Chesterton man pleads guilty to April 2021 car theft-related charge
It’s 18 months to 5 years behind bars for a Chesterton man who pleaded guilty to a car theft-related charge. It was April of 2021, when prosecutors say Charles W. Curry II, 45, drove off, without permission, in a vehicle that didn’t belong to him in Niles Township. It’s just one instance of many from Curry’s criminal record which includes nearly two dozen and 14 misdemeanors, many related to property crimes and auto theft, according to Leader Publications.
hometownnewsnow.com
New Year's Eve in Jail for Driver in Crash
(La Porte County, IN) - A man apparently trying to drive back home to La Porte had a bad start to his New Year, having allegedly crashed and wound up spending New Year’s Eve in jail. Francisco Marrufo-Torres, 39, is charged in La Porte Circuit Court with Operating a...
fox32chicago.com
Cook County man crashed into Uber, squad cars while fleeing police, spit on officer: authorities
GARY, Ind. - A Cook County man is accused of crashing into an Uber driver and squad car while fleeing from police in Gary, Indiana Tuesday night. At about 11:30 p.m., a police officer with the Lake County, Indiana Sheriff's Department attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a black SUV near 44th Avenue and Grant Street in Gary, authorities said.
hometownnewsnow.com
Charges in Gun Involved Road Rage
(La Porte County, IN) - The firing of a gun during an act of road rage locally on Christmas Day has resulted in criminal charges. Brett Kurpiel, 39, bonded out of the La Porte County Jail five days after his arrest. According to court documents, there was a dispute about...
fox32chicago.com
Bolingbrook man dies after crashing car into tree off I-55
WILL COUNTY, Ill. - An 18-year-old from Bolingbrook died in a single-car crash on Interstate 55 Monday night in Will County. The man was driving southbound around 11:40 p.m. on I-55 near Renwick Road when he lost control of his 2022 Hyundai Elantra and ran off the roadway into a ditch before striking a tree, according to Illinois State Police.
fox32chicago.com
New body cam video shows UPS truck hanging over Calumet River on I-90
LAKE COUNTY, Ind. - New body camera video showing the moments after a crash that left a UPS truck dangling over the Calumet River off a bridge on I-90 last month was released Wednesday. The truck went over the bridge at the 6.5-mile marker of the toll road around 2...
fox32chicago.com
Bicyclist gets shot trying to stop person breaking into car on Near West Side
CHICAGO - A bicyclist was shot by a man attempting to break into a car on the Near West Side Wednesday night, according to police. Officials say a 42-year-old man was riding a bike in the 1200 block of West Montrose Street around 10:52 p.m. when he saw a man trying to break into a vehicle.
fox32chicago.com
Girl, 6, dies days after Christmas Eve crash in Gary
GARY, Ind. - A young girl died in a rollover crash on Christmas Eve in Gary, Indiana. Alyssa Martin, 6, was riding with her mother and her 5-month-old brother around 6:41 p.m. on Dunes Highway when their car ran off the road and rolled over near Utah Street, according to Gary police.
Indiana man arrested in Florida after K9 finds contraband during traffic stop
MONROE COUNTY, Fla. — An Indiana man was arrested in Florida after a traffic stop this week. The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) was monitoring traffic on Monday afternoon when they spotted a Ford F-150 going 73 mph in a 55 mph zone near the Bahia Honda Bridge. When deputies tried to pull the driver […]
fox32chicago.com
Burglar alarm sounds at North Side car dealership
CHICAGO - A car dealership on the North Side was broken into early Thursday morning. Police responded to a burglar alarm around 2:55 a.m. at Toyota of Lincoln Park in the 1500 block of North Dayton Street. A window was shattered, and several key fobs were found outside on the...
Family of Pastor Killed in Fatal Crash Questions Why Suspect Was Only Given Speeding Ticket
A family is asking a valid question in Illinois. After a driver killed a family member on the Lincoln Highway back in May, the suspect has only been charged with speeding and has not been implicated in his death. According to NBC Chicago, Pastor Neely Dotson, 87 years old at...
fox32chicago.com
Passenger critically hurt, driver sought in Edgewater crash
CHICAGO - Police are seeking the driver who fled the scene of a crash that left her passenger critically injured Tuesday night in the Edgewater neighborhood. The two women were riding southbound on North Ridge Avenue around 11:23 p.m. when the driver failed to stop at a red light and crashed into a concrete wall in the 1800 block of West Peterson Avenue, police said.
fox32chicago.com
Teen shot at South Side gas station
CHICAGO - A 15-year-old boy was at a gas station on the South Side Tuesday night when gunfire erupted. Police say the shooting happened around 10 p.m. in the 7900 block of South Lafayette Avenue in Chatham. The victim was transported to Comer Children's Hospital by the Chicago Fire Department...
Orland Park man sentenced to 2 years in 2017 Beecher crash that killed pregnant mom, 3 kids
A pregnant Illinois mom was taking her three boys to bible camp when they were hit and killed in the 2017 crash.
fox32chicago.com
Orland Park police give locks to Hyundai owners
It's not too late. The Orland Park Police Department will be giving away free anti-theft wheel lock devices to Hyundai owners until 4 p.m. Thursday. Supply is limited and appointments are recommended.
WNDU
Vehicle crashes into, damages Perkins Restaurant & Bakery
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Workers are cleaning up the mess left behind at Perkins Restaurant & Bakery on State Road 933. According to the police, a driver crashed into the restaurant’s exterior Tuesday evening. The driver cooperated with the police and is not in trouble. No injuries were...
