Lake Station, IN

FOX59

Noblesville man struck and killed while changing tire on I-65

JASPER COUNTY, Ind. — A 25-year-old man from Noblesville is dead after he was struck while attempting to change a tire on Interstate 65 in Jasper County Wednesday morning. According to the Indiana State Police, the crash occurred at approximately 9:45 a.m. on I-65 southbound near the 230 mile marker in Jasper County, just north […]
JASPER COUNTY, IN
regionnewssource.org

Hammond Man Killed In Crete Township Shooting

A Hammond man was identified by the Will County Illinois Coroner after a Crete Township Shooting earlier this week. On 12/30/2022, at approximately 9:05 PM, Deputies with the Will County Sheriff’s Office were sent to the 1100 block of E. 263rd Street in Unincorporated Crete Township for a shooting. Deputies were advised that a twenty-five-year-old male had been struck by gunfire. Deputies were further advised that the male appeared to be deceased.
HAMMOND, IN
95.3 MNC

Chesterton man pleads guilty to April 2021 car theft-related charge

It’s 18 months to 5 years behind bars for a Chesterton man who pleaded guilty to a car theft-related charge. It was April of 2021, when prosecutors say Charles W. Curry II, 45, drove off, without permission, in a vehicle that didn’t belong to him in Niles Township. It’s just one instance of many from Curry’s criminal record which includes nearly two dozen and 14 misdemeanors, many related to property crimes and auto theft, according to Leader Publications.
CHESTERTON, IN
hometownnewsnow.com

New Year's Eve in Jail for Driver in Crash

(La Porte County, IN) - A man apparently trying to drive back home to La Porte had a bad start to his New Year, having allegedly crashed and wound up spending New Year’s Eve in jail. Francisco Marrufo-Torres, 39, is charged in La Porte Circuit Court with Operating a...
LA PORTE, IN
hometownnewsnow.com

Charges in Gun Involved Road Rage

(La Porte County, IN) - The firing of a gun during an act of road rage locally on Christmas Day has resulted in criminal charges. Brett Kurpiel, 39, bonded out of the La Porte County Jail five days after his arrest. According to court documents, there was a dispute about...
MICHIGAN CITY, IN
fox32chicago.com

Bolingbrook man dies after crashing car into tree off I-55

WILL COUNTY, Ill. - An 18-year-old from Bolingbrook died in a single-car crash on Interstate 55 Monday night in Will County. The man was driving southbound around 11:40 p.m. on I-55 near Renwick Road when he lost control of his 2022 Hyundai Elantra and ran off the roadway into a ditch before striking a tree, according to Illinois State Police.
BOLINGBROOK, IL
fox32chicago.com

Girl, 6, dies days after Christmas Eve crash in Gary

GARY, Ind. - A young girl died in a rollover crash on Christmas Eve in Gary, Indiana. Alyssa Martin, 6, was riding with her mother and her 5-month-old brother around 6:41 p.m. on Dunes Highway when their car ran off the road and rolled over near Utah Street, according to Gary police.
GARY, IN
fox32chicago.com

Burglar alarm sounds at North Side car dealership

CHICAGO - A car dealership on the North Side was broken into early Thursday morning. Police responded to a burglar alarm around 2:55 a.m. at Toyota of Lincoln Park in the 1500 block of North Dayton Street. A window was shattered, and several key fobs were found outside on the...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Passenger critically hurt, driver sought in Edgewater crash

CHICAGO - Police are seeking the driver who fled the scene of a crash that left her passenger critically injured Tuesday night in the Edgewater neighborhood. The two women were riding southbound on North Ridge Avenue around 11:23 p.m. when the driver failed to stop at a red light and crashed into a concrete wall in the 1800 block of West Peterson Avenue, police said.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Teen shot at South Side gas station

CHICAGO - A 15-year-old boy was at a gas station on the South Side Tuesday night when gunfire erupted. Police say the shooting happened around 10 p.m. in the 7900 block of South Lafayette Avenue in Chatham. The victim was transported to Comer Children's Hospital by the Chicago Fire Department...
CHICAGO, IL
WNDU

Vehicle crashes into, damages Perkins Restaurant & Bakery

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Workers are cleaning up the mess left behind at Perkins Restaurant & Bakery on State Road 933. According to the police, a driver crashed into the restaurant’s exterior Tuesday evening. The driver cooperated with the police and is not in trouble. No injuries were...
SOUTH BEND, IN

