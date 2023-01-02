1 killed in US 29 crash

THOMASVILLE — Thomasville police are investigating a two-vehicle crash that killed a 33-year-old man and sent three others to the hospital.

According to a Thomasville Police Department press release, officers on Sunday were called to U.S. 29 south (the former Interstate 85 Business) at about 3:45 a.m. where a 2020 Fiat 500 and 2014 Chevrolet Corvette had collided. Both vehicles were traveling south and both wound up in a wooded area off the roadway following the crash, according to the release.