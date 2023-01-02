ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thomasville, NC

1 killed in US 29 crash

By ENTERPRISE STAFF
High Point Enterprise
High Point Enterprise
 3 days ago

THOMASVILLE — Thomasville police are investigating a two-vehicle crash that killed a 33-year-old man and sent three others to the hospital.

According to a Thomasville Police Department press release, officers on Sunday were called to U.S. 29 south (the former Interstate 85 Business) at about 3:45 a.m. where a 2020 Fiat 500 and 2014 Chevrolet Corvette had collided. Both vehicles were traveling south and both wound up in a wooded area off the roadway following the crash, according to the release.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WFMY NEWS2

Car crashes into Costco in Greensboro, police say

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police confirm a vehicle has crashed into the Costco on West Wendover Avenue Thursday. WFMY News 2 crews were not allowed on the property because it is privately owned and crews couldn't find immediate damage to the wholesale retailer. This story is developing. MORE WAYS...
GREENSBORO, NC
WBTV

Salisbury man killed in crash in Thomasville

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - A 33-year-old Salisbury man was killed in a car crash in Thomasville on Sunday, according to Thomasville Police. Marcus Mobley Bratton of Salisbury died when his 2014 Chevrolet Corvette was involved in a crash with a 2020 Fiat 500, police said. It happened on Sunday morning at 3:45 a.m. on Highway 29 near National Highway. Both cars ran off the road and ran into a wooded area, according to the report.
THOMASVILLE, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Man facing charges after bank robbery in Bermuda Run

BERMUDA RUN, N.C. — A 36-year-old man is facing robbery charges after he was accused of robbing a bank in Bermuda Run. Johnny Eugene Cass Jr. was arrested Thursday. Davie County Sheriff's Office said Cass went into Allegacy Federal Credit Union on Yadkin Valley Road shortly before 11:30 a.m. demanding money. Cass said he had a weapon, but did not display one. An employee was leaving the bank at the time, but Cass did not allow them to exit the building.
DAVIE COUNTY, NC
WXII 12

Armed robber fled Greensboro Save A Lot with cash, officers say

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Police are searching for an armed robber who fled a Greensboro store. Click video player above to watch other WXII 12 headlines. Officers responded to the Save A Lot on Meadowview Road after receiving reports of a robbery. A man armed with a handgun entered the...
GREENSBORO, NC
FOX8 News

Missing Winston-Salem man found, receiving medical treatment

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A man has been found after a Silver Alert in Winston-Salem. The Winston-Salem Police Department asked for the public’s assistance in finding 81-year-old Grover Franklin Shugart Jr. He was last seen at his home on Long Meadow Lane around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday wearing a t-shirt, boxer briefs and no shoes. The […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WFMY NEWS2

18-year-old hit by car after failing to yield to oncoming traffic on Patterson Ave. in Winston-Salem, police say

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — An 18-year-old was hit by a car in Winston-Salem Wednesday night, police say. The Winston-Salem Police Department responded to a call about a vehicle crash involving a person walking along the roadway. When officers arrived, they found Adair Villareal Molina, laying on the ground on the 3200 block of Patterson Avenue.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
abc45.com

Randolph County Man Breaks House Arrest

RANDOPLH COUNTY, N.C. — On Tuesday, Randolph County Sheriffs Electronic House Arrest (EHA) Officers took Julian Glenn Cross, 29, into custody for violating the conditions of EHA. He was taken before the magistrate and given a $35,000 secured bond plus continued EHA. A first court appearance was scheduled for January 9 in Randolph County District Court.
RANDOLPH COUNTY, NC
WXII 12

Winston-Salem man critically injured in drive-by shooting

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A 21-year-old man was critically injured after a drive-by shooting in Winston-Salem. Officers responded to the shooting on the 300 block of Northwest Crawford Place, near Kimberley Park, around 2 a.m. Wednesday. According to police, the man was walking when an unknown vehicle drove by and...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
wfmynews2.com

Man shot while walking in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police responded to a shooting at Northwest Crawford Place just before 2 a.m. Wednesday. Investigation revealed that 21-year-old Rakey Baldwin was walking on the 300 block of Northwest Crawford Place when an unknown car drove by and shot him in the torso. Baldwin is being...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
rhinotimes.com

Student With Loaded Gun Tries To Enter Ragsdale High School

A Ragsdale student attempted to bring a loaded handgun into Ragsdale High School. Fortunately, school staff and the security officer – with the help of a metal detector – discovered the weapon and prevented the student from entering. The student has been apprehended, but the Guilford County Sheriff’s...
JAMESTOWN, NC
High Point Enterprise

High Point Enterprise

High Point, NC
8K+
Followers
188
Post
983K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for High Point Enterprise

Comments / 0

Community Policy