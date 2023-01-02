ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Colts' Jeff Saturday: Kayvon Thibodeaux 'trash' for snow angel celebration

By John Fennelly
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Kux8h_0k19vTIn00

New York Giants rookie outside linebacker Kayvon Thibdodeaux is taking a lot of heat for his actions after sacking — and injuring — Indianapolis Colts quarterback Nick Foles in the Giants’ 38-10 win on Sunday.

Thibodeaux’s second-quarter sack of Foles knocked the veteran quarterback from the game but it was the celebration afterward that drew the ire of the Colts and critics around the league.

Foles was writhing in pain on the turf while the rookie did ‘snow angels’ right next to him, apparently unaware of the severity of Foles’ injuries.

Foles was subsequently carted off the field but that didn’t prevent Thibodeaux from continuing his celebration.

“Hopefully his teammates will — maybe one day he’ll learn that injuries happen in this league, you never want to happen to the guy that you’re going against,” Colts center Ryan Kelly told reporters after the game, via the New York Post.

“That’s just horse [expletive].”

After the game, Thibodeaux said he didn’t realize Foles was injured.

“I mean, after a sack you celebrate. I think, when I did realize he was hurt, we started getting up,” Thibodeaux said, via Art Stapleton of USA TODAY. “When you’re doing the celebration, you’re not looking to see who’s doing what. I hope he gets well and I hope he’s all right, obviously.”

Head coach Brian Daboll also told reporters on Monday that Thibodeaux meant no disrespect and didn’t realize Foles was hurt.

But Colts head coach Jeff Saturday didn’t want to hear any of that. He ripped Thibs for being “tasteless” and “trash.” He was also angry that his offensive lineman didn’t go after the rookie.

It’s very common for rookies to get amped up in big games and lose their heads. The crowd in this game was especially fiery given what was at stake — a trip to the NFC Playoffs.

“The crowd was electric,’” Thibodeaux said. “I think that is what we are going to need moving forward. Whatever home games we do get, however, we can travel, fans — y’all need to be there.”

Don’t expect Thibodeaux to slow his roll. He is still operating with a bit of a chip on his shoulder and is gaining confidence and experience with each passing week. He’s destined for great things in this league and must realize that there is an expected level of professionalism, class, and sportsmanship from players in this league that he has yet to learn.

It’s important to note that Thibs has no history of dirty play and the sack itself was a clean, legal hit.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Former Browns QB makes classy donation to Damar Hamlin's toy drive

Last night, the NFL experienced a shock as the whole world surrounded safety Damar Hamlin with positive vibes. After the safety collapsed on the field for the Buffalo Bills, his fundraising toy drive link spread like wildfire across social media. This has led to donations exceeding $3 million, and even his NFL colleagues got involved. One of those players is a former quarterback of the Cleveland Browns, Brian Hoyer.
CLEVELAND, OH
Larry Brown Sports

Damar Hamlin asked great question after waking up in hospital

Damar Hamlin has made significant progress in his recovery over the past two days, and doctors said the Buffalo Bills defensive back was able to begin communicating with them via writing on Wednesday night. One of his first questions was about the football game during which he suffered a cardiac arrest. Dr. Timothy Pritts from... The post Damar Hamlin asked great question after waking up in hospital appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
OnlyHomers

Former NFL Star Dies Suddenly

Former and current members of the NFL family are offering condolences after former lineman Uche Nwaneri was found dead late last week at his wife's home. According to TMZ, Uche Nwaneri was found dead inside the home after police received a call that the six-foot-four man had collapsed inside a bedroom. First responders were unable to revive Nwaneri.
New York Post

Athletes call for Skip Bayless to be fired after ‘sick’ Damar Hamlin tweet

NFL players, NBA players and retired pro athletes are calling for Skip Bayless to be fired for comments he made in the aftermath of Bills safety Damar Hamlin suffering cardiac arrest on the field during “Monday Night Football.” After the Bills-Bengals game was suspended in Cincinnati, the “Undisputed” host took to Twitter to chime in on the situation. “No doubt the NFL is considering postponing the rest of this game – but how?” Bayless tweeted as medical personnel tended to Hamlin on the field in Cincinnati. “This late in the season, a game of this magnitude is crucial to the regular-season outcome...
OHIO STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

The NFL has made its decision on Bills-Bengals after Damar Hamlin's collapse, along with Week 18 plans

Week 17’s Monday Night Football game between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals will not be completed before Week 18 takes place, the NFL announced Tuesday. That game was delayed, then suspended indefinitely after Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field due to cardiac arrest and was then transported to a local hospital via ambulance.
CINCINNATI, OH
Decider.com

Is ‘Thursday Night Football’ On Tonight? NFL Week 18 Schedule Info

The final week of the 2022-2023 NFL season includes a slew of must-see matchups. On Saturday, January 7, the AFC South is up for grabs as the Jacksonville Jaguars (8-8) host the Tennessee Titans (7-9) on ESPN and ABC, while on Sunday, Aaron Rodgers will attempt to lead the Packers (8-8) to their fifth straight win (and a playoff spot!) when Green Bay hosts the resurgent Detroit Lions (8-8) on Sunday Night Football. But what about Thursday Night Football? Last week’s installment of TNF featured Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys (12-4) defeating the slumping Titans. Is Thursday Night Football on...
TENNESSEE STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Veteran defender pens farewell to Notre Dame

Cornerback Tariq Bracy has been a mainstay in Notre Dame’s secondary the last five seasons. Debuting in the unbeaten regular season of 2018, Bracy saw action in seven games that first fall in South Bend. Those were the first of 49 games he appeared in from 2018-2022, recording 154 tackles, a pair of interceptions and three fumble recoveries along the way.
NOTRE DAME, IN
Athlon Sports

Football Fans Want ESPN Employee Fired This Week

The response to the tragic events of Monday Night Football, which saw Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin suffer cardiac arrest and receive CPR on the field, has largely been uplifting. Fans and players from around the NFL have sent prayers and well-wishes to both Hamlin and his teammates. Meanwhile, ...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

200K+
Followers
251K+
Post
86M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy