Seattle, WA

KEPR

SR 520 between Seattle and Bellevue to close this weekend

The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) is starting the new year with road closures. State Route 520 will be closed in both directions this weekend between I-5 in Seattle and 92nd Avenue Northeast on the eastside. The closure includes the SR 520 floating bridge across lake Washington. All lanes...
SEATTLE, WA
KEPR

Barefoot ATV driver arrested for running man over multiple times in Seattle

SEATTLE — A 28-year-old man driving an all-terrain vehicle (ATV) repeatedly ran over a man he believed was burglarizing his trailer in Seattle on Friday morning, police said. According to the Seattle Police Department (SPD), the driver was arrested following the 7 a.m. incident. Police said the man received...
SEATTLE, WA
KEPR

More coyote sightings reported in Montlake

SEATTLE — Some residents in Seattle's Montlake neighborhood are keeping a close eye on their pets after several coyotes were captured on camera roaming the area. Over the last few months, KOMO News has told you about coyotes in West Seattle and Magnolia. Now neighbors in Montlake worry at...
SEATTLE, WA
KEPR

Man shoots neighbor during fight at Pierce County birthday party

PARKLAND, Wash. — A birthday party abruptly ended in Pierce County Thursday night after a neighbor shot one of the partygoers before being arrested. According to the Pierce County Sheriff's Department (PCSD), the shooting occurred around 9:56 p.m. on the 100 block of 131st Street East in Parkland. An...
PIERCE COUNTY, WA

