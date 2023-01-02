ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Danville, VA

WSLS

Man charged after malicious wounding incident in Martinsville

MARTINSVILLE, Va. – A man has been arrested and charged after a malicious wounding incident in Martinsville Wednesday, according to the Henry County Sheriff’s Office. On Jan. 4, the Henry County Sheriff’s Office said they responded to a disturbance call at a residence in the 700 block of Stultz Road in Martinsville.
MARTINSVILLE, VA
WBTM

Bassett Man Arrested After Breaking In and Attacking a Woman

A Bassett man has been arrested after breaking in and attacking a woman that he was in a relationship with. On Wednesday the Henry County Sheriff’s Office responded to a disturbance at 755 Stultz Rd., Apt. 303, Martinsville, Virginia. Upon arrival, the victim came to the door and spoke...
BASSETT, VA
WBTM

Two Danville Residents Arrested in Halifax Following Police Chase and Crash

Two Danville residents were arrested in Halifax after a police chase that ended in a crash on Thursday night. According to the Gazette-Virginian, Marcus Patterson and Shannon Long were accuse of shoplifting from the Tractor Supply Company store at the Halifax Square Shopping Center. When officers attempted to stop Patterson...
DANVILLE, VA
WFXR

Danville Police add a Real Time Crime Center to its facility

DANVILLE, Va. (WFXR) — As the new year settles in, the Danville Police Department (DPD) is making renovations to its facility. According to a press release, the department is adding a Real-Time Crime Center (RTCC) to help reduce crime throughout the city. With Governor Youngkin’s Operation Blue Line Initiative, DPD says they have received over […]
DANVILLE, VA
cbs17

Durham man identified after being found dead in car last week

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN)- The Durham Police Department has released the identity of a man found shot to death in a vehicle last week. Durham Police had previously reported shortly after 10:55 p.m. on Dec. 30, officers were called to Holloway Street near South Adams Street in reference to a gunshot wound. When they arrived, police found 40-year-old Ainzargul Totakhil of Durham in a vehicle.
DURHAM, NC
cbs17

Victim ID’d in deadly Durham Christmas Day shooting

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – The victim in a deadly Durham Christmas Day shooting has been identified, according to police. Durham police said Denis Alen Sosa-Gamaz, 45, died after being taken to the hospital. This shooting happened in the 2700 block of Ashe Street just before 10 a.m. on Christmas...
DURHAM, NC
WSET

Man wanted by Halifax Co. deputies arrested in North Carolina

HALIFAX, Va. (WSET) — A man who Halifax County Sheriff's Office says is armed and dangerous has been arrested. Deputies alerted the public they were looking for Alan Leon Brandon on Thursday. The department shared on Facebook that Brandon was found in Person County, North Carolina. No immediate details...
PERSON COUNTY, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Man dies days after being robbed in High Point

HIGH POINT, N.C. — A man seriously injured during a robbery in December has died from his injuries. The suspect is now charged with first-degree murder. On the night of December 9, High Point officers responded to Windchase Court after receiving calls about a robbery with a serious assault.
HIGH POINT, NC
cbs17

2 children injured in accidental shooting in Durham, police say

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – Two children in Durham were injured in a shooting that appears to be an accident, police said. The Durham Police Department said the shooting took place just before 1 a.m. Tuesday, when officers responded to a report of a gunshot wound in the 1500 block of Broad Street. They then learned the shooting took place in the 3700 block of Britt Street.
DURHAM, NC
WSLS

Woman taken into custody after pursuit, authorities say

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. – The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a 40-year-woman after she escaped police custody on Monday morning. Authorities said it happened as they were investigating an incident in the 6600 block of Bear Creek Road and confirmed that Crystal Torrence had several active warrants for her arrest.
CAMPBELL COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

Piglets killed in Campbell County barn fire

ALTAVISTA, Va. (WDBJ) - Several piglets were killed in a barn fire in Altavista Wednesday night. Fire crews from several agencies were called at 10:38 p.m. January 4, 2023 to 1623 Peerman School Road, where a fire destroyed a 120x50-foot barn. No further injuries were reported. The Campbell County Fire...
ALTAVISTA, VA
WHSV

Names released of boaters found dead in Smith Mountain Lake

PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The identities of two boaters found dead in Smith Mountain Lake have been released. The men were identified as 21-year-old Landon Oakes and 20-year-old Zachary Travis, both from Danville. The two men were reported missing Monday after their boat capsized. The search and rescue mission...
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, VA

