Read full article on original website
Related
WSLS
Man charged after malicious wounding incident in Martinsville
MARTINSVILLE, Va. – A man has been arrested and charged after a malicious wounding incident in Martinsville Wednesday, according to the Henry County Sheriff’s Office. On Jan. 4, the Henry County Sheriff’s Office said they responded to a disturbance call at a residence in the 700 block of Stultz Road in Martinsville.
WBTM
Bassett Man Arrested After Breaking In and Attacking a Woman
A Bassett man has been arrested after breaking in and attacking a woman that he was in a relationship with. On Wednesday the Henry County Sheriff’s Office responded to a disturbance at 755 Stultz Rd., Apt. 303, Martinsville, Virginia. Upon arrival, the victim came to the door and spoke...
cbs17
Armed and dangerous Roxboro suspect found after hours-long search, lockdowns: sheriff
ROXBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — For much of the day Thursday, a man with facial tattoos who was considered armed and dangerous was on the loose, according to the Person County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies with the sheriff’s office were working throughout the morning and afternoon to locate the man...
WSLS
North Carolina man arrested in death of Bedford County woman now charged with first degree murder
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. – A North Carolina man has now been charged with first-degree murder in connection to the death of a 28-year-old Bedford County woman, according to court records. Trenton Frye, 28, was originally charged with second-degree murder in connection to the death of Katlyn Montgomery, 28, of...
Suspect shot by officer in Henderson, investigation underway
A Henderson police officer is under investigation after shooting a suspect in the abdomen.
WBTM
Two Danville Residents Arrested in Halifax Following Police Chase and Crash
Two Danville residents were arrested in Halifax after a police chase that ended in a crash on Thursday night. According to the Gazette-Virginian, Marcus Patterson and Shannon Long were accuse of shoplifting from the Tractor Supply Company store at the Halifax Square Shopping Center. When officers attempted to stop Patterson...
Danville Police add a Real Time Crime Center to its facility
DANVILLE, Va. (WFXR) — As the new year settles in, the Danville Police Department (DPD) is making renovations to its facility. According to a press release, the department is adding a Real-Time Crime Center (RTCC) to help reduce crime throughout the city. With Governor Youngkin’s Operation Blue Line Initiative, DPD says they have received over […]
cbs17
Durham man identified after being found dead in car last week
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN)- The Durham Police Department has released the identity of a man found shot to death in a vehicle last week. Durham Police had previously reported shortly after 10:55 p.m. on Dec. 30, officers were called to Holloway Street near South Adams Street in reference to a gunshot wound. When they arrived, police found 40-year-old Ainzargul Totakhil of Durham in a vehicle.
Man arrested, charged after shooting on Comstock Lane, Greensboro police say
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A suspect has been charged after a person was critically injured in a shooting on Tuesday. According to Greensboro Police Department, Ti’on Conaway has been charged with three counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill and one count of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to […]
cbs17
Victim ID’d in deadly Durham Christmas Day shooting
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – The victim in a deadly Durham Christmas Day shooting has been identified, according to police. Durham police said Denis Alen Sosa-Gamaz, 45, died after being taken to the hospital. This shooting happened in the 2700 block of Ashe Street just before 10 a.m. on Christmas...
Suspect in custody in connection to shooting death of Greensboro mother on New Year’s Day
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A suspect is in custody on Tuesday after a New Year’s Day homicide in Greensboro, according to a Greensboro Police Department news release. At around 1:42 a.m. on Sunday, officers responded to the area of Cridland Road and Parkway Street after they were told about gunshots being heard. At the scene, […]
WSET
Man wanted by Halifax Co. deputies arrested in North Carolina
HALIFAX, Va. (WSET) — A man who Halifax County Sheriff's Office says is armed and dangerous has been arrested. Deputies alerted the public they were looking for Alan Leon Brandon on Thursday. The department shared on Facebook that Brandon was found in Person County, North Carolina. No immediate details...
WSET
The Rocky Mount Police Department is seeking to identify individuals
ROCKY MOUNT, Va. (WSET) — The Rocky Mount Police Department is seeking to identify the individuals in the attached photos. They're asking for the public's help. If you are able to identify the individuals in the attached photos you are asked to contact Ofc. Arrington at (540)483-9275.
Man dies days after being robbed in High Point
HIGH POINT, N.C. — A man seriously injured during a robbery in December has died from his injuries. The suspect is now charged with first-degree murder. On the night of December 9, High Point officers responded to Windchase Court after receiving calls about a robbery with a serious assault.
Police activity on I-40 near S. Elm Eugene St. connected to Comstock shooting, police say
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Heavy police presence was spotted on I-40 near South Elm Eugene Street in Greensboro Tuesday. Greensboro police said they're on the scene of an active investigation that is connected to a situation happening on Comstock Lane. A person showed up at Mose Cone after being shot around 4:30 p.m.
cbs17
2 children injured in accidental shooting in Durham, police say
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – Two children in Durham were injured in a shooting that appears to be an accident, police said. The Durham Police Department said the shooting took place just before 1 a.m. Tuesday, when officers responded to a report of a gunshot wound in the 1500 block of Broad Street. They then learned the shooting took place in the 3700 block of Britt Street.
WSLS
Woman taken into custody after pursuit, authorities say
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. – The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a 40-year-woman after she escaped police custody on Monday morning. Authorities said it happened as they were investigating an incident in the 6600 block of Bear Creek Road and confirmed that Crystal Torrence had several active warrants for her arrest.
WDBJ7.com
Piglets killed in Campbell County barn fire
ALTAVISTA, Va. (WDBJ) - Several piglets were killed in a barn fire in Altavista Wednesday night. Fire crews from several agencies were called at 10:38 p.m. January 4, 2023 to 1623 Peerman School Road, where a fire destroyed a 120x50-foot barn. No further injuries were reported. The Campbell County Fire...
WXII 12
Man arrested after shooting leaves one in critical condition, police said
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police said one person is in critical condition after responding to a shooting on Comstock lane near Ponderosa Drive. Officers said they arrived to the scene at approximately 4:30 p.m. Tuesday. Shortly after, a victim who was shot arrived at Moses Cone hospital by private...
WHSV
Names released of boaters found dead in Smith Mountain Lake
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The identities of two boaters found dead in Smith Mountain Lake have been released. The men were identified as 21-year-old Landon Oakes and 20-year-old Zachary Travis, both from Danville. The two men were reported missing Monday after their boat capsized. The search and rescue mission...
Comments / 0