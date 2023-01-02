ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Comments / 0

Related
local21news.com

2023 PA Farm Show butter sculpture revealed

HARRISBURG, DAUPHIN CO. — Pennsylvania Secretary of Agriculture Russell Redding, local dairy farmer Steve Harnish and other guests joined the American Dairy Association North East in unveiling the 2023 Pennsylvania Farm Show Butter Sculpture today. The sculpture, a longstanding Farm Show tradition, is crafted from 1,000 pounds of butter...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
local21news.com

Getting ready for the 2023 PA Farm Show: What you need to know

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHP) — The 2023 Pennsylvania Farm Show is returning to Harrisburg. The Food Court will open on Friday January 6 , with the rest of the show opening on Saturday January 7 and running until January 14. It's the 107th Pennsylvania Farm Show. The Department of Agriculture...
HARRISBURG, PA
local21news.com

Pack the plastic: parking for 2023 PA Farm Show goes cashless

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHP) — The PA Farm Show is right around the corner and planning your trip might look a little than any year before. Parking for the farm show is going cashless for 2023, so visitors planning to park, you better pack plastic. Paper or plastic, this year,...
HARRISBURG, PA
local21news.com

Idaho murder suspect back in Idaho following extradition

Moscow, Id. (WOLF) — 28-year-old Bryan Kohberger, the primary suspect in the murder of four Idaho college students, is back in Idaho. Sinclair affiliate KLEW in Idaho has been tracking his flight. They confirm that the plane has landed at Pullman-Moscow Regional Airport. He is in transport by Latah...
MOSCOW, ID
local21news.com

New year brings new outlook on staffing crisis in hospitals

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHP) – The biggest challenge the healthcare industry has faced in recent years is staffing, with the tight labor market leaving hospitals to compete for workers with other industries. “We are staffing in very creative ways,” UPMC Central Pennsylvania President Lou Baverso said. “Like everybody is.”...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
local21news.com

Man faces arson charges following New Year's Day fire

WHITE DEER TWP, UNION CO, (WOLF) — A man from White Deer Township, Union County, is facing arson charges after State Police say he set fire to a home's enclosed porch on New Year's Day. Troopers say that 35-year-old Jamarro Wells was taken into custody on Sunday following a...
UNION COUNTY, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy