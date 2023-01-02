Read full article on original website
2023 PA Farm Show butter sculpture revealed
HARRISBURG, DAUPHIN CO. — Pennsylvania Secretary of Agriculture Russell Redding, local dairy farmer Steve Harnish and other guests joined the American Dairy Association North East in unveiling the 2023 Pennsylvania Farm Show Butter Sculpture today. The sculpture, a longstanding Farm Show tradition, is crafted from 1,000 pounds of butter...
Pa. Treasury expands efforts to reunite $4B in unclaimed property with rightful owners
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHP) – The Pennsylvania Treasury holds more than $4 billion worth of unclaimed property. Returning it all to its rightful owners remains a top priority for Treasurer Stacy Garrity, who gave CBS 21 News a tour through the vault on Wednesday. The Treasury distributed over $2 million...
Getting ready for the 2023 PA Farm Show: What you need to know
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHP) — The 2023 Pennsylvania Farm Show is returning to Harrisburg. The Food Court will open on Friday January 6 , with the rest of the show opening on Saturday January 7 and running until January 14. It's the 107th Pennsylvania Farm Show. The Department of Agriculture...
Pack the plastic: parking for 2023 PA Farm Show goes cashless
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHP) — The PA Farm Show is right around the corner and planning your trip might look a little than any year before. Parking for the farm show is going cashless for 2023, so visitors planning to park, you better pack plastic. Paper or plastic, this year,...
Office of Advocacy and Reform looking to be put into statute this legislative session
As Pennsylvania’s legislative session kicked off on Tuesday, the Office of Advocacy and Reform (OAR) is looking for a bill to pass in their favor. Put into place through an executive order by Gov. Tom Wolf, OAR is looking to be put into statute when the Shaprio-David Administration steps into office.
Interim PA Senate President Pro Tempore Kim Ward sworn-in as interim Lieutenant Governor
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — Pennsylvania has a new interim Lieutenant Governor. Interim PA Senate President Pro Tempore Kim Ward was sworn-in as the acting Lt. Governor of Pennsylvania on Tuesday afternoon. This comes after former PA Lieutenant Governor John Fetterman was sworn-in for his new role as a U.S. Senator on Tuesday.
Bryan Kohberger, lead suspect in Idaho murders case, expected to appear in PA court
MONROE COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — The Monroe County Courthouse is set to hold Bryan Kohberger in court Tuesday according to officials. Pennsylvania State Police arrested Kohberger in Chestnut Hill Township Friday, Dec. 30. Kohberger is accused in the murders of four University of Idaho students in a case that...
Gov. Wolf orders flags at half staff to honor Brackenridge police chief
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WJAC) — On Tuesday, Governor Tom Wolf ordered all Commonwealth flags to be flown at half-staff to honor Brackenridge Police Chief Justin McIntire who was shot and killed in the line of duty on Monday. Authorities say Chief McIntire was killed during the pursuit of a Duquesne...
Idaho murder suspect back in Idaho following extradition
Moscow, Id. (WOLF) — 28-year-old Bryan Kohberger, the primary suspect in the murder of four Idaho college students, is back in Idaho. Sinclair affiliate KLEW in Idaho has been tracking his flight. They confirm that the plane has landed at Pullman-Moscow Regional Airport. He is in transport by Latah...
New year brings new outlook on staffing crisis in hospitals
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHP) – The biggest challenge the healthcare industry has faced in recent years is staffing, with the tight labor market leaving hospitals to compete for workers with other industries. “We are staffing in very creative ways,” UPMC Central Pennsylvania President Lou Baverso said. “Like everybody is.”...
Man faces arson charges following New Year's Day fire
WHITE DEER TWP, UNION CO, (WOLF) — A man from White Deer Township, Union County, is facing arson charges after State Police say he set fire to a home's enclosed porch on New Year's Day. Troopers say that 35-year-old Jamarro Wells was taken into custody on Sunday following a...
