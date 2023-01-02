Read full article on original website
Alvin Elmer “Scotty” Scott – Strawberry Point
Alvin Elmer “Scotty” Scott, 101, of Strawberry Point, Iowa, died peacefully at his home, on Thursday, January 5, 2023. Memorial services will be held in the Spring of 2023 at the United Methodist Church in Strawberry Point, with full military honors to follow at Cass Township Cemetery in Strawberry Point.
Elizabeth (Betty) Schaul – Manchester
Elizabeth (Betty) Schaul, 90, of Manchester, Iowa, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family, on January 4, 2023, the Feast Day of Elizabeth Ann Seton. She was born April 22, 1932, in Temple Hill near Cascade, Iowa, to John and Lena (Puetz) Uhlenkamp. She received her early education at a rural school in Hopkinton. When she was in fourth grade they moved to Winthrop, and she graduated in 1949 from Winthrop High School, now East Buchanan.
Marvel J. Heims – Cascade
Marvel J. Heims, 70, of Cascade, Iowa passed away peacefully Sunday, January 1, 2023 at Mercy One Medical Center in Dubuque, Iowa. Friends and relatives of Marvel may call from 3 to 7 p.m., Friday, January 6, 2023 at the Reiff Funeral Home in Cascade, Iowa, where a Prayer service will be held at 3:30 p.m. Visitation will also be held after 9 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 7th at the funeral home.
LaVonne Mary Weber – Manchester
LaVonne Mary Weber, 81, of Manchester, Iowa, passed away on Monday, January 2, 2023, at her home. She was born on January 20, 1941, in Holy Cross, the daughter of Charles “Chas” and Bertha (Meyer) Schmitt. LaVonne attended Catholic school in Holy Cross and was a 1959 graduate of Leo Catholic High School. After her graduation, LaVonne worked as a secretary at John Deere in Dubuque.
Manchester Entrepreneur Passes Away from Cancer
A Manchester woman who built a business well-known by brides across eastern Iowa has passed away following a short battle with cancer. Nichole Reicher died Monday at University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City. She was 36. She was an Earlville native who graduated from Beckman and went...
At Least 10 Additional Sonic Drive-In Locations Planned for Iowa
2023 marks the 60th year of the restaurant chain that would become Sonic and its resurgence in Iowa is on its way. If you've lived in eastern Iowa for more than a decade, you undoubtedly remember there were a number of Sonic Drive-In locations in Cedar Rapids, Waterloo, and Coralville. According to the Gazette, those all closed in late 2011.
Linn County Awards Witwer Trust Grants to Two Dozen Non-Profits
The Linn County Board of Supervisors has awarded $80,000 in grants from the Linn County Board of Supervisors Witwer Trust Fund to 24 non-profit organizations whose work benefits Linn County residents. The recipients were selected through an annual competitive grant process that began in November. The Board of Supervisors received more than $298,000 in grant requests with $80,000 in available funds.
RMC Welcomes First Baby of 2023
Regional Medical Center in Manchester has welcomed their first baby in 2023. Archer Ray Hepler was born on Monday, January 2nd at 6:41 pm. Parents Travis and Kayla Hepler celebrated the new year welcoming their baby boy, who weighed 8 pounds 10 ounces. The staff at RMC recognized the first...
Woman remembers friend fatally stabbed in Cedar Rapids
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The first thing Alex Daniels said about Devonna Walker, the 29-year-old fatally stabbed in Cedar Rapids Monday, was that she was “full of life.”. Daniels also described her friend as a devoted mother. “Only thing she cared about was her kids, making sure her...
Semi Overturns at Delaware Intersection on Monday
A semi overturned at an intersection in Delaware on Monday afternoon. It happened shortly before 3 pm. The Delaware County Sheriff’s Office says the semi trailer was turning from Highway 38 onto Main Street when the trailer left the road due to the roadway being narrow. The trailer shifted and overturned onto its side down the embankment. The semi stayed upright, but only on its passenger side tires.
Iowa’s Oldest and Most Luxurious Hotel is Also Extremely Haunted
I was reminded of this hotel while visiting family in Iowa. I also learned that said hotel is haunted! Color me intrigued, I love haunted stuff! This hotel is the oldest in the entire state of Iowa and it's also a very nice hotel. But if you spend the night you may or may not have some strange encounters.
Waterloo's LGBTQIA+ bar closed and for sale
WATERLOO, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — Waterloo's LGBTQIA+ bar has closed and is up for sale. The current owner John Hayes posted a video on Facebook in order to explain the situation. The bar has been opened for 20 years and Hayes says it's often referred to a "safe...
Human remains found in Cedar River identified as missing Cedar Rapids employee
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa State Medical Examiner’s office has identified the human remains found on December 30, 2022 as missing Cedar Rapids employee Erik Spaw. Police said hunters found the body in the Cedar River near Bertram on Friday. Erik Spaw, an employee with the Cedar...
Beloved Cedar Valley Business Owner Passes Away
Hurts Donut in Cedar Falls quickly became a local favorite in the Cedar Valley. Between their fun, unique donut styles and flavors, friendly customer service, and easily accessed location on Main Street, folks all over the area came to their storefront to purchase their delicious sweet treats. As the business...
NE Iowa Semi Rollovers Mixed Milk and Dog Food In Water [PHOTOS]
Truck drivers in northeast Iowa suffered injuries earlier this week after two semis rolled over into bodies of water. On Monday evening in Guttenberg, crews were dispatched to the 300 block of North Highway 52 after a semi hauling milk crashed and rolled into a nearby pond. Crews worked to...
Highway 20 Traffic Blocked Wednesday Morning Due to Jack-Knifed Semi
A jack-knifed semi-trailer blocked traffic on Highway 20 on Wednesday morning. The Delaware County Sheriff’s Office says the semi was westbound near Delaware when it lost control and drove through the median into oncoming traffic. It blocked the entire eastbound lane before coming to a stop. The semi driver,...
Anamosa Police warn of accidental fentanyl exposure
ANAMOSA, Iowa (KCRG) - Thursday, at approximately 9:31 am, Anamosa Police received a report from a concerned citizen that a friend came into contact with an unknown substance inside a folded $1 bill. The dollar was turned over to local law enforcement and authorities determined the substance to be fentanyl.
Driver Injured in Buchanan County Crash
One person was injured in a crash in Buchanan County on Saturday afternoon. The Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office says they responded to an accident in the 1800 block of Slater Avenue north of Aurora shortly after 2 pm. 19-year old Duncan Schott of Cedar Rapids was traveling northbound when he lost control, went into the west ditch and continued forward. His truck struck a creek bed and ramped up on the opposite side, where it came to rest.
Woman dies after stabbing in Cedar Rapids, police investigating
The icy conditions caused a crash that has shut down a road in Buchanan County. Iowa's medical marijuana program sees another year of growth. Iowa's medical marijuana program has another year of growth. Ankeny fire dept. Struggles to keep up after record setting number of calls in 2022. Updated: 9...
Dubuque Man Sentenced For Dragging a Man With His Vehicle
A Dubuque man has been sentenced to 65 days in jail and two years of probation after he allegedly dragged another man with a vehicle. 33 year old Jamir Jordan was sentenced in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County after pleading guilty to assault causing injury and child endangerment. A report says that Jordan went to Super 20 Mobile Home Park in rural Dubuque on September 26th to talk to his ex-girlfriend. Jordan was in his vehicle and holding his ex-girlfriend’s son when he and the woman started arguing. The woman’s father arrived and attempted to get the child from Jordan. As the man reached the door and attempted to open it to retrieve the boy, Jordan accelerated at a high rate of speed, dragging the man down the road for about 50 yards, causing an injury to the man’s leg.
