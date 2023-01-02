A Dubuque man has been sentenced to 65 days in jail and two years of probation after he allegedly dragged another man with a vehicle. 33 year old Jamir Jordan was sentenced in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County after pleading guilty to assault causing injury and child endangerment. A report says that Jordan went to Super 20 Mobile Home Park in rural Dubuque on September 26th to talk to his ex-girlfriend. Jordan was in his vehicle and holding his ex-girlfriend’s son when he and the woman started arguing. The woman’s father arrived and attempted to get the child from Jordan. As the man reached the door and attempted to open it to retrieve the boy, Jordan accelerated at a high rate of speed, dragging the man down the road for about 50 yards, causing an injury to the man’s leg.

DUBUQUE, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO