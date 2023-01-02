Have you seen Bailee?: 15-year-old Southfield girl missing since last week

SOUTHFIELD (WWJ) -- Southfield Police are asking the public for help finding a 15-year-old girl who left work last Tuesday but never made it home.

Bailee Dai Franklin left her place of employment at 3 p.m. on December 27, and she has not returned home.

A missing persons report describes Franklin as a Black female with a medium complexion, black hair and brown eyes. She is 5 feet, 5 inches tall and weighs approximately 160 pounds.

When last seen, Franklin was wearing a black shirt, black leggings, black plastic Ugg boots and a gray hooded North Face parka.

Anyone with information about Franklin's whereabouts should contact the Southfield Police Department at 248-796-5500.