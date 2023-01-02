ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glen Burnie, MD

Shore News Network

Police make arrest in Glen Burnie apartment shooting

GLEN BURNIE, MD – The Anne Arundel County Police Department has announced the arrest of Demetrius Lamar Wallace, 44, for a shooting that took place inside a Tall Pines Court apartment. According to police, on Wednesday, at around 4:00 p.m., officers responded to a report of an unknown disturbance in the 7800 block of Tall Pines Court in Glen Burnie. "While en route, officers learned that gunshots were heard and a black male suspect had broken through a window into an apartment," AACPD said in a statement. "As officers were approaching the building, they observed the suspect climbing out of
GLEN BURNIE, MD
fox5dc.com

16-year-old dead, 4 other teens hurt in Baltimore shopping center shooting: police

Five teens, believed to be high school students on their lunch break, were shot Wednesday at a Baltimore shopping center, and one has died, the police commissioner said. Officers called to Edmondson Village shopping center's parking lot around 11:15 a.m. found the five male victims with gunshot wounds and they were taken to hospitals, Police Commissioner Michael Harrison said. One victim, a 16-year-old boy, died, police said. The other victims are two 17-year-olds and two 18-year-olds, police said. Their injuries aren't considered life-threatening, Harrison said.
BALTIMORE, MD
Wbaltv.com

SUV driver sentenced after 2019 fatal shooting of woman after argument

TOWSON, Md. — An SUV driver who chased a woman to her Dundalk home andfatally shot her after an argument is going to prison for the rest of his life. Ricky Raheem Charles, 32, was sentenced Thursday to life without the possibility of parole for first-degree premeditated murder and a concurrent term of 20 years for a gun charge, according to the Baltimore County State's Attorney's Office.
DUNDALK, MD
Shore News Network

Child abducted by ‘mentally ill’ relative, police report

GLEN BURNIE, MD – A child was abducted by a family member described by police as suffering from mental illness in Glen Burnie on Tuesday. The Anne Arundel County Police Department reported the abduction in the 100 block of Warwickshire Lane at approximately 7:00 a.m. "After conducting an investigation, officers discovered that a juvenile female had been abducted by a relative who may be suffering from a mental illness," AACPD reported. "As a result of the relative's statements referring to leaving the country, the officer coordinated with local law enforcement agencies in order to locate the suspect and child." In
GLEN BURNIE, MD
Shore News Network

24-Year-Old Seriously Injured In Baltimore Shooting

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – A 24-year-old man was found shot by Baltimore police officers and was rushed to an area hospital yesterday evening. Shortly after 6:30 p.m., officers responded to the 4900 block of Liberty Heights Avenue in Northwest Baltimore to investigate the report of a shooting. When police arrived, they found the victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to his abdomen. The 24-year-old victim was taken to a nearby hospital. He is currently in serious condition. At this time, police have not identified a suspect or determined a motive. If you have any information about this shooting, please call 410-396-2466
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Man sentenced to life in prison for shooting, killing woman then spitting on her

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A man was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole in Baltimore County Thursday. 32-year-old Ricky Raheem Charles received the life-long sentence in Baltimore County Circuit Court for first degree premeditated murder and the use of a firearm in the commission of a crime of violence. He received a concurrent term of 20 years for the handgun violation.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
Nottingham MD

Fatal Baltimore County crash leaves one dead

OWINGS MILLS, MD—Police in Baltimore County are investigating a fatal, Monday morning crash that left one person dead. At just before 11:30 a.m. on January 2, a 2015 Infiniti was traveling southbound on Reisterstown Road approaching Dolfield Road when it lost control and struck a 2022 Dodge Ram. The...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
Shore News Network

27-Year-Old Woman Shot in Baltimore

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – A 27-year-old woman was shot yesterday morning in Southern Baltimore. The shooting happened on the 2700 block of Spelman Road. Shortly before 9:30 am, The Baltimore PD arrived at the location to investigate the report of a shooting. When police arrived, they discovered the woman suffering from a gunshot wound to the upper body. The victim was taken to a local hospital. Her condition is unknown at this time. According to an initial investigation, the victim was driving on Spelman Road when she was shot by an unidentified individual. This case remains under investigation. If you have
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Police search for homeless suspect wanted for murder in west Baltimore

WBFF (BALTIMORE) — Police are asking for the public's help to find a homeless suspect wanted for murder in the Rosemont neighborhood of west Baltimore. The department says 36-year-old Melvin Moore, who is currently homeless, is wanted for a murder that happened on November 16, 2022, in the 1100 block of N. Ellamont Street.
BALTIMORE, MD
Wbaltv.com

Man shot in abdomen on Liberty Heights Avenue in northwest Baltimore

A man shot in northwest Baltimore Wednesday evening is in serious condition, police said. City police said officers were called around 6:34 p.m. to the 4900 block of Liberty Heights Avenue, where they found a 24-year-old man shot in the abdomen. He was taken to a hospital in serious condition.
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

3 shot in separate South Baltimore shootings before 9:30 a.m.

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Three victims were shot in two separate South Baltimore shootings before 9:30 a.m., Wednesday morning. According to police, officers responded near Spelman Road after receiving reports of a shooting. Once on scene, they located a 27-year-old woman with a gunshot wound to the upper body. She...
