Police make arrest in Glen Burnie apartment shooting
GLEN BURNIE, MD – The Anne Arundel County Police Department has announced the arrest of Demetrius Lamar Wallace, 44, for a shooting that took place inside a Tall Pines Court apartment. According to police, on Wednesday, at around 4:00 p.m., officers responded to a report of an unknown disturbance in the 7800 block of Tall Pines Court in Glen Burnie. “While en route, officers learned that gunshots were heard and a black male suspect had broken through a window into an apartment,” AACPD said in a statement. “As officers were approaching the building, they observed the suspect climbing out of The post Police make arrest in Glen Burnie apartment shooting appeared first on Shore News Network.
Nottingham MD
Home invasion reported in Rosedale; vehicles stolen in Middle River, Hillendale
NOTTINGHAM, MD—Police are investigating a home invasion, two robberies, and two vehicle thefts that were reported over the past week. Between 5:30 p.m. on December 27 and 8:30 a.m. on December 28, a 2012 Subaru Forrester was stolen from a parking lot in the 9000-block of Pulaski Highway in Middle River (21220).
Family Says Man Found Shot To Death In Hyattsville Suffered 'Heart Attack' In GoFundMe
Police have identified the victim found dead in a parking lot of an apartment complex in Hyattsville after reportedly being shot, but his family is claiming the victim had suffered a heart attack.Melvin Mayorga Hernandez, 39, was found fatally shot near the complex located in the 2600 block of Kirk…
fox5dc.com
16-year-old dead, 4 other teens hurt in Baltimore shopping center shooting: police
Five teens, believed to be high school students on their lunch break, were shot Wednesday at a Baltimore shopping center, and one has died, the police commissioner said. Officers called to Edmondson Village shopping center's parking lot around 11:15 a.m. found the five male victims with gunshot wounds and they were taken to hospitals, Police Commissioner Michael Harrison said. One victim, a 16-year-old boy, died, police said. The other victims are two 17-year-olds and two 18-year-olds, police said. Their injuries aren't considered life-threatening, Harrison said.
Wbaltv.com
SUV driver sentenced after 2019 fatal shooting of woman after argument
TOWSON, Md. — An SUV driver who chased a woman to her Dundalk home andfatally shot her after an argument is going to prison for the rest of his life. Ricky Raheem Charles, 32, was sentenced Thursday to life without the possibility of parole for first-degree premeditated murder and a concurrent term of 20 years for a gun charge, according to the Baltimore County State's Attorney's Office.
Child abducted by ‘mentally ill’ relative, police report
GLEN BURNIE, MD – A child was abducted by a family member described by police as suffering from mental illness in Glen Burnie on Tuesday. The Anne Arundel County Police Department reported the abduction in the 100 block of Warwickshire Lane at approximately 7:00 a.m. “After conducting an investigation, officers discovered that a juvenile female had been abducted by a relative who may be suffering from a mental illness,” AACPD reported. “As a result of the relative’s statements referring to leaving the country, the officer coordinated with local law enforcement agencies in order to locate the suspect and child.” In The post Child abducted by ‘mentally ill’ relative, police report appeared first on Shore News Network.
Murderer Who Spat On Woman After Road-Rage Killing In Maryland Gets Life Without Parole
A man who spat on his victim after fatally shooting her during a road-rage incident in Maryland will spend the rest of his life in prison after being sentenced for murder, the Baltimore State's Attorney announced.Ricky Raheem Charles, 32, was sentenced on Thursday, Jan. 5 to life in prison without …
24-Year-Old Seriously Injured In Baltimore Shooting
BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – A 24-year-old man was found shot by Baltimore police officers and was rushed to an area hospital yesterday evening. Shortly after 6:30 p.m., officers responded to the 4900 block of Liberty Heights Avenue in Northwest Baltimore to investigate the report of a shooting. When police arrived, they found the victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to his abdomen. The 24-year-old victim was taken to a nearby hospital. He is currently in serious condition. At this time, police have not identified a suspect or determined a motive. If you have any information about this shooting, please call 410-396-2466 The post 24-Year-Old Seriously Injured In Baltimore Shooting appeared first on Shore News Network.
foxbaltimore.com
Man sentenced to life in prison for shooting, killing woman then spitting on her
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A man was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole in Baltimore County Thursday. 32-year-old Ricky Raheem Charles received the life-long sentence in Baltimore County Circuit Court for first degree premeditated murder and the use of a firearm in the commission of a crime of violence. He received a concurrent term of 20 years for the handgun violation.
Nottingham MD
Fatal Baltimore County crash leaves one dead
OWINGS MILLS, MD—Police in Baltimore County are investigating a fatal, Monday morning crash that left one person dead. At just before 11:30 a.m. on January 2, a 2015 Infiniti was traveling southbound on Reisterstown Road approaching Dolfield Road when it lost control and struck a 2022 Dodge Ram. The...
27-Year-Old Woman Shot in Baltimore
BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – A 27-year-old woman was shot yesterday morning in Southern Baltimore. The shooting happened on the 2700 block of Spelman Road. Shortly before 9:30 am, The Baltimore PD arrived at the location to investigate the report of a shooting. When police arrived, they discovered the woman suffering from a gunshot wound to the upper body. The victim was taken to a local hospital. Her condition is unknown at this time. According to an initial investigation, the victim was driving on Spelman Road when she was shot by an unidentified individual. This case remains under investigation. If you have The post 27-Year-Old Woman Shot in Baltimore appeared first on Shore News Network.
foxbaltimore.com
Police search for homeless suspect wanted for murder in west Baltimore
WBFF (BALTIMORE) — Police are asking for the public's help to find a homeless suspect wanted for murder in the Rosemont neighborhood of west Baltimore. The department says 36-year-old Melvin Moore, who is currently homeless, is wanted for a murder that happened on November 16, 2022, in the 1100 block of N. Ellamont Street.
Medical Examiner rules Glen Burnie man did not die from fire
The State Medical Examiner's Office has ruled the unidentified man's death was unrelated to the fire.
One Fighting For Life, One Stabilized After Second Baltimore Shooting In Minutes
At least one victim is fighting for their life after a double shooting in Baltimore, police say. Two people were reportedly shot in the 3200 block of Pulaski Highway shortly before 9:30 a.m., Wednesday, Jan. 4. Just one minute before, Baltimore police were called to the 2700 block of Spelman Road after a woman had been shot while driving, according to Baltimore police.
foxbaltimore.com
'Dylan was a wonderful little boy,' neighbors react to shooting death of Baltimore child
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The 8-year-old who police said was shot and killed inside his home in west Baltimore attended Matthew Crenson Elementary School, Baltimore City Public Schools confirmed Wednesday. BPD identified the child as Dylan King, 8, of Baltimore. Officers were called to the 2100 block of Presbury St....
foxbaltimore.com
Baltimore Police release photos of persons of interest in fatal shooting near high school
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City Police released pictures of two people they are trying to identify in connection with the quintuple shooting at a shopping center near a Baltimore high school. One student died. 16-year-old Deanta Dorsey was killed, and four other people were hurt in the shooting at...
Wbaltv.com
Man shot in abdomen on Liberty Heights Avenue in northwest Baltimore
A man shot in northwest Baltimore Wednesday evening is in serious condition, police said. City police said officers were called around 6:34 p.m. to the 4900 block of Liberty Heights Avenue, where they found a 24-year-old man shot in the abdomen. He was taken to a hospital in serious condition.
foxbaltimore.com
3 shot in separate South Baltimore shootings before 9:30 a.m.
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Three victims were shot in two separate South Baltimore shootings before 9:30 a.m., Wednesday morning. According to police, officers responded near Spelman Road after receiving reports of a shooting. Once on scene, they located a 27-year-old woman with a gunshot wound to the upper body. She...
Maryland High School Students Shot, One Killed During Popeyes Lunch Break
One high school student is dead after five students were reportedly shot outside of the Popeyes at Edmondson Village Shopping Center in Baltimore during their lunch break, reports WMAR 2 News. One victim, a 16-year-old, died from his injuries. The others, each of whom are between 17 and 18-years-old, are...
CBS News
Annapolis Police seek camera footage following crash that left a pedestrian with serious injuries
The Annapolis Police Department is seeking the public's assistance in finding the person who struck a pedestrian with a vehicle and left him fighting for his life, according to authorities. Officers were sent to the intersection of Chesapeake Avenue and State Street for a pedestrian who had been hit by...
