wbiw.com
Two arrested after ISP trooper spots wanted felon
MITCHELL – Two men were arrested on Wednesday after an Indiana State Police trooper ran a license plate and found the vehicle was registered to a wanted felon. The officer stopped the Ford Mustang on Jefferson Street in Mitchell. The driver of the vehicle, Clinton Henry, 38, of Bedford,...
Indiana man charged over delivery driver shooting
CLAY CITY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A Clay City man has been charged with criminal recklessness in relation to a situation in which he reportedly shot at an independent FedEx delivery driver. According to public court documents, Joe Wayne Tiefel has been charged with criminal recklessness committed with a deadly weapon, a level 6 felony. The […]
wbiw.com
Man arrested after he was found stumbling in the street
BEDFORD – A Bedford man was arrested after a Bedford Police officer noticed him stumbling in the middle of the road at 18th and M streets. The officer initially believed the male was attempting to flag him down because he was flaring his arms, according to the probable cause affidavit.
Identities of four arrested in drug investigation released
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Update: Four people have been arrested and charged in relation to a Vigo County Drug Task Force Investigation following a police pursuit Wednesday. According to Terre Haute Police Chief Shawn Keen, four individuals have been arrested related to the investigation with three of them having been part of the pursuit. […]
wbiw.com
Police Log: January 5, 2023
12:15 p.m. Gable Aker, 34, Bedford, wanted on a warrant for petition to revoke. 4:21 p.m. Gage Sanders, 28, Avoca, domestic battery, strangulation. 12:34 a.m. A transient was on station seeking assistance. 12:45 a.m. Traffic stop at Becky Skillman Way and 16th Street. 1:02 a.m. Medical emergency in the 1000...
WTHI
Cable company contractor accused in downtown Terre Haute vandalism
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Terre Haute Police Department has arrested the person they believe is responsible for several acts of vandalism. Robert Wood is facing felony charges of arson and criminal mischief. Police believe he damaged electrical boxes and set fires in downtown Terre Haute. They say wood...
985theriver.com
Linton coach placed on admin. leave following arrest
LINTON, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Linton basketball coach Joey Hart has been placed on administrative leave, according to a release sent out by Linton-Stockton School Corporation Superintendent Kathy Goad. This is following an arrest on the morning of December 31. Hart was arrested by a Clay County Sheriff’s Office deputy...
vincennespbs.org
Sheriff’s Department adds 3 to the force
Three new Knox County Deputies are on the road. The new officers are Parker Tromley, Brayten Potter and Julian Craycraft. Superior Court Judge Monica Carpenter Gilmore, who took office this week, swore in the 3 road deputies at the courthouse. Knox County Sheriff Doug Vantlin, Chief Deputy John Fuller and...
wbiw.com
Two arrested on drug charges after officers execute a search warrant
MITCHELL – Two people were arrested after Mitchell Police officers and Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department deputies conducted a warrant service at 303 Wells Avenue on Saturday, December 31. Police learned that 27-year-old Brianna Barlow who was wanted on a warrant was attempting to overdose and could possibly be...
WTHI
Greene County man facing attempted murder, several other charges
GREENE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A Greene County man faces nine charges, including attempted murder. The Greene County Sheriff's Office arrested 44-year-old Matthew York. This stems from an incident on the day after Christmas. York and a woman share a child in common. The woman told police York threatened herself...
There’s a new sheriff in town in Gibson County
GIBSON CO., Ind. (WEHT) — The Gibson County Sheriff’s Office is adding a new name to their long-running list of sheriffs. Over 200 years of history has led up to Sheriff Bruce Vanoven being sworn in as new sheriff. “Sheriff Vanoven is now in command of the Sheriff’s Office,” officials with the sheriff’s department shared […]
wbiw.com
Man wanted on a warrant now facing new drug charges
BEDFORD – On Monday at approximately 4:31 p.m. a Bedford Police officer noticed 38-year-old Jeremiah Johnson, of Williams, who was wanted on an outstanding warrant, walking south on K Street, according to a probable cause affidavit. Police said they recognized Johnson, stopping him outside of Stonecutters Place Apartments, where...
wamwamfm.com
Daviess County Arrest Report
John Mills, 39, of Washington, was arrested on counts of Domestic Battery and Strangulation. No bond was set. Beau Russell, 30, of Alfordsville, was arrested on a charge of domestic battery. No bond was set. Junior Altine, 34, of Indianapolis, was arrested on two counts of Invasion of Privacy. No...
wbiw.com
Man arrested after crashing a vehicle into a retaining wall at Bedford Federal Savings Bank
BEDFORD – A Bedford man was arrested on Tuesday on a warrant stemming from an incident on July 1, 2022. Police arrested 26-year-old Treston Sowders on charges of criminal mischief, leaving the scene of an accident, and criminal recklessness. According to a probable cause affidavit, on that day at...
Overdosing man avoids death thanks to Pike County deputies
PIKE CO., Ind. (WEHT) — Law enforcement officials say a man nearly lost his life to drugs Monday, but fortunately was saved by two deputies and EMS personnel in Pike County. Shortly after 5 p.m., Pike County Sheriff deputies were dispatched to an unresponsive male who was believed to be overdosing. According to the sheriff’s […]
vincennespbs.org
Daviess County’s New Year Baby is from Pike Co.
As reported on Tuesday, Good Samaritan Hospital in Vincennes welcomed the first baby of the new year at 9-am on Sunday January 1st. Ledger Owen is the son of Ashlee and Jerek Owen of Vincennes. Meanwhile, Daviess Community Hospital in Washington reported there were several babies born in the days...
wbiw.com
Bedford Police warn businesses and individuals to beware of counterfeit money
BEDFORD – The Bedford Police Department has received multiple reports recently of counterfeit bills being circulated in the city. According to Chief Terry Moore, the bills that police have seized will pass a counterfeit marker test, but the bills are altered to show a larger value. “We want local...
THPD: Looking for man who damaged utilities downtown
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Terre Haute Police are investigating an incident that occurred on New Year’s Eve, leaving damage to multiple utility boxes as well as trash receptacles downtown. According to THPD Chief Shawn Keen, the events occurred at approximately 5:48 a.m. Saturday morning, when officers were called to Cherry Street for what was […]
cbs4indy.com
Man dies after crash involving deer on I-70 in Morgan County
MORGAN COUNTY, Ind. — An Indianapolis man was killed Sunday in a crash that involved a deer on I-70 in Morgan County, the sheriff said Tuesday. Morgan County Sheriff Richard Myers said 40-year-old Bennie N. Murry III was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash. A preliminary investigation...
WTHI
Visitors at Good Samaritan Hospital now required to complete sign-in registration
VINCENNES, Ind. (WTH) - Those accompanying or visiting patients at Good Samaritan Hospital in Vincennes will be greeted by a new sign-in kiosk. These kiosks are located at all five entrances, including the emergency room. From checking the temperature of visitors to allowing hospital staff to know who is in...
