Aunt Pleads For Help In Disappearance Of 7-Year-Old Nephew And Baltimore Police Wait Five Years To Start InvestigationThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBaltimore, MD
The Ancient Deli of Baltimore, serving customers for 115 years
When you step inside Trinacria, off the coast of North Paca, in Seton Hill in Baltimore, you feel like you stepped onto the Amalfi Coast.
Baltimore cancels Martin Luther King Jr., Day Parade this year
For the third year in a row, Baltimore's Martin Luther King Jr., Day parade is being cancelled. BOPA announced "a conscious decision to celebrate Dr. King’s legacy through a day of service"
Baltimore Winter Restaurant Week set to return
Baltimore's Winter Restaurant Week will return to the city from Jan. 27 through Feb. 5. So far, more than 65 restaurants have signed up for the annual 10-day promotion. Newcomers this year include Mera Kitchen Collective in Midtown, Bmore Taqueria in Fells Point and Baltimore Seafood in Canton. Other concepts are returning again this year, such as Little Havana in Riverside, Cindy Lou's Fish House in Harbor Point and Wicked Sisters in Hampden.
Baltimore squeegee plan takes effect Tuesday, collaborative members anticipate immediate results
The mayor's initiative to get squeegee workers off Baltimore streets begins Tuesday morning with a comprehensive plan that provides job training and wraparound support services. Officials billed the plan as a work in progress, but members of the Mayor's Squeegee Collaborative said they anticipate immediate results. | PDF: Read the...
Tuerk House is opening the doors to recovery
Tuerk House is a drug and alcohol recovery center in Baltimore. With its unique approach to rehabilitation, Tuerk House aims to transform the lives of those struggling with addiction. Marc Clark takes us to Tuerk House's Baltimore facilities, where Excutive Director Bernard Gyebi-Foster, MA, LCPC explains how Tuerk house is...
BmoreArt’s Picks: January 3-9
This Week: Shanita Hubbard in conversation with D. Watkins at Enoch Pratt, Made in Baltimore Pop-Up closes, Baltimore Crankie Festival at Creative Alliance, artist talk with Micah E. Wood and Christopher J. Chester at Creative Alliance, A Feast In The Desert artist talk at The Peale, and the Howard Street Kiosk reception and artist talk at Current Space — PLUS Rapid Lemon Productions Variations Party and more featured opportunities!
27-Year-Old Woman Shot in Baltimore
BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – A 27-year-old woman was shot yesterday morning in Southern Baltimore. The shooting happened on the 2700 block of Spelman Road. Shortly before 9:30 am, The Baltimore PD arrived at the location to investigate the report of a shooting. When police arrived, they discovered the woman suffering from a gunshot wound to the upper body. The victim was taken to a local hospital. Her condition is unknown at this time. According to an initial investigation, the victim was driving on Spelman Road when she was shot by an unidentified individual. This case remains under investigation. If you have The post 27-Year-Old Woman Shot in Baltimore appeared first on Shore News Network.
Building that houses The Manor restaurant and ultralounge is for sale; The Manor will remain open
One of Baltimore’s most lavishly-decorated restaurant buildings is on the market but the business inside isn’t part of the sale. The building at 924 N. Charles St. – currently home of The Manor restaurant and ultralounge, and formerly home of The Brass Elephant and The Elephant restaurants – has been listed for sale for $1.5 million, according to a posting on a commercial real estate website, LoopNet.com. The listing agent is Ross Conn of Avenue Real Estate LLC in Gaithersburg. The sale is getting attention because the listing was shared this month on a Facebook page for Mount Vernon residents.
'Senseless crime': Family pleads for justice after 16-year-old killed near Baltimore school
BALTIMORE -- Family members of Deanta Dorsey prayed for strength at the Edmondson Village Shopping Center Thursday, one day after the 16-year-old was killed there.Dorsey is one of five Edmondson-Westside High School students shot in the middle of the day Wednesday."We are hurt with this senseless crime that has happened yesterday—not just for Deanta but for all the other children involved. We ask for the neighborhood to continue, the community to continue to pray for each and every one of the families," said his aunt, her voice straining with emotion. "We are very heartbroken, and we're trying to get through...
Man shot in abdomen on Liberty Heights Avenue in northwest Baltimore
A man shot in northwest Baltimore Wednesday evening is in serious condition, police said. City police said officers were called around 6:34 p.m. to the 4900 block of Liberty Heights Avenue, where they found a 24-year-old man shot in the abdomen. He was taken to a hospital in serious condition.
Two Shot in Baltimore, One In Critical Condition
BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – Yesterday morning, a shooting in Southeast Baltimore left two men injured, and one in critical condition. Shortly before 9:30 am, the Baltimore PD Southeast District patrol officers responded to investigate the report of a shooting at the 3200 Block of Pulaski Highway. When police arrived, they found an adult man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, and a 55-year-old man suffering from a single gunshot wound. Both men were taken to local hospitals. The 55-year-old man is currently in stable condition, and the second victim is in critical condition. The identity of both men has not been released The post Two Shot in Baltimore, One In Critical Condition appeared first on Shore News Network.
Feasibility study called off for 10,000-seat soccer stadium in Baltimore after Right to Dream organization bows out
The organization that agreed to study the feasibility of a 10,000-seat soccer stadium and academy in Baltimore, touted last year as a possible addition to Port Covington, has withdrawn from pursuing the project. Maryland Stadium Authority (MSA) executive vice president Gary McGuigan told its board Tuesday that the organization that...
Movejunk.com Aims to Provide Baltimore, MD, with the Most Affordable Junk Removal Services to Support the Community
Move Junk.Com is a Baltimore-based junk removal and clean-up service that provides an efficient and cost-effective solution for junk removal. The company started as a real estate developer in Baltimore, MD, and has since grown to become a leading provider of junk removal services for homes and businesses in the city.
Where's Marty? Grabbing a slice at Pizza di Joey in Federal Hill
Hi Everyone!Day three of revisiting the people K2 and I found most interesting in 2022 took us to Federal Hill, Cross Street Market and Pizza di Joeys.The short of a long story is this; Joey Vanoni is a North Jersey guy. He learned the pizza trade by making pies while in high school. Joey ended up in the Navy, serving his country at a VERY high level. When his time in the Armed Forces ended, he could not find a job for his qualifications, so he fell back on what he knew, pizzas. He bought a truck and became quite popular, (and that is...
Baltimore Nurse Revealed As Contestant On 'The Bachelor'
A Baltimore nurse will be competing for love on the next season of ABC's "The Bachelor." Genevie Mayo is among the 32 women featured on the upcoming season with Zach Shallcross as The Bachelor, the network announced Wednesday, Jan. 4. While 26-year-old Mayo does not have a known Instagram account,...
Baltimore hosting virtual vigil to honor those who died in 2022
Baltimore will be hosting a virtual "Vigil of Remembrance," to honor those who died in 2022 Wednesday evening.
Baltimore County Trash and Recycling Schedules 2023
Baltimore County trash and recycling guides for 2023 were mailed to residents in mid-December 2022. As of January 1, 2023, the new schedules can be found online. Residents should note the newer “slide” schedule for holidays – so if there is a holiday that week, at least one of your pick up days may be shifted to the following day.
$50,000 Lottery Ticket Sold in MoCo on December 27 Remains Unclaimed
A $50,000 winning Bonus Match 5 lottery ticket sold on December 27 at the Fenton Citgo (8333 Fenton Street) in Silver Spring remains unclaimed as of January 3. Other recent MoCo winners of note include a $10,000 winning Powerball ticket sold on December 27 at the 7-Eleven at 1301 University Boulevard in Takoma Park and a $20,000 winning Lady Luck scracth-off sold at the 7-Eleven at 29 Olney-Sandy Spring Road in Ashton. Additional information on winners across the state of Maryland below, courtesy of MD Lottery:
24-Year-Old Seriously Injured In Baltimore Shooting
BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – A 24-year-old man was found shot by Baltimore police officers and was rushed to an area hospital yesterday evening. Shortly after 6:30 p.m., officers responded to the 4900 block of Liberty Heights Avenue in Northwest Baltimore to investigate the report of a shooting. When police arrived, they found the victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to his abdomen. The 24-year-old victim was taken to a nearby hospital. He is currently in serious condition. At this time, police have not identified a suspect or determined a motive. If you have any information about this shooting, please call 410-396-2466 The post 24-Year-Old Seriously Injured In Baltimore Shooting appeared first on Shore News Network.
One Fighting For Life, One Stabilized After Second Baltimore Shooting In Minutes
At least one victim is fighting for their life after a double shooting in Baltimore, police say. Two people were reportedly shot in the 3200 block of Pulaski Highway shortly before 9:30 a.m., Wednesday, Jan. 4. Just one minute before, Baltimore police were called to the 2700 block of Spelman Road after a woman had been shot while driving, according to Baltimore police.
