Pittsburgh, PA

Browns ‘living’ to spoil Steelers’ playoff hopes

By Josh Rowntree
93.7 The Fan
93.7 The Fan
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34PtdY_0k19uAoR00

The Browns, for the 19th time in the last 20 years, will be watching the NFL postseason from home. But Cleveland’s top defensive player, one Steelers fans have grown to, well, not like very much, says the team has plenty to play for.

Myles Garrett wants a win when the two teams meet at Acrisure Stadium, with the Steelers needing a victory and help in order to get back to the playoffs. Garrett wants to keep them out.

“We’d love to do that,” the defensive end told reporters following Cleveland’s win over Washington Sunday . “We consider them our rivals. And divisionally, if we can’t make it, we’re definitely going to make sure those guys can’t.”

The Browns, with the win over the Commanders, eliminated them from playoff competition. Now they have a chance to do it again. But this time, it’ll be against a team they have plenty of history with.

“We’re going to do everything in our power,” Garrett said. “Much respect to them for being in this position. But we live for times like this.”

The Steelers, however, are well aware of what they need to do against their rivals.

“We just have to continue fighting,” linebacker Alex Highsmith said. “This week’s going to be a heck of a game, and I’m excited for it.”

Pickett continues to gain trust

The Steelers have, to a man, said that they believe in Kenny Pickett and the rookie’s abilities to lead the offense.

But now, with consecutive last-minute wins to keep the team’s playoff hopes alive, it’s clear that the trust in Pickett is growing.

Odds and ends from the win in Baltimore

Here are some interesting stats and tidbits from the Steelers’ 16-13 win:

• The Steelers’ eight wins have now come by a combined 39 points. That’s an average margin of victory of 4.9 points. Five of the wins have come by three points or less.

• Pickett was 8 of 15 for 68 yards through three quarters, but 7 of 12 for 100 yards and a touchdown in the final quarter, leading the Steelers to ten of their 16 points.

• Before Pickett’s last-minute touchdown pass to Najee Harris, the Ravens had not allowed a touchdown at home in 248 minutes, 4 seconds. Their last home touchdown allowed was on October 23 and Baltimore had allowed just 21 points in its previous three game games.

• According to OptaSTATS, Kenny Pickett is the first rookie in NFL history to have a game-winning TD pass in the final minute of the 4th quarter in back-to-back games.

• Over his last 195 pass attempts, Kenny Pickett has more last-minute touchdown passes (2) than interceptions (1).

• Over its first seven games, Pittsburgh’s rushing offense averaged just 3.7 yards per carry and 87.9 yards per game. Over their last 9 games, the Steelers have upped those marks to 4.4 yards per carry and 146 yards per game.

