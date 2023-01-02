Read full article on original website
anash.org
Oholei Torah Fathers and Sons Join Melave Malka
Talmidim of Oholei Torah school in Crown Heights were joined by their fathers for a festive melave malka with a special program and raffles. It concluded with a joyous dance.
anash.org
10-Year-Old Lubavitcher Boy Masters Entire Mishnayos By Heart
After years of study, 5th-grade student Menachem Mendel Springer completed the entire Shisha Sidrei Mishna by heart, inspiring many of his peers to do the same. At a grand celebration, 10-year-old Menachem Mendel Springer completed the memorization of the entire Shisha Sidrei Mishna by heart. The boy, who is a...
anash.org
770 Mashpia Delivers Weekly Moshiach Shiur
The weekly Moshiach Shiur delivered every Wednesday night in 770 was given by Rabbi Shmuly Avtzon, mashpia in 770 Mashpia and Director of Sichos in English and joined by dozens of Bochurim. The weekly Moshiach Shiur delivered every Wednesday night in 770 was attended by dozens of bochurim and Anash.
qhubonews.com
“Hanukkah receptions that break from the norm are often full of customs for Jewish people with a multiracial heritage.”
Hanukkah provides a chance for families to commemorate their roots – especially through cooking. Image from zilber42 from iStock by Getty Images. Hanukkah, a Jewish holiday that celebrates “lighting the way,” remembers an occasion of miraculous endurance, recording the story of oil lasting for eight days when it should have only remained for one. Today, Jews light up a menorah having eight candles and an additional known as a shamas to honor the Hanukkah oil, the substance that made the eternal light of the Jerusalem temple shine brilliantly. The Jewish holiday begins by igniting only the shamash and one of the eight candles, and then, on the closing night, all nine lights in the menorah are glowing. Moreover, to honor the holiday’s tradition of utilizing oil, Jews also take pleasure in indulging in meals cooked with oil. In America, latkes, which are potato pancakes, and sufganiyot, which are jelly doughnuts, typically come to mind when people think about oily foods. For most American Jews, these dishes that come with nostalgia – both for the scrumptiousness of their oily, heavy consistency, as well as the fragrances they create in the home following a latke frying session. Furthermore, these particular treats are of Ashkenazi origins, indicating that their forbears hailed from Eastern Europe. Approximately two out of every three Jews in the USA are Ashkenazi, and this ethnic group has had a major impact on American Jewish culture.
anash.org
Bochurim Create Halacha Program With Ambitious Goal
A new initiative at Yeshiva Ohr Elchnon in Los Angeles hopes to provide the opportunity for committed bochurim to finish the entire chelek aleph of Shulchan Aruch in one year. In an average year of yeshiva, there are 160 days of Seder Shulchan Aruch. If each Seder is 45 minutes, then that’s just about 120 hours.
