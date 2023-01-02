Read full article on original website
16-year-old Pearl shooting suspect charged as an adult
PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) – A 16-year-old shooting suspect has been charged as an adult for attempted murder and a drive-by shooting in Pearl. Pearl police said Markinan Demon Walker, 16, of Clinton, was officially charged as an adult during his Pearl Municipal Court appearance on Tuesday, January 3. He was charged with two counts of attempted murder […]
Man pleads guilty to carjacking 80-year-old in Clinton
CLINTON, Miss. (WJTV) – A Jackson man pled guilty to a 2021 armed carjacking against an 80-year-old in Clinton. Prosecutors said David Demazzio Tyler, 32, was identified as the suspect in the armed carjacking of an 80-year-old on December 2, 2021. Jackson police later found the car and Tyler with a gun in his possession. […]
Person found shot, killed on Earle Street in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Police are investigating after a person was found shot and killed in Jackson on Tuesday, January 3. Mississippi Department of Public Safety (DPS) spokesperson Bailey Martin said Jackson police received a call about a person who had been shot and killed on Earle Street. The identity of the victim was not […]
15-Year-Old Found Shot To Death In Jackson
Jackson police are investigating the homicide of a 15-year-old girl after her body was found in a south Jackson intersection. According to WLBT, the teenager was found on the corner of Meadow Lane and McCluer Road. Police were called around 6:00 p.m. Wednesday evening about a body found lying in...
Vicksburg police investigating end-of-year crimes
The Vicksburg Police Department is investigating two crimes reported just before the end of the year. On Friday, Dec. 30, 2022, at 9:45 a.m., officers were dispatched to the Vicks Wood Federal Credit Union, 107 Thalweg Drive, in reference to fraudulent checks. The complainant stated someone had made checks displaying...
3 JPD officers on leave after man dies in police custody
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Three Jackson police officers are now on administrative leave after a man died while in custody. The man has been identified as 41-year-old Keith Murriel. The Hinds County coroner says the man was pronounced dead at the scene and an autopsy is underway. According to officials,...
Capitol Police investigating homicide that occurred Tuesday morning
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Capitol Police are investigating what they have determined to be a homicide - the first in the city this year. Jackson police were called Tuesday morning to an Earle Street home where a man was found dead with multiple gunshot wounds, according to a Capitol Police Spokesperson.
Man who ran from police now facing drug and gun charges
JACKSON, Miss. — A man who Capitol police said ran from officers turned out to have drugs, guns and cash in his car, according to officials. The incident began Monday when Capitol police officers approached what was described as a suspicious vehicle at Fairbanks and Mill streets. The driver jumped out and ran from officers, who captured him after a brief foot chase.
Three people shot inside of a vehicle in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A shooting that saw three people suffer gunshot injuries while sitting in a vehicle is being investigated in Jackson by Capitol Police. The triple shooting occurred on Monument and Farrish Street. Police say the three victims were inside of a white Crown Vic Wednesday when the...
Bond set for man accused in Vicksburg hostage situation on Christmas Day
VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – The man who was arrested for a hostage situation in Vicksburg on Christmas Day appeared in court on Wednesday, December 28. Police said Terren Carter, 41, was charged with kidnapping and possession of cocaine stemming from a standoff with police on First North Street on December 25, 2022. Carter appeared in […]
2 killed in crash on I-55 Frontage Road in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police responded to a fatal crash that claimed the lives of two people. The crash happened at the intersection of I-55 Frontage Road and Canton Mart on Thursday, January 5.. The crashed involved three vehicles. The victims have not been identified. Police have not released any additional information.
Man arrested after chase involving Capitol police
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Capitol police arrested a man on drug charges Monday, January 2. Police said they approached a suspicious vehicle parked in the area of Fairbanks and Mill Street. They said the driver attempted to run away from the scene. After a brief pursuit, Jason Eubanks, 39, was taken into custody with no […]
Arrest made in fatal shooting of former JPD officer working as Georgia deputy
Atlanta Police Department officials said the man arrested in the shooting death of Fulton County Deputy James Thomas, a Jackson native, does not appear to have had any previous connection to him. Thomas was a former Jackson Police Department officer who had relocated to Georgia. He was working at a...
Capitol police investigating shooting that injured three people
JACKSON, Miss. — Capitol police are investigating a shooting that left three people hospitalized. According to police chief Bo Luckey, the shooting happened Wednesday evening at the corner of Monument and Farish Street. The condition of the three individuals and a motive for the shooting has not yet been...
Capitol police investigate Jackson's first homicide of 2023
JACKSON, Miss. — Capitol police are investigating Jackson's first homicide of 2023. A witness who works at a personal care home said a man was shot and killed Tuesday morning. The witness said he was working inside a home on Earle Street when he heard four gunshots. When he came outside, he saw two men running down the street.
Canton man sentenced for plan to distribute meth in state
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A Canton man was sentenced for conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine. Randy Moncreaise, 42, was sentenced to 260 months in federal prison on December 21, 2022, in U.S. District Court in Jackson. According to court documents, Moncreaise conspired with others to distribute methamphetamine in and around the Neshoba […]
Man found dead with multiple gunshot wounds in Yazoo County
YAZOO CO., Miss. (WLBT) - A man was found dead in his Yazoo County home Monday. The Yazoo County Sheriff’s Office says family members discovered 22-year-old Austin Holeman in his home in the Scotland Community before 10:00 a.m. According to Yazoo County Coroner Ricky Shivers, the cause of death...
Mississippi representative’s missing daughter found safe in Florida, according to police
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Mississippi representative’s teenage daughter has been found after going missing earlier this week. According to police in Alabama, where 17-year-old Kristian Stamps was last seen, the teen was found safe in Bay County, Florida. In a Facebook video posted by the representative Tuesday evening,...
Fire damages house occupied by homeless, raising resident concerns
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - More concerns arise about the homeless moving into vacant homes as the temperatures return to seasonal norms. Another Jackson neighborhood is seeing an influx of people staying in unoccupied houses. Fondren residents say a vacant house recently burned in a fire that was started by people...
Miss Vicksburg and Miss Vicksburg’s Outstanding Teen will be happening on Saturday
The Miss Vicksburg and Miss Vicksburg’s Outstanding Teen competitions are set for Saturday, Jan. 7. The competition will be held at the Parkside Playhouse Theatre which is located at 101 Iowa Avenue at 3 p.m. To learn more about the competition including being a part of the event, visit...
