ComicBook
New Skyrim DLC and Major Update Possibly Leaked
The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim may be 11 years old but it's still played by many, a testament to its quality, vibrant mod scene, and Bethesda's strategy of re-releasing it on every platform in existence. New updates for an 11-year-old game are usually out of question, let alone new DLC, but not for Skyrim. Until The Elder Scrolls VI comes out, Skyrim is going to continue to be relevant thanks to the simple fact it's the latest mainline Elder Scrolls game. And Elder Scrolls 6 is not going to release anytime soon, so Skyrim will continue to be relevant for at least several years, which opens the door for new updates, new smaller and downloadable content, and possibly new opportunities to sell the game again. All of this brings us to a new SteamDB update, which in turns points to a major update to the game and possibly some DLC as well.
ComicBook
The Joker Shocks Fans By Becoming Pregnant
The evolution of The Joker just took a surprising turn in his latest ongoing series. His comic, The Joker: The Man Who Stopped Laughing features the Batman villain leaving a swath of destruction in Gotham City, but the latest issue that came out this week also contains a backup story that is garnering a lot of attention on social media. The short tale pairs Joker with the magician Zatanna, and instead of being a graphic, violent encounter, Zatanna casts a spell that leaves Joker pregnant and the two on the verge of starting a complicated new family.
ComicBook
The Witcher Art Shows Liam Hemsworth as Geralt
Following Season 3, Henry Cavill will no longer be playing Geralt of Rivia, the show's monster-slaying protagonist. Rather, the iconic character will be portrayed by Liam Hemsworth. Cavill is not only the best part of the show, but he's loved by fans who not only appreciate his talent but his commitment to the role. As you may know, Cavill is a big of the fan series. And as you would expect, this love of the series and character shows every time he's on the screen. We currently don't know if Hemsworth is familiar with the series. Where Cavill's admiration for the game series and the source material for it, the books, is well documented, there's no such insight into what Hemsworth thinks of the series, which likely means he's not very familiar with it. Of course, being a fan of the source material isn't required in acting. In fact, being familiar with it isn't even required. It would certainly help Hemsworth fill the big shoes Cavill is leaving behind though.
ComicBook
Naruto: Kakashi's Chidori Comes to Life in Viral Tech Demo
The anime industry has plenty of teachers on hand, but few can call themselves more popular than Kakashi. Since his debut, the Naruto sensei has been a popular pick with fans, and he's only grown bigger over the years. These days, it seems Kakashi is one of the fandom's top mascots, and a viral tech demo has found a way to bring the hero's Chidori to life.
ComicBook
The Witcher Showrunner Gives Updated Season 3 Release Window
It's now officially 2023, which means fans of The Witcher can say that Season 3 is coming this year. Unfortunately, Netflix hasn't revealed a specific release date for the season beyond this summer. However, in a recent interview with Collider, showrunner Lauren Hissrich seemed to indicate that July 2023 is the current target. The outlet also asked Hissrich if it's possible that the season could be broken up and released in two parts, as Netflix recently did with Stranger Things. Hissrich would clearly prefer releasing it all at once, but she did leave open the possibility!
