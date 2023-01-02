Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
newsdakota.com
Julie Kay (Olson) Eberhardt
Julie Kay (Olson) Eberhardt, 63, of Jamestown, ND, passed away peacefully December 27th, 2022, surrounded by the love of her family. She was born to the late John and Opal Olson, on August 27, 1959, in Fargo, ND. Julie graduated from Fargo North High School and received her degree in Fashion Merchandising from Moorhead Tech, MN.
newsdakota.com
District 24 Representative Dwight Kiefert
BISMARCK, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – North Dakota District 24 State Representative Dwight Kiefert serves on the Agriculture and Human Services Committees. Kiefert said in the past session, legislators approved of funding to build a new State Hospital in Jamestown. But he said the leveling of funding appropriated to cover services need to help people in the facility is falling short of expectations.
newsdakota.com
Carrington Rainbow Gardens Community Meeting
CARRINGTON, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – An informational meeting and social about the proposed Japanese Gardens and Visitors Center project for Main Street in Carrington is set for Tuesday, January 10 at 5 pm at the Chieftain. Carrington Rainbow Gardens board members will speak on the project. The $1.3 million dollar...
newsdakota.com
Gahner Named Most Recent JRMC Legend
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com/JRMC) – Jamestown Regional Medical Center recently announced Mitch Gahner as its most recent Legend Award recipient. The Legend Award is the most prestigious distinction for a JRMC employee. The Legend Award recognizes employees who exceed expectations and are THE difference in the lives of those they serve.
newsdakota.com
Smith Lumber Home Center Shopping Giveaway Winners
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – Two Winners Take Home $500.00 in Merchandise. Yes, the holiday season was a little merrier for Smith Lumber Home Center and two local shoppers. Congratulations to Carol Hochhalter and Bret Haglund, both of Valley City. On November 22, 2022, Carol Hochhalter and Bret Haglund...
newsdakota.com
Boys Stutsman County Tourney Day 1 Results
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) The 2023 Stutsman County Class B Boys’ Basketball Tournament kicked off on Thursday with four games at the Jamestown Civic Center, both the one and two seeds advance to the semifinals Friday night, here are the results:. D5 #1 Ellendale 61 D6 #4 Kidder County 35.
newsdakota.com
Mandan Skates Past Jamestown
JAMESTOWN, ND. (NewsDakota.com) – A red-hot Mandan girls’ hockey team took down the Blue Jays Thursday night at Wilson Arena 5-2. The Braves blew out to a 3-0 lead, but Jamestown rallied to cut the deficit to 3-2 early in the third period. Mandan knocked in a couple of goals late to put the game away.
newsdakota.com
JRMC U – Snoring and Sleep Apnea
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com/JRMC) – Snoring and sleep apnea impact the quality of life of an individual – as well as his or her family. That’s why Ear, Nose & Throat Physician Dr. C.P. Barton III is offering the in-person JRMC U: Snoring and Sleep Apnea on Thursday, Jan. 12. Dr. Barton joined JRMC in 2022. He has decades of experience, serving babies, children, and adults.
newsdakota.com
The Music of Looney Tunes Comes to UJ
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com/UJ) – A “fun-size” group of musicians from Fargo will present the music of Looney Tunes on Tuesday, January 10 at 7:30 p.m. The concert will take place in the Reiland Fine Arts Center’s DeNault Auditorium on the University of Jamestown campus. The group...
newsdakota.com
VCBC Public Library Hearing About “Let’s Talk About It” Book
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – The Valley City Barnes County Public Library board held a public hearing regarding the book “Let’s Talk About It” on Thursday, January 5th. Since September, a group of citizens have been asking the library director and the board of directors to...
newsdakota.com
“Let’s Talk About It” Book Hearing Jan. 5th In Valley City
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – The Valley City Barnes County Public Library will be holding a public hearing regarding the book “Let’s Talk About It” on Thursday, January 5th. Since September, a group of citizens have been asking the library director and the board of directors...
newsdakota.com
Final Breaks Tip Horace over Hi-Liners
HORACE, ND (NewsDakota.com) The final 46 seconds and inches on the rim on two occasions moved a win into the loss column for the Hi-Liners Thursday night. After rallying from a 14-point second half deficit, Valley City forced a turnover leading 57-54 with 46.7 seconds remaining, and had a chance to push the lead to two possessions and take final control of the matchup with West Fargo Horace.
newsdakota.com
Patriots Topple Jays in Girls Hockey
JAMESTOWN, ND. (NewsDakota.com) – The Blue Jay girls hockey team suffered a 6-2 defeat to Bismarck Century on Tuesday night at Wilson Arena. The Patriots Brenna Curl netted a hat trick, and the Junior now has nine goals on the season. Jamestown received goals from Sophomore Ellie Krueger, her...
newsdakota.com
Jamestown City Council Meeting Highlights
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – The Jamestown City Council held its monthly meeting on Tuesday night. At the meeting, the council held a first reading of an ordinance to amend and re-enact sections 15-42 of the City Code pertaining to the definition of group child care home or preschool facility.
newsdakota.com
Oregon Man Facing Charges Involving Missing Juvenile Located in Jamestown
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – An Oregon man is facing multiple charges as a result of an investigation involving a missing juvenile by Jamestown Police early Saturday. At around 6:30 am on Saturday morning, Jamestown Police responded to a motel on the city’s southwest side to investigate a missing juvenile report. Upon further investigation, Jamestown Police found that 34-year-old Sean Michael Turner had flown from Medford, Oregon to Fargo. Then rented a U-Haul and drove to Jamestown. Allegedly, Turner had sexual intercourse with the juvenile at the motel.
newsdakota.com
Jamestown Snow Removal Plan
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – The City of Jamestown has an update on snow removal for this week. City crews will begin clearing snow in the residential districts, tomorrow, Wednesday, January 3, 2023, at 7:00 a.m. The TENTATIVE schedule is as follows:. Wednesday and Thursday (Jan. 4 & 5) –...
newsdakota.com
Tornadoes Girls Basketball Beat EKM in Nail Biter
EDGLEY, ND (NewsDakota.com) – The Oakes Tornado girls took down the Edgley/Kulm/Montpellier Rebels in an intense matchup on Tuesday January 3rd. The final score was 50-44. The game was close from start to finish. The Tornadoes would jump to an early lead then the Rebels would fight back to tie and take a little lead which would be countered immediately by the Tornadoes. This trend would continue throughout the game with neither side able to get a true knock out blow.
Comments / 0