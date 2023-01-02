EDGLEY, ND (NewsDakota.com) – The Oakes Tornado girls took down the Edgley/Kulm/Montpellier Rebels in an intense matchup on Tuesday January 3rd. The final score was 50-44. The game was close from start to finish. The Tornadoes would jump to an early lead then the Rebels would fight back to tie and take a little lead which would be countered immediately by the Tornadoes. This trend would continue throughout the game with neither side able to get a true knock out blow.

OAKES, ND ・ 1 DAY AGO