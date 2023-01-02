Read full article on original website
boothbayregister.com
Shore Hills to host Community Lunch 1/9/2023
Community Lunch will be hosted this week by Shore Hills Campground! Jean Reny and crew will be serving up a plateful of goodness featuring Baked Beans, Hot Dogs, Cole Slaw, and Dianne Carrol’s world-famous yeast rolls! Fresh homemade desserts, Tancy’s Haddock Chowder, and a couple of additional mystery entrees will also be on the menu.
boothbayregister.com
Splash for cash!
A crowd of over 100 spectators and plungers gathered at the East Boothbay public boat launch on Sunday for the YMCA’s 19th annual Penguin Plunge. More than 30 plungers made their way into the winter waters of Linekin Bay. Water temperature was 46F and air 49F at the time of the splash on a bright, sunny, New Year’s Day.
Who paid for Gov. Janet Mills' inauguration?
PORTLAND, Maine — More than a quarter million dollars including donations from law firms, lobbyists and businesses is funding Democratic Gov. Janet Mills' inaugural activities, capped with a party Thursday evening. Law firm Bernstein Shur and ND Paper Inc, which owns a paper mill in Old Town, donated $20,000...
boothbayregister.com
New Year’s goodies
I looked in the handbook for local columnists to see what you are supposed to write about for the first week of the New Year. It suggested you call a friend and ask what they are looking for in the coming year. So I did. A lovely lady stands beside...
boothbayregister.com
Adult acting workshops at The Waldo
Looking for some motivation? The Waldo Theatre is offering a series of Adult Acting Workshops this winter on the first Saturday of each month with instructor Teralyn Reiter. Whether you’re a beginner or looking to brush up on your performance skills, Teralyn can help you build proficiency and gain confidence.
townline.org
Free federal and state income tax preparation offered to qualifying individuals
The AARP Tax-Aide program provides free federal and state income tax preparation and electronic filing to low-and moderate-income individuals. Returns are prepared by IRS-certified volunteers. The program is funded by the AARP Foundation, a tax-exempt charitable organization, and the IRS. Counselors will help individuals navigate the 2022 federal and Maine...
$3 million grant to repair historic Maine Irish Heritage Center
PORTLAND, Maine — The old Saint Dominic's church in the heart of Portland has had several lives since it was built. With the massive sanctuary finished in 1892, Bob Kearney said it's held up "really well." But it is showing its age in places. The Catholic church closed in...
boothbayregister.com
Kathy Freeman
On Jan. 3, 2023, Kathy Freeman of Wiscasset, a beloved mother of three, passed away. She was 38. She was the daughter of Pamela and Woody Freeman. Kathy graduated from Wiscasset High School in 2004 and was a lifelong resident of the Wiscasset area. Kathy loved animals and gave everything...
This Maine Hotel Was Named One of the Most Relaxing in U.S.
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. A few years back, I was lucky enough to stay at hotel in Maine with an amazing bed, board games in the lobby, and a ton of books available for guests to read.
wabi.tv
New coffee business brewing in Waterville
WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - Waterville is now home to the first coffee business that is roasted in town. Churchill Elangwe is the owner. He says all of the beans are handpicked to ensure quality. “To use coffee to make a difference.”. That’s exactly what Churchill Elangwe set out to do...
boothbayregister.com
Theodore H. Wacholtz
Theodore Hubert “Ted” Wacholtz died Dec. 25, 2022 at Maine General Hospital in Augusta, ME. He was a disabled veteran who suffered many maladies, including a rare disease called” Stiff Person Syndrome.”. Ted was born Feb. 27, 1949 in Albert Lea, Minnesota to Hubert and Marie (Henning)...
This Drive-Thru Worker at This Dunkin’ Location in Maine, Deserves an Award
Don't get me wrong. As much as I appreciate a good dramatic show (especially one that I'm not a part of), I've never really understood what makes someone verbally rip someone apart that's doing them a service. Case in point, the Dunkin' drive-thru on Pleasant Street in Brunswick, Maine, the...
boothbayregister.com
Jan. 5 update: Midcoast adds 24 new COVID-19 cases
AUGUSTA — The Maine CDC has updated its list of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths in the state of Maine. Maine CDC conducts case investigations and contact tracing Monday through Friday. As a result, COVID-19 case data will be updated Tuesday through Saturday. Case data will not be updated Sunday and Monday or on holidays.
mainebiz.biz
Landry/French hires COO with strong commercial construction background
Landry/French Construction has hired a Biddeford native as its new chief operating officer. Denis Garriepy has 22 years of experience in commercial construction and has worked with Boston-area construction management firms. In the role of the chief operating officer, he will be responsible for the company’s operational leadership. “Bringing...
Waterville’s Drip City Arcade Bar & Buen Apetito to Both Relocate Their Maine Businesses
It looks like two Waterville businesses that have hopes of relocating are going to be able to make it happen in the most unique way possible. According to the Kennebec Journal, the owners of Buen Apetito Mexican Restaurant located at Railroad Square in Waterville have been hoping to relocate since the start of a very public parking dispute with the property owner.
boothbayregister.com
Maine Secretary of State swears in Lincoln County election victors
Maine Secretary of State Shenna Bellows presided over her first oath of office ceremony Jan. 3 for Lincoln County elected officers. But for Commissioner Bill Blodgett and Registrar of Deeds Rebecca Wotton, it was a familiar experience. Both won re-election in November to another four-year term. For Blodgett, it was his fifth, as he already served 28 years. Wotton began working in the registrar’s office 30 years ago, and first won election to the office in 2009.
Brunswick animal sanctuary holding fundraiser to support new 'kitty condo'
BRUNSWICK, Maine — A woman in Brunswick is on a mission to fulfill her lifelong dream and help animals in need. Casey Sullivan's roots are in landscaping, but her heart has always been with animals. She started the company Organic Innovations Landscaping more than a decade ago with plans to use the money made in that endeavor to eventually open up a sanctuary.
ALERT: Don’t Fall for the Maine Facebook Puppy Sale Scam
It seems like every single week we have to report another scam in the state of Maine. People just can't leave well enough alone and not try to take money from innocent, unsuspecting people. Sometimes it involves people impersonating police officers, other times they're phone scams faking public utility calls...
Maine police departments receiving record number of mental health-related calls
GORHAM, Maine — The towns of Gorham and Windham are the latest to hire a community resource liaison in a combined effort to help decrease the total number of mental health calls. Gorham's police chief, Chris Sanborn, said it took about a year to nail down the logistics of...
Mainer finds healing through skiing, helping others find the sport
RUMFORD, Maine — Josh Hodsdon is obsessed with skiing. The Rumford native fell in love with the sport at nearby Black Mountain when he was 12. When he wasn't carving down the mountain, he also began helping the operations team with small tasks until he was old enough to join the ski patrol.
