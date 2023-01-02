ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bath, ME

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
boothbayregister.com

Shore Hills to host Community Lunch 1/9/2023

Community Lunch will be hosted this week by Shore Hills Campground! Jean Reny and crew will be serving up a plateful of goodness featuring Baked Beans, Hot Dogs, Cole Slaw, and Dianne Carrol’s world-famous yeast rolls! Fresh homemade desserts, Tancy’s Haddock Chowder, and a couple of additional mystery entrees will also be on the menu.
BOOTHBAY, ME
boothbayregister.com

Splash for cash!

A crowd of over 100 spectators and plungers gathered at the East Boothbay public boat launch on Sunday for the YMCA’s 19th annual Penguin Plunge. More than 30 plungers made their way into the winter waters of Linekin Bay. Water temperature was 46F and air 49F at the time of the splash on a bright, sunny, New Year’s Day.
BOOTHBAY, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Who paid for Gov. Janet Mills' inauguration?

PORTLAND, Maine — More than a quarter million dollars including donations from law firms, lobbyists and businesses is funding Democratic Gov. Janet Mills' inaugural activities, capped with a party Thursday evening. Law firm Bernstein Shur and ND Paper Inc, which owns a paper mill in Old Town, donated $20,000...
MAINE STATE
boothbayregister.com

New Year’s goodies

I looked in the handbook for local columnists to see what you are supposed to write about for the first week of the New Year. It suggested you call a friend and ask what they are looking for in the coming year. So I did. A lovely lady stands beside...
BRISTOL, ME
boothbayregister.com

Adult acting workshops at The Waldo

Looking for some motivation? The Waldo Theatre is offering a series of Adult Acting Workshops this winter on the first Saturday of each month with instructor Teralyn Reiter. Whether you’re a beginner or looking to brush up on your performance skills, Teralyn can help you build proficiency and gain confidence.
WALDOBORO, ME
townline.org

Free federal and state income tax preparation offered to qualifying individuals

The AARP Tax-Aide program provides free federal and state income tax preparation and electronic filing to low-and moderate-income individuals. Returns are prepared by IRS-certified volunteers. The program is funded by the AARP Foundation, a tax-exempt charitable organization, and the IRS. Counselors will help individuals navigate the 2022 federal and Maine...
MAINE STATE
boothbayregister.com

Kathy Freeman

On Jan. 3, 2023, Kathy Freeman of Wiscasset, a beloved mother of three, passed away. She was 38. She was the daughter of Pamela and Woody Freeman. Kathy graduated from Wiscasset High School in 2004 and was a lifelong resident of the Wiscasset area. Kathy loved animals and gave everything...
WISCASSET, ME
Seacoast Current

This Maine Hotel Was Named One of the Most Relaxing in U.S.

Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. A few years back, I was lucky enough to stay at hotel in Maine with an amazing bed, board games in the lobby, and a ton of books available for guests to read.
MAINE STATE
wabi.tv

New coffee business brewing in Waterville

WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - Waterville is now home to the first coffee business that is roasted in town. Churchill Elangwe is the owner. He says all of the beans are handpicked to ensure quality. “To use coffee to make a difference.”. That’s exactly what Churchill Elangwe set out to do...
WATERVILLE, ME
boothbayregister.com

Theodore H. Wacholtz

Theodore Hubert “Ted” Wacholtz died Dec. 25, 2022 at Maine General Hospital in Augusta, ME. He was a disabled veteran who suffered many maladies, including a rare disease called” Stiff Person Syndrome.”. Ted was born Feb. 27, 1949 in Albert Lea, Minnesota to Hubert and Marie (Henning)...
AUGUSTA, ME
boothbayregister.com

Jan. 5 update: Midcoast adds 24 new COVID-19 cases

AUGUSTA — The Maine CDC has updated its list of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths in the state of Maine. Maine CDC conducts case investigations and contact tracing Monday through Friday. As a result, COVID-19 case data will be updated Tuesday through Saturday. Case data will not be updated Sunday and Monday or on holidays.
MAINE STATE
mainebiz.biz

Landry/French hires COO with strong commercial construction background

Landry/French Construction has hired a Biddeford native as its new chief operating officer. Denis Garriepy has 22 years of experience in commercial construction and has worked with Boston-area construction management firms. In the role of the chief operating officer, he will be responsible for the company’s operational leadership. “Bringing...
BIDDEFORD, ME
boothbayregister.com

Maine Secretary of State swears in Lincoln County election victors

Maine Secretary of State Shenna Bellows presided over her first oath of office ceremony Jan. 3 for Lincoln County elected officers. But for Commissioner Bill Blodgett and Registrar of Deeds Rebecca Wotton, it was a familiar experience. Both won re-election in November to another four-year term. For Blodgett, it was his fifth, as he already served 28 years. Wotton began working in the registrar’s office 30 years ago, and first won election to the office in 2009.
LINCOLN COUNTY, ME
94.9 HOM

ALERT: Don’t Fall for the Maine Facebook Puppy Sale Scam

It seems like every single week we have to report another scam in the state of Maine. People just can't leave well enough alone and not try to take money from innocent, unsuspecting people. Sometimes it involves people impersonating police officers, other times they're phone scams faking public utility calls...
MAINE STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy