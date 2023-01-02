ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

bulldawgillustrated.com

Kevin Butler’s Players of the Game: Georgia vs. Ohio State

Stetson Bennett – This Bulldog rises to the occasion no matter what the situation might be. Bennett‘s performance once again, adds to the legend of one of the greatest Bulldogs ever. In the hardest game of the year against the toughest competition in the semifinals Bennett was 23 of 34 for 398 yards with three TDs, while directing a comeback in the last two minutes of the game to propel Georgia to the national championship game against TCU. The great ones do it when they have to and Stetson produced in the fourth quarter, going 10 for 12 for 190 yards and two TDs in a performance that’ll go down in collegiate football history. There’s one more game to go. Stetson, just keep being yourself and mail home the national championship to the state of Georgia who will all be behind you.
COLUMBUS, OH
247Sports

5-star TJ Capers announcing decision on Saturday

SAN ANTONIO - 2024 five-star edge TJ Capers of Miami, Fla., Columbus is set to make his college decision this weekend and Louisville is very much in the mix. Cardinal Authority has confirmed with Steve Wiltfong, 247Sports Director of Recruiting, that Capers will announce his decision via a live stream that will air during the NBC broadcast of the All-American Bowl on Saturday.
MIAMI, FL
247Sports

Ohio State basketball: Buckeyes lose Zed Key with shoulder sprain

Ohio State basketball saw a pair of starters get hurt early in the first half against No. 1 Purdue. Buckeyes forward Zed Key left the game early in the first quarter with a shoulder sprain and it was announced by the team he would not return. Key has suffered from shoulder issues this season. After Ohio State played Duke on Nov. 30, Zey was seen with ice and a wrap around his shoulder.
COLUMBUS, OH
fox5atlanta.com

Delta honors late legendary Georgia Football Coach Vince Dooley with plane

ATLANTA - Atlanta-based Delta Air Lines is honoring legendary Georgia Football coach and former UGA Athletics director Vince Dooley with his own plane. A Boeing 767-400 featuring a memorial seal honoring the Hall of Famer was dedicated on Tuesday. Dooley’s widow and son attended the ceremony that also saw notable...
ATLANTA, GA
rolling out

‘Atlanta Magazine’ names Rashad Richey Best Talk Radio Personality … again

Emmy nominated broadcaster, news analyst, business executive, college dean, university professor, lecturer, entrepreneur, and advocate, Dr. Rashad Richey has interviewed everyone from United States Vice-President Kamala Harris to Ice Cube. As host of the award-winning Rashad Richey Morning Show on News & Talk 1380 – WAOK where he was recently voted Best Talk Radio Personality in the reader’s choice edition of Atlanta Magazine (first African-American to receive this distinction more than once), Dr. Richey balances multiple platforms daily and is well-known nationally as thought leader for policy reform, racial justice, and youth advocacy. Richey was also named Most Trusted Voice in Atlanta by the Atlanta Business Journal.
ATLANTA, GA
bizmagsb.com

Argent Financial Group acquires Ameris Bank Wealth Management

RUSTON – Argent Financial Group announced today that it has acquired Ameris Bank’s wealth management division with approximately $1 billion in assets under management. The acquisition will enhance Argent’s existing presence in Atlanta and expand its reach further in Georgia and northern Florida. As a result of this transaction, Argent Financial Group’s total client assets exceed $40 billion.
ATLANTA, GA
247Sports

247Sports

