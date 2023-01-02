Read full article on original website
3 Places To Get Greek Food in OhioIsla ChiuLakewood, OH
Men’s Basketball: ‘He’s a human cheat code’: On collision course with No. 1 Boilermakers, No. 24 Buckeyes look to keep Edey from powering upThe LanternColumbus, OH
Kroger Revolutionizes Meal Options With New Food Halls In Ohio!Ty D.Columbus, OH
Dollar General Location Indefinitely Closes For Second TimeJoel EisenbergColumbus, OH
Football: Ohio State offers support for Buffalo Bills’ Hamlin after cardiac arrestThe LanternCincinnati, OH
Reaction continues from top recruits to Ohio State - Georgia in the Peach Bowl
The Buckeyes lost to Georgia 42-41 in heartbreaking fashion in the Peach Bowl college football playoff semifinal. Reactions continue to come in from recruits all over the country.
fox5atlanta.com
TCU vs. Georgia: Which team each state is rooting for in the 2023 CFP National Championship Game
ATLANTA - Most college football fans in the U.S. appear to be pulling for the TCU Horned Frogs to upset the Georgia Bulldogs in the 2023 College Football Playoff National Championship game. Sports gambling website BetOnline created a map of fans' rooting interest based on geo-tagged Twitter data and fan...
dawgnation.com
Georgia football recruiting: Even at less than half-strength, the All-American ‘Dawgs stand tall in Texas
SAN ANTONIO, Tex. -- There’s at least the curiosity about whether or not the All-American Bowl might be a little peeved at Kirby Smart and his back-to-back national championship-seeking Bulldogs. Just a little bit. The ‘Dawgs saw nine of their All-American signees named to the prestigious annual event. The...
Bucknuts Happy Hour: Reviewing Ohio State's Peach Bowl performance | What's coming in 2023?
For the vast majority of Saturday night, No. 4 Ohio State was the better team on the field at the Peach Bowl. The Buckeyes had No. 1 Georgia on their heels as the Bulldogs struggled to stop the Scarlet and Gray and, at times, struggled to find any offensive consistency.
WATCH: All-American Bowl Day 2 Practice Film of Ohio State QB Lincoln Kienholz
SAN ANTONIO — 247Sports is on-site at the 2023 All-American Bowl, which is the premier high school All-Star Game featuring the top class of 2023 prospects from across the country. Here is some footage from day two of Pierre (SD) T.F. Riggs four-star quarterback and Ohio State signee Lincoln Kienholz.
bulldawgillustrated.com
Kevin Butler’s Players of the Game: Georgia vs. Ohio State
Stetson Bennett – This Bulldog rises to the occasion no matter what the situation might be. Bennett‘s performance once again, adds to the legend of one of the greatest Bulldogs ever. In the hardest game of the year against the toughest competition in the semifinals Bennett was 23 of 34 for 398 yards with three TDs, while directing a comeback in the last two minutes of the game to propel Georgia to the national championship game against TCU. The great ones do it when they have to and Stetson produced in the fourth quarter, going 10 for 12 for 190 yards and two TDs in a performance that’ll go down in collegiate football history. There’s one more game to go. Stetson, just keep being yourself and mail home the national championship to the state of Georgia who will all be behind you.
5-star TJ Capers announcing decision on Saturday
SAN ANTONIO - 2024 five-star edge TJ Capers of Miami, Fla., Columbus is set to make his college decision this weekend and Louisville is very much in the mix. Cardinal Authority has confirmed with Steve Wiltfong, 247Sports Director of Recruiting, that Capers will announce his decision via a live stream that will air during the NBC broadcast of the All-American Bowl on Saturday.
Georgia’s Bryan McClendon talks ‘instant impact’ transfer wide receivers Dominic Lovett, RaRa Thomas
Georgia retooled its wide receiver room for the 2023 season by landing former Mississippi State wide receiver RaRa Thomas and former Missouri wide receiver Dominic Lovett on Dec. 22. The two proven SEC receivers have high expectations from many around the Bulldogs program, including their soon-to-be position coach. Georgia wide...
BREAKING: Transfer portal safety Ja’Had Carter commits to Ohio State
The Buckeyes have dipped back into the transfer portal to land their latest commitment and it's a big one. Safety Ja Had'Carter who had previously played and starred for the Syracuse Orange, has announced he has decided to transfer to Ohio State. This is a big addition for the Buckeyes....
Ohio State basketball: Buckeyes lose Zed Key with shoulder sprain
Ohio State basketball saw a pair of starters get hurt early in the first half against No. 1 Purdue. Buckeyes forward Zed Key left the game early in the first quarter with a shoulder sprain and it was announced by the team he would not return. Key has suffered from shoulder issues this season. After Ohio State played Duke on Nov. 30, Zey was seen with ice and a wrap around his shoulder.
fox5atlanta.com
Delta honors late legendary Georgia Football Coach Vince Dooley with plane
ATLANTA - Atlanta-based Delta Air Lines is honoring legendary Georgia Football coach and former UGA Athletics director Vince Dooley with his own plane. A Boeing 767-400 featuring a memorial seal honoring the Hall of Famer was dedicated on Tuesday. Dooley’s widow and son attended the ceremony that also saw notable...
No. 1 Purdue edges No. 24 Ohio State on Loyer's late-game three-pointer
Fresh off its first loss of the season, No. 1 Purdue won a thriller at No. 24 Ohio State on Thursday night. Zach Edey and Braden Smith paced the Boilermakers with 16 points each in an 81-79 win. Purdue improves to 14-1 overall, matching the best 15-game in program history.
Hailey Van Lith goes over 20 again as Louisville beats Georgia Tech
University of Louisville junior guard Hailey Van Lith scored over 20 points for the 10th time this season. And once again, the effort from Van Lith lifted the Cardinals to a victory. Van Lith had 24 points and was one of two players in double figures as the Cardinals led...
‘Atlanta Magazine’ names Rashad Richey Best Talk Radio Personality … again
Emmy nominated broadcaster, news analyst, business executive, college dean, university professor, lecturer, entrepreneur, and advocate, Dr. Rashad Richey has interviewed everyone from United States Vice-President Kamala Harris to Ice Cube. As host of the award-winning Rashad Richey Morning Show on News & Talk 1380 – WAOK where he was recently voted Best Talk Radio Personality in the reader’s choice edition of Atlanta Magazine (first African-American to receive this distinction more than once), Dr. Richey balances multiple platforms daily and is well-known nationally as thought leader for policy reform, racial justice, and youth advocacy. Richey was also named Most Trusted Voice in Atlanta by the Atlanta Business Journal.
bizmagsb.com
Argent Financial Group acquires Ameris Bank Wealth Management
RUSTON – Argent Financial Group announced today that it has acquired Ameris Bank’s wealth management division with approximately $1 billion in assets under management. The acquisition will enhance Argent’s existing presence in Atlanta and expand its reach further in Georgia and northern Florida. As a result of this transaction, Argent Financial Group’s total client assets exceed $40 billion.
