Stetson Bennett – This Bulldog rises to the occasion no matter what the situation might be. Bennett‘s performance once again, adds to the legend of one of the greatest Bulldogs ever. In the hardest game of the year against the toughest competition in the semifinals Bennett was 23 of 34 for 398 yards with three TDs, while directing a comeback in the last two minutes of the game to propel Georgia to the national championship game against TCU. The great ones do it when they have to and Stetson produced in the fourth quarter, going 10 for 12 for 190 yards and two TDs in a performance that’ll go down in collegiate football history. There’s one more game to go. Stetson, just keep being yourself and mail home the national championship to the state of Georgia who will all be behind you.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO